IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP Match at Wankhede: Mumbai Indians Face In Form Kings XI Punjab

17:56(IST)

Having won their last three games at home, Kings XI Punjab will now head to the iconic Wankhede Stadium to take on Mumbai Indians in what is expected to be a mouth-watering clash in the Indian Premier League. Both teams have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last games. While MI thrashed SRH by 40 runs, KXIP won by six wickets. But Wednesday will be a new day and both teams know that carrying the momentum forward is an integral part of the IPL and while KXIP sit pretty on the third spot in the points table with four wins from six games, MI are fifth with three wins from five games. With the league closing in on the middle stage, each team will now look to grab the advantage and surge forward.