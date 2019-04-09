IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KKR in Chennai: Chennai Super Kings Face Uphill Task Against Kolkata Knight Riders

17:40(IST)

"Till I last knew, they pick me to get these batsmen out. Why should I be worried about Russell, or for that matter, anybody else?” Russell has been in fine form this season, having scored 207 runs in five matches thus far and striking the ball at an imperious 268.83. However, Harbhajan’s rolled back the years and has been particularly effective at the Chepauk Stadium. His spell of 2/17 was instrumental in their previous home victory against KXIP.