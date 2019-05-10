Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos
Zest Money

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs DC Match, Qualifier 2 at Visakhapatnam: CSK Win by Six Wickets

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 10, 2019, 11:03 PM IST

Qualifier 2, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 10 May, 2019

Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets

Man of the Match:

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:04(IST)

The two most successful teams of the ipl will once again contest the final . This has been a terrific performance from csk . Clinical and complete . Watson scoring runs is also a big positive for them

23:02(IST)

Those are the winning runs then, Bravo gets a boundary towards the leg-side. Chennai Super Kings have won this one by six wickets and they will meet Mumbai Indians in the final! Its their eighth final in ten years. Just an incredible record!

23:00(IST)

WICKET! Ishant Sharma does manage to get a wicket here, Dhoni looks to finish in style but holes out straight to Keemo Paul in the deep. Excellent catch by Keemo Paul there. CSK are 146/4 as Dhoni departs for 9.

22:56(IST)

Keemo Paul has continued to leak runs here for Delhi today, again a couple of boundaires in the over as he strays onto the leg-side. He has conceded 49 runs in his three overs here and CSK are 144/3, they need 4 from final two overs

22:52(IST)

Boult comes on for his final over. And Dhoni and Rayudu are showing no urgency in achieving the target. Another eight runs come from the over. That means Chennai are now 135/3 and just need 13 runs to win in 18 balls. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:46(IST)

You just get the feeling that the wicket is too little too late .

22:45(IST)

OUT: Axar Patel has a wicket here and Suresh Raina chops one on to the stumps. Is there a twist in the tale here as Raina is a goner for 11. CSK are now 127/3 in 16 overs. They need 21 runs from 24 balls. 

22:43(IST)

Amit Mishra continues. Just four runs come from the over. But Chennai are the favourites to win from here. After 15 overs it's 119/2. 

22:39(IST)
22:34(IST)

OUT: And out of no where Delhi have a wicket. Watson looks to get a six inside out, but mistimes the ball and Boult takes a simple catch. He departs for 50 as Chennai are 109/2. 

22:32(IST)

FIFTY FOR WATSON: Keemo Paul starts another over and he has been expensive. Watson greets him with a six and a four. This is ordinary bowling by Paul. Another slog sweep from Watson and CSK bring up their 100. He ends the over with a six too and that brings up Watson's fifty in just 31 balls. Chennai are cruising towards the win at 108/1 in 12 overs. 

22:24(IST)

OUT: Finally a wicket coming Delhi's way and Boult has gotten rid of Faf du Plessis. The ball rises high on bat on Fa and Keemo Paul takes a good catch in the deep. He departs for 50. CSK are 81/1. 

22:19(IST)

FIFTY FOR FAF: Excellent innings for Faf du Plessis as he slams a fifty in just 37 balls. He has single-handedly put CSK on top and a step closer to yet another IPL final. And another six comes from the bat of Watson. So after 10 overs it's 81/0. 

22:15(IST)

Mishra starts a fresh over and Watson scoops him for a four over fine leg. But the next ball he just edges the ball in the sky, that too falls short. After 8 overs CSK are 72/0. 

22:09(IST)
22:08(IST)

50! The 50-partnership is up between du Plessis and Watson here. These two are doing it rather easy at the moment and without any pressure. They might have started slowly but they have grown into the game here.

22:05(IST)

Amit Mishra comes into the attack and he will have to break this partnership. Despite bowling well Delhi have not been able to get a wicket. But he too ends the over with a four. Faf strikes another four through square leg. CSK are cruising at 48/0 after 7 overs. 

22:00(IST)

Du Plessis is upping the ante here at the moment as he pulls the ball for a four. Ishant gives away a boundary on the first ball of the over. In fact make that two as this time he cuts him fine through point for a four. And it's a third one. This one rockets to the rope through mid wicket. 15 runs come from the over. It's 42/0 in 6 overs. 

21:54(IST)

11 RUNS: Now there is a change in the bowling as Axar Patel gets a bowl. Faf just drives the ball through point for a four. And then follows it up with a big six over long on. This is just the kind of momentum CSK batsmen were looking for. 11 runs come from the over. It's 27/0 after 4 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:51(IST)

Steady start by CSK. They want to lay a foundation so that the middle order can capitalise . Run rate at the moment isn’t an issue at all.

21:50(IST)

Ishant Sharma continues. The big problem here for Delhi skipper Iyer will be that Ishant and Boult have been very expensive in the death, so he'll have to finish their quota now. On the other hand Delhi bowlers for now are not giving anything away. Excellent bowling this. After 4 overs it's 16/0. 

21:45(IST)

Finally a boundary coming CSK's way. A short one from Boult and de Plessis pulls the ball. Chennai need lot more of those to win this here. But till now these two openers have been edgy. After 3 overs it's 13/0. 

21:41(IST)

Ishant Sharma starts from the other end and he too starts off brilliantly. He doesn't allow easy runs in his over. The problem is that Chennai hasn't gotten any boundaries till now. 2 runs come from the over. It's 4/0 after 2 overs. 

21:35(IST)

MISS: Trent Boult will start the proceedings for Delhi whereas Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis will open the batting for Chennai. On the second ball Boult gets the ball come in sharply to Faf but he is safe. But on the next ball there is an opportunty for Delhi to get a wicket, because of a confusion between the two batsmen. But some poor fielding means that both batsmen are still safe. After 1 over it's 1/0. 

21:29(IST)

On to the second innings of the match now. It is going to be a tough chase for CSK, but still they would be the happier camp at the halfway mark. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:19(IST)

The finish has been good from Delhi . They have given their bowlers a chance . The CSK batting has depended heavily on msd and that’s something the Capitals will want to exploit.

21:17(IST)

FOUR and a SIX to finish with here! Ishant Sharma comes in at number 11, and ends proceedings with a boundary and then a maximum. Delhi pick 16 runs from the final over here and end at 147/9

21:15(IST)

WICKET! Boult deposits one into the stands here but he departs the next ball. This time its quicker from Jadeja and on the stumps. Boult misses and the ball kisses the bail. The Kiwis pacer got an important six there though!

21:10(IST)

WICKET! That's the end of Pant here, the hand comes off the bat and that really leads to his downfall here. Bowled outside the off stump from Chahar and Pant looks to hit it straight but holes out to Bravo. Pant departs for 38 and DC are 125/8

21:04(IST)

WICKET! Bravo cleans up Keemo Paul here, superb that and it pegs back the leg-stump. It was fast and straight from the West Indian, and the veteran bowler cleans up the youngster here. Delhi lose seven and are 119/7 now.

LOAD MORE

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs DC Match, Qualifier 2 at Visakhapatnam: CSK Win by Six Wickets

Loading...
Follow all the live action and live updates from IPL 2019 game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Those are the winning runs then, Bravo gets a boundary towards the leg-side. Chennai Super Kings have won this one by six wickets and they will meet Mumbai Indians in the final! Its their eighth final in ten years. Just an incredible record!

CSK vs DC in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Friday (May 10) from 7:30 PM onwards. CSK vs DC live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

"Instead of going over the wicket, we have to go around the wicket." MS Dhoni summed up Chennai Super Kings' situation in typical fashion after the loss to Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier. CSK's around-the-wicket route now has a major hurdle in the form of a resurgent Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier on Friday (May 10). The winner of this game will play Mumbai Indians for the title on Sunday. It's the success of the IPL that three teams with 18 points each in the league stage are the ones that are standing, with two games left in the tournament.

Friday's clash in Visakhapatnam will be one between youth and veterans. Delhi's rise has been possible because of their faith in youngsters. Chennai have banked on experience over the last two years, with success. Delhi have never been in an IPL final. In fact, their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator was their first victory in play-offs. Chennai have been in the final seven times, and won it thrice. Does that mean CSK have an edge? Not really, for Delhi have form by their side. They go into game having won their last two matches, including one in the venue of the second qualifier. Chennai have lost their last two matches, including one at home that would have dented their confidence.

Yet, CSK would be confident facing Delhi, for they beat them twice in the league stage. The second victory - by 80 runs - dented Delhi's net run-rate and pushed them down in the table. Wednesday's eliminator showed that the Visakhapatnam pitch is not too dissimilar to the home pitches of both the sides. Delhi and Chennai have played majority of their matches on spin friendly, slow tracks and have sides built precisely for such conditions. CSK have Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh. Delhi have Amit Mishra, Axar Patel and slow bowlers in Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul. Where the sides differ is their areas of strength in batting. CSK have struggled at the top, with Shane Watson in terrible form, and Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina inconsistent. Their batting has almost always looked up to Dhoni to do the job. Delhi are top heavy, with Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer in fine form while Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have made timely contributions, like in the eliminator.

 
chennai super kingsChennai vs Delhicricket scoreCSKCSK vs DCCSK vs DC Live ScoreDelhi Capitalsipl 2019ipl 2019 live scoreIPL 2019 Qualifieripl liveipl live scoreLive Cricket ScoreMS Dhoni

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking