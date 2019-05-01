Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs DC Match at Chennai: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 1, 2019, 7:21 PM IST

19:21(IST)

We are just 10 minutes away from the toss here, it looks like that Dhoni will play. He is in full kit going through the motions before the game. Also seen having a word with Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan before the game!

19:10(IST)

Faf du Plessis too has been inconsistent this season. Suresh Raina is showing clear signs of going downhill and Ambati Rayudu’s world has come crashing down on him after a sensational IPL last year.
Their bowling is a similar story. Deepak Chahar’s success as a seam bowler has been literally handcrafted by Dhoni. If Chahar, or Ravindra Jadeja, play under a different Captain their performance is likely to nosedive, for there is nothing to suggest that they are exceptional T20 bowlers.
Jadeja’s numbers when playing for Gujarat Lions are evidence of that. Dhoni decided to back Jadeja and got him playing for CSK after that it seemed like his success was now Dhoni’s responsibility. Jadeja must hold eternal gratitude to Dhoni for reviving his almost dead white ball career.

19:04(IST)

BREAKING: MS Dhoni has boarded the team bus to the stadium, however decision on his inclusion in the playing XI will be taken at the last moment!

18:59(IST)

While talking to him after a game, you sometimes sense that he is visibly unhappy with his team’s performance. He mentions the word process many times, how this aspect has really infuriated him in that game. It’s easy to lose sight of the fact, that this is after CSK have actually won!
Dhoni is not greatly fussed about the result as along as he is happy with the process - the controllable. Along with these (almost spiritual) qualities as captain, what CSK are really lucky to get is Dhoni’s passion. CSK gets the best version of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
When Dhoni had two years with the stop gap franchise Rising Pune Super Giants, it was easy to gauge that his heart was just not there.

18:53(IST)

Over the years, we have seen ‘Captain Cool’ lose his cool twice and both instances have been as leader of CSK. In the documentary, ‘The Lion Roars’ we see him choke with emotions and struggle to hold back tears when he is addressing a private gathering of the franchise on its comeback after the ban.
The second time was this season, when he walked out on to the field to challenge an umpiring decision. This was Dhoni, a man, who had kept a check on his emotions for many years while captaining his country to three world titles. You hear Dhoni talk a lot about ‘process’. It is not a cliche that he uses for convenience to get through interviews, he actually believes deeply in it.

18:46(IST)

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here is what Sanjay Manjrekar has had to say about MS Dhoni:
In many ways, the IPL story is also a CSK story.
The only years CSK didn’t make the play-offs were years when they were banned from playing in the IPL. Their consistency in what is essentially a hit and miss format is just unbelievable.
I know, it seems a very simplistic conclusion to draw, but I believe, the one reason why CSK is so successful is - MS Dhoni. And yes, his relationship with the franchise.

18:39(IST)

Delhi however will approach their penultimate league stage game with hope to keep the winning momentum in place according to Axar Patel.
“We aren’t specifically thinking about the opponent (CSK) because we are on a winning run right now, so our aim will be to give our 100% and hope we can win,” Axar said.
Delhi have won their last three games on the bounce but will look to set their record against Chennai straight after losing to them in the national capital by 6 wickets.

18:33(IST)

Speaking to Star Sports in a special programme, Pant said that Dhoni has had an important role to play in his development.
“Mahi bhai is an important figure for me. Whenever I have a problem I share it with him. Whether it is an on-field thing or off the field matter I go to him,” Pant said.
“But now against CSK he is an opponent so the concentration will be on defeating his side.”

18:27(IST)

Delhi Capitals’ swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was expected to be a back-up for MS Dhoni in the upcoming World Cup, but the youngster who has been left out for the more experienced Dinesh Karthik says that the former captain has been a massive influence on him.

Pant will be part of the Delhi side that take on Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday evening, but mentor Dhoni’s availability is still under question as he is not well.

18:18(IST)

On the other hand, CSK have not been at their best this season despite being the first team to seal a playoff berth. In the two matches that MS Dhoni has not played, they have not been able to handle the pressure and have lost the game. So, they would be desperately hoping that their regular skipper regains full fitness before the business end of the tournament.CSK would, however, like to take confidence from their win against Delhi when the two teams met at the Feroz Shah Kotla on March 26. 

18:11(IST)

DC qualified for the playoffs after seven years as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 16 runs at their home ground on Sunday. The young team, led by Shreyas Iyer, seems to have their bases covered with all departments performing in this edition of the IPL. Players like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Iyer and Rishabh Pant have led from the front in the batting department, while in bowling they have been spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada, who is having a dream run this season. 

17:49(IST)

Both sides have of course qualified for the knockout stages, which takes a lot of the sting out of this clash, but the fight for the top spot will be on and mind you it won't be an easy battle. Delhi, who have qualified for the top 4 for the first time since 2012, will want to keep their winning momentum in tact, while Chennai will look to return to their dominating ways after a small blip in their form which saw them lose two of their last three games. 

17:45(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage for the match between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings and current table-toppers Delhi Capitals. The contest will be in Chennai and the hosts are still undecided on whether they will be able to call on the services of their talismanic captain MS Dhoni? Will it be Master vs Apprentice with Rishabh Pant on the other side?

Follow all the live cricket action from IPL 2019 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC): MS Dhoni has boarded the team bus to the stadium, however decision on his inclusion in the playing XI will be taken at the last moment!

CSK vs DC in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Wednesday (May 1) from 8:00 PM onwards. CSK vs DC live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Preview: Second-placed Chennai Super Kings will hope to regain the No.1 spot when they face table-toppers Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2019 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday (May 1).

Both teams are on 16 points after 12 games and have sealed a playoff spot but an interesting contest is on the cards as a win for either side will help a great deal in consolidating their position on the points table.

Chennai's crushing 46-run loss against Mumbai Indians last time around meant their net run rate took a solid hit. They will be keen on getting back to winning ways and book a top-two place in a bid to get home comfort in Qualifier 1. Meanwhile Delhi, riding high after three successive victories will want to continue their victory march.

MS Dhoni, troubled by back spasms and fever, was sorely missed by Chennai in their last game and it remains to be seen whether the captain has recovered or not. The hosts will be expecting all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who also missed the Mumbai fixture due to illness, to be back in the mix too.

The much talked-about Chepauk pitch will once again come under the scanner. The surface has played very slow all through with run-scoring often proving to be tough. It will be interesting to see how the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant adapt against spin-heavy Chennai led by Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir.

This is Chennai's last home game this season and the Men in Yellow will be desperately hoping to give their loyal fans a winning send-off.

From Delhi's point of view, they have ticked most boxes so far making their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Iyer has led admirably in his first stint as full-time captain of an IPL side both on the field and with the bat. He would hope his top order fires yet again on a sluggish surface where batsmen have found the going tough.

It will be fascinating to see how the league's top wicket-taker Kagiso Rabada performs on CSK's home turf, traditionally known to offer help to slower bowlers. Like they did in the previous game against Bangalore, Delhi might once again opt for three spinners in Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane and Amit Mishra.

Chennai's batting unit sans Dhoni hasn't performed to expectations and the Delhi bowlers will want to make early inroads into the top-order and restrict them.

PREVIOUS ENCOUNTER

Dwayne Bravo's three-wicket haul followed by Shane Watson's 26-ball 44 helped Chennai coast to an easy six-wicket win the last time these two sides met in Delhi.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Imran Tahir: The second-highest wicket taker, Tahir has been a consistent performer for Chennai this season. He has so far scalped 17 wickets at a miserly economy of 6.50 and he will want to finish the home season with a win.

Sandeep Lamichhane: The leg-spinner has so far played just six games this season but has been impressive. On a surface where the ball is expected to grip and turn, Lamichhane can prove to be a handful and the Chennai batsman will have to be wary of him.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY

Chennai: It remains unclear whether Dhoni and Jadeja have recovered. If they do, Dhruv Shorey and Mitchell Santner could make way.

Delhi: The visitors will not be too keen to tinker with a winning combination.

Teams (from):

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dhruv Shorey/MS Dhoni (c/wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner/Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
