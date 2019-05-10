Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs DC Match, Qualifier 2 at Visakhapatnam: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 10, 2019, 6:41 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

18:47(IST)

CSK’s average first innings total in playoffs is 175 while their average second innings total in successful chases is 169.

Overall, CSK has won 99 of their 163 matches in the IPL (and lost just 62). Their win percentage of 60.73% is the best in the tournament’s history.

Suresh Raina is the most prolific CSK batsman in the playoffs (min. 6 innings). Not only does he have the highest aggregate but also the highest average and strike rate for any CSK batsman in the playoffs. He has scored 693 runs in 20 innings at an average of 49.5 and strike rate of 165.39.

18:41(IST)

CSK’s clash with Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Friday, May 10th will be their fourth Qualifier 2 match in IPL and they have a 2-1 record in such matches. They beat the Delhi Daredevils (now DC) by 86 runs in Chennai in 2012 and RCB by three wickets in Ranchi in 2015. They were beaten by Kings XI Punjab by 24 runs in Mumbai in 2014.

CSK have qualified for 7 IPL finals – the most by any team in IPL history. If they beat DC in Vizag, it will be their 8thfinal in 10 tournaments – that is a mind-boggling record!

18:37(IST)

Here are some nuggets ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings:

- CSK have taken part and also won the most number of knockout/playoff matches in IPL history. Their win percentage and win-loss ratio (1.5) is the best along with MI and KKR.

- CSK have taken part in five Qualifier 1 matches and won three of those. MI is the only team that has beaten CSK in Qualifier 1 – on two occasions – in Mumbai in 2015 and in Chennai in 2019.

18:29(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan vs. Deepak Chahar

Dhawan has been in red-hot form for Delhi as of late, scoring runs at a canter on the top of the order. Getting him early will be a huge bonus for CSK and the task of doing that will first and foremost fall to Chahar. The pacer has been an underrated cog of the CSK machine, bowling economically in the powerplays while also picking key wickets. Should he be able to get rid of ‘Gabbar’ within the first few overs, DC’s task will become that much harder.

18:24(IST)

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Rishabh Pant: The 21-year-old made a 21-ball 49 on Wednesday, helping DC overcome a middle order collapse to chase down a tricky target. He didn't quite finish the game, but his knock proved to be the difference between the sides. Pant has made 450 runs from 15 innings this year, striking at more than 163. If he can extend that, Delhi will be in a position to push for their maiden title.

Shane Watson: CSK have backed him with all their might this season, with very little success. Yet, their backing is unlikely to change, for they're hoping for one big knock like in the IPL final last year. Watson has made only 268 runs in 15 matches this year, including a 96 against Sunrisers. The Visakhapatnam pitch demands quick hitting in the Power Plays, and Watson will have to step up. He can take confidence from his Man of the Match award winning 26-ball 44 against Delhi in the league stage at Feroz Shah Kotla.

18:20(IST) IPL 2019 | The Dread of an MS Dhoni-less Future Consumes Chennai Super Kings Faithful

There's one predominant sense of fear among Chennai Super Kings fans this season. No, it's not the fear of making it to the play-offs, or whether they'll win another trophy.

https://www.news18.com

18:10(IST) IPL 2019 | Key Battles - Qualifier Two: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils

Qualifier Two of the IPL 2019 will witness a battle between a side who have never reached the finals in Delhi Capitals against a team who are three-time champions in Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

https://www.news18.com

18:07(IST) IPL 2019 | In Numbers: Delhi Have Chennai's Impressive Playoffs Record to Confront

CSK have participated in 10 IPL tournaments and qualified in the playoffs in all 10 - this is a startling fact and an amazing achievement - that is how good and consistent they have been in the IPL.

https://www.news18.com

18:04(IST)

The 2019 IPL has shown that CSK is all about Dhoni. When he plays, even a practise game draws 12000 people. The performances reflect that too; he is their highest scorer with 405 runs from 10 innings at an average of 135 and strike-rate close to 140. The next best is Raina, who has 364 runs at a strike rate of 126.82, despite batting above Dhoni and playing five more innings. Shane Watson has had a horrific year, while Ambati Rayudu has been poor and Faf du Plessis inconsistent.

17:56(IST)

Where the sides differ is their areas of strength in batting. CSK have struggled at the top, with Shane Watson in terrible form, and Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina inconsistent. Their batting has almost always looked up to Dhoni to do the job. Delhi are top heavy, with Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer in fine form while Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have made timely contributions, like in the eliminator.

17:48(IST)

Wednesday's eliminator showed that the Visakhapatnam pitch is not too dissimilar to the home pitches of both the sides. Delhi and Chennai have played majority of their matches on spin friendly, slow tracks and have sides built precisely for such conditions. CSK have Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh. Delhi have Amit Mishra, Axar Patel and slow bowlers in Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul.

17:44(IST)

Does that mean CSK have an edge? Not really, for Delhi have form by their side. They go into game having won their last two matches, including one in the venue of the second qualifier. Chennai have lost their last two matches, including one at home that would have dented their confidence. Yet, CSK would be confident facing Delhi, for they beat them twice in the league stage. The second victory - by 80 runs - dented Delhi's net run-rate and pushed them down in the table.

17:31(IST)

17:28(IST)

"Instead of going over the wicket, we have to go around the wicket." 

MS Dhoni summed up Chennai Super Kings' situation in typical fashion after the loss to Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier. CSK's around-the-wicket route now has a major hurdle in the form of a resurgent Delhi Capitals. The winner of this game will play Mumbai Indians for the title on Sunday. It's the success of the IPL that three teams with 18 points each in the league stage are the ones that are standing, with two games left in the tournament.

17:26(IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. This clash will be one between youth and veterans. Delhi's rise has been possible because of their faith in youngsters. Chennai have banked on experience over the last two years, with success. Delhi have never been in an IPL final. In fact, their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator was their first victory in play-offs. Chennai have been in the final seven times, and won it thrice.

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs DC Match, Qualifier 2 at Visakhapatnam: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

(Image: IPL)

Loading...
Follow all the live action and live updates from IPL 2019 game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

CSK vs DC in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Friday (May 10) from 7:30 PM onwards. CSK vs DC live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

"Instead of going over the wicket, we have to go around the wicket." MS Dhoni summed up Chennai Super Kings' situation in typical fashion after the loss to Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier. CSK's around-the-wicket route now has a major hurdle in the form of a resurgent Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier on Friday (May 10). The winner of this game will play Mumbai Indians for the title on Sunday. It's the success of the IPL that three teams with 18 points each in the league stage are the ones that are standing, with two games left in the tournament.

Friday's clash in Visakhapatnam will be one between youth and veterans. Delhi's rise has been possible because of their faith in youngsters. Chennai have banked on experience over the last two years, with success. Delhi have never been in an IPL final. In fact, their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator was their first victory in play-offs. Chennai have been in the final seven times, and won it thrice. Does that mean CSK have an edge? Not really, for Delhi have form by their side. They go into game having won their last two matches, including one in the venue of the second qualifier. Chennai have lost their last two matches, including one at home that would have dented their confidence.

Yet, CSK would be confident facing Delhi, for they beat them twice in the league stage. The second victory - by 80 runs - dented Delhi's net run-rate and pushed them down in the table. Wednesday's eliminator showed that the Visakhapatnam pitch is not too dissimilar to the home pitches of both the sides. Delhi and Chennai have played majority of their matches on spin friendly, slow tracks and have sides built precisely for such conditions. CSK have Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh. Delhi have Amit Mishra, Axar Patel and slow bowlers in Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul. Where the sides differ is their areas of strength in batting. CSK have struggled at the top, with Shane Watson in terrible form, and Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina inconsistent. Their batting has almost always looked up to Dhoni to do the job. Delhi are top heavy, with Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer in fine form while Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have made timely contributions, like in the eliminator.

 
chennai super kingsChennai vs Delhicricket scoreCSKCSK vs DCCSK vs DC Live ScoreDelhi Capitalsipl 2019ipl 2019 live scoreIPL 2019 Qualifieripl liveipl live scoreLive Cricket ScoreMS Dhoni

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking