Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC at Mumbai: Krunal Departs After Quickfire Cameo

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 24, 2019, 11:26 PM IST

Match 3, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 24 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Mumbai Indians (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:26(IST)

WICKET! Delhi will heave a sigh of relief here, this was much needed for them and its Trent Boult who delivers as Krunal finally holes out to Tewatia. Been a fine innings from him as he departs for 32 from just 15 balls to give Mumbai some sort of hope

23:20(IST)

Ishant Sharma goes for a few runs in his last over here, 15 runs as Krunal gets stuck at him. Mumbai actually ahead of Delhi at this stage of the match but this is where the Rishabh Pant factor came into play! Mumbai need 91 from final 6 overs here

23:15(IST)

Keemo Paul's slower deliveries are proving really difficult to pick here for Mumbai Indians batters. He might well be a find for Delhi, another good over as he concedes just 7 runs and Mumbai are now 108/5 after 13 overs

23:11(IST)

Excellent over this from Axar Patel as he concedes just six runs in the over and also picks a wicket. The required run rate is already up to 14 here for Mumbai Indians, they need a miracle from Yuvraj here

23:08(IST)

WICKET! Hardik Pandya doesn't last long either, Axar Patel gets the wicket as Hardik hits one straight back to the left-arm spinner who completes an easy caught and bowled. Mumbai in trouble now, they are 95/5

23:06(IST)

WICKET! Keemo Paul has removed his West Indian counterpart and this is a big wicket for Delhi Capitals. Its the slower ball and Pollard's one hand goes off the bat. Ball goes high in the air and Tewatia takes another catch in the deep. Pollard departs for 21 and Mumbai are now 95/4 after 11 overs

23:01(IST)

Axar Patel gets a welcome here, concedes 20 runs from his first over. All starts with a misfield from Dhawan but after that a couple of brilliant shots from Yuvraj and Mumbai are right back in the chase here. They are 89/3 after 10 overs here

22:55(IST)

Keemo Paul has come into the attack here, he starts by conceding 8 runs from his first over as Yuvraj Singh finally gets one from the middle of the bat. The required run rate is already above 13 though for Mumbai, they are 69/3 after 9 overs

22:49(IST)

SIX! That's huge from Pollard, good way to end the over as far as Mumbai are concerned as the big man launches one over the sight screen and Mumbai pick 12 runs from that over. They move to 61/3 after 8 overs here

22:46(IST)

Pollard has come out to join Yuvraj Singh in the middle, both these players you feel are a bit past their prime. They have a major job in their hands if they are to help their team stay in this one

22:39(IST)

WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes once again for Delhi Capitals, after conceding a couple of boundaries to de Kock, he gets the big wicket. South African wicket-keeper going for the pull shot but holes out to Trent Boult who times his jump perfectly. Mumbai are now 45/3 after 5.5 overs as de Kock departs for 27

22:34(IST)

WICKET! Sensational from Shreyas Iyer as he collects the ball and throws on the run, manages to get a direct hit and Suryakumar Yadav is already walking. Rightly so, he is way short there. Iyer has a smile on his face and Mumbai are now 37/2

22:32(IST)

Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack for Delhi Capitals and he is bowling in a beautiful rhythm at the moment, reaching almost 150 kph there. He concedes just 4 runs from his first over, Mumbai are 37/1 after 5 overs

22:25(IST)

WICKET! Big one for Delhi Capitals, Rohit Sharma looks to clear the boundary but he gets height on that one but not the distance. Tewatia was initially standing on the rope before almost panicking and diving forward, luckily for him it sticks. Rohit departs for 14 and Mumbai are 33/1

22:23(IST)

Much needed for Mumbai Indians and this might help them get some momentum. de Kock smashes one into the stands over mid-wicket and then also gets a couple of boundaries in the over.

22:17(IST)

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are the batsmen in for Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult with an excellent over first up as he concedes just 5 runs in the first one. Ishant Sharma then concedes 6, including an outside edge which goes through the vacant slip region for a boundary. Mumbai are 11/0 after 2 overs

21:53(IST)

Tewatia also comes into his own as he sweeps one for a six but its Rishabh Pant who steals the show, he finishes on 78 from just 27 balls with seven boundaries and seven sixes. Brilliant batting from the youngster and Capitals have ended here at 213/6

21:51(IST)
21:46(IST)

Rishabh Pant is absolutely putting in a show here, Salam this time on the receiving end, first one is over square leg and after that straight over long on. Last ball is a full toss and that goes for a boundary through covers. Salam conceded 21 from three overs and then 21 in his final over. Delhi are now 197/6 after 19 overs here

21:46(IST)

Rishabh Pant is absolutely putting in a show here, Salam this time on the receiving end, first one is over square leg and after that straight over long on. Last ball is a full toss and that goes for a boundary through covers. Delhi are now 197/6 after 19 overs here

21:42(IST)

50! Pant has just whipped Bumrah for a six. What a shot from the Delhi lad, after that he uses the pace to find the boundary on the leg side which helps him complete half-century from just 18 balls. Capitals are 176/6 after 18 overs.

21:37(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah gets another wicket here, Patel was trying to loft that one but he holes out to Salam in the deep. Comfortable catch for him, Delhi losing one too many wickets here. They are now 165/6 after 17.2 overs here

21:33(IST)

WICKET! McClenaghan gets the wicket, Keemo Paul looking to clear the stands but he just skies that one. De Kock takes a simple catch behind the wickets, Delhi Capitals need Pant to face as many deliveries as possible here. They are now 157/5

21:28(IST)

This is some sensational hitting from Rishabh Pant, tells Paul to take a single which the West Indian does and after that its 6-4-6! Two maximums through the leg-side and then a beautiful boundary through the off side. Capitals are now 149/4 after 16 overs

21:20(IST)

WICKET! That's the end of Shikhar Dhawan, off-cutter from Pandya and the ball just sticking onto the pitch a bit. He holes out to midwicket as Suryakumar Yadav takes a sharp catch. Dhawan departs for 43 and Capitals are 131/4

21:19(IST)

Rishabh Pant with instant acceleration there, first a boundary then a four behind keeper and a six as he picks the short ball early to deposit it into the stands. 17 runs from the over here and Capitals are now 131/3

21:17(IST)
21:14(IST)

This is an excellent over from Pandya, keeping things really tight. Rishabh Pant is the new man in but he seems to be struggling with his timing a bit. Just 2 runs from the over and Capitals are 114/3 after 14 overs

21:09(IST)

WICKET! That's a big wicket for Mumbai Indians, Ingram was starting to look really good here. After a couple of boundaries in the over, Ingram looks to clear the mid-wicket boundary but holes out as Hardik Pandya takes a good catch. Cutting strikes for Mumbai, DC are 112/3

21:03(IST)

Rohit Sharma turns to Bumrah here as he desperately looks for a wicket. Dhawan getting a boundary through the covers but then he concedes just seven runs in the over. Capitals cross 100 here and they are now 102/2

LOAD MORE

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC at Mumbai: Krunal Departs After Quickfire Cameo

Loading...
IPL 2019 Live Score and Latest Update from Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: WICKET! Delhi will heave a sigh of relief here, this was much needed for them and its Trent Boult who delivers as Krunal finally holes out to Tewatia. Been a fine innings from him as he departs for 32 from just 15 balls to give Mumbai some sort of hope

MI vs DC in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (March 24) from 8:00 PM onwards. MI vs DC live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog. Catch all the live score and updates from the third match of IPL 2019 between MI and DC through Cricketnext's live blog.

Preview: There is no love lost between Mumbai and Delhi when it comes to cricket. The traditional rivalry also spills on to the IPL playing field each season, whether the two sides are playing in Mumbai or in Delhi.

The last encounter at the Feroz Shah Kotla was an especially bitter one for Mumbai Indians, as an 11-run defeat in their last group tie to the Delhi Daredevils cost them a place in the Playoffs after Rohit Sharma’s side had managed to turn their form around in the middle of the season.

The Delhi franchise by then had very little chance of making the Playoffs but were not prepared to give an inch to Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai now open their campaign in the 12th season of the IPL against the rechristened Delhi Capitals with revenge on their mind at the Wankhede stadium in the 8pm clash on Sunday.

The strength of the Capitals this season is their young Indian top-order led by skipper Shreyas Iyer of Mumbai, who will be captain for the entire season for the first time. Shikhar Dhawan’s return to the Delhi fold gives them a powerful opening combination with Prithvi Shaw with skipper Iyer and Rishabh Pant to follow.

Mumbai Indians boast of plenty of proven talent and the core remains the same which won the IPL title in 2017. Skipper Rohit Sharma will return to the opening slot while a fit Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah should give his side the edge in bowling department which also features the likes of all-rounder Krunal Pandya and leg-spinner Mayank Markande — both of whom are India internationals now.

Players to Watch Out For

It’s a battle between Delhi’s batsmen and Mumbai’s bowlers and it’ll be battle between two young guns of Team India in this encounter.

Rishabh Pant: The Delhi wicketkeeper batsman had a phenomenal IPL-11 and carried that form into international cricket last season. Pant scored 684 runs in 14 games at a strike-rate of 173.6 with a century and five fifties. This season is even more critical for the 21-year-old as he aspires to secure a berth in the 2019 World Cup squad, possibly in the No. 4 position as a specialist batsman.

Jasprit Bumrah: He is possibly Indian cricket’s most priceless commodity after skipper Virat Kohli. Bumrah started off the season slowly after taking a hammering at the hands of CSK’s Dwayne Bravo in the opening match last year. In spite of that he finished with 17 wickets from 14 games but apart from his wickets it is his innate ability to hit pin-point yorkers that makes him important to the team. With World Cup around the corner, ‘workload management’ of Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be closely watched but that shouldn’t be the concern in the first match of the season.

Team News/Availability

Mumbai Indians: Even before the season has got underway, Mumbai have lost two overseas paceman in Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga and Adam Milne due to different reasons.

Delhi Capitals: The Capitals will miss the services of South African pace bowling all-rounder Chris Morris but his teammate Kagiso Rabada is available for the first match.

Probable XI:
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kasigo Rabada/Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma and Hanuma Vihari/Amit Mishra.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard/ Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan/ Jason Behrendorff and Jasprit Bumrah.

Squads (from):
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Barinder Sran, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav and Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper).

Delhi Capitals: Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant.
dc vs miDelhi Capitalsipl 2019ipl 2019 liveipl livejasprit bumrahLive Cricket Scorelive scoremi vs dcMumbai IndiansRishabh Pantrohit sharma

Related Story

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking