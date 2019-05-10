IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs DC Match, Qualifier 2 at Visakhapatnam: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

18:24(IST)

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Rishabh Pant: The 21-year-old made a 21-ball 49 on Wednesday, helping DC overcome a middle order collapse to chase down a tricky target. He didn't quite finish the game, but his knock proved to be the difference between the sides. Pant has made 450 runs from 15 innings this year, striking at more than 163. If he can extend that, Delhi will be in a position to push for their maiden title.

Shane Watson: CSK have backed him with all their might this season, with very little success. Yet, their backing is unlikely to change, for they're hoping for one big knock like in the IPL final last year. Watson has made only 268 runs in 15 matches this year, including a 96 against Sunrisers. The Visakhapatnam pitch demands quick hitting in the Power Plays, and Watson will have to step up. He can take confidence from his Man of the Match award winning 26-ball 44 against Delhi in the league stage at Feroz Shah Kotla.