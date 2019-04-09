Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KKR in Chennai: Chennai Super Kings Face Uphill Task Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 9, 2019, 5:31 PM IST

17:40(IST)

"Till I last knew, they pick me to get these batsmen out. Why should I be worried about Russell, or for that matter, anybody else?” Russell has been in fine form this season, having scored 207 runs in five matches thus far and striking the ball at an imperious 268.83. However, Harbhajan’s rolled back the years and has been particularly effective at the Chepauk Stadium. His spell of 2/17 was instrumental in their previous home victory against KXIP.

17:34(IST)

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that he isn’t worried about the prospect of bowling to Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2019 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. "I have been playing 20 years at the top level and taken a few important wickets, so it doesn't matter. Never have I bowled looking at the face of the batsman,” Harbhajan told TOI.

17:31(IST)

It's time for match number 23 in the IPL and it's the big clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk stadium. Both teams have done exceptionally well till now and are on first and second position respectively. Hello and welcome to the the live blog for the blockbuster contest.

CSK captain MS Dhoni taking on KXIP bowlers in Chennai (Image: IPL)

CSK vs KKR in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Tuesday (April 9) from 08:00 PM onwards. CSK vs KKR live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

In-form Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will meet a match when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their Indian Premier League encounter at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday. While CSK have been at the top of their game at home, KKR are sitting at the top of the points table with four wins from five games. Although both the teams are equal on points -- eight apiece -- KKR have a better net run-rate of +1.058 over CSK's +0.159. CSK will go into the match with a lot of confidence as they defended a modest 160 in their last home fixture against Kings XI Punjab after the visitors looked like running away with the game at one point of time.

In the end, it was captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni who showed great leadership skills to pull things back in favour of the defending champions. KKR go into the match after another clinical finish, as they walloped Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in a one-sided contest. They first restricted Royals to 139/3 before chasing down the target in just 14 overs with Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine giving their team a flying start. KKR's ability to shine on the slow Jaipur wicket will stand them in good stead when they take on CSK on what will again be a wicket on the slower side, as has been the case with the Chepauk tracks from the start of the tournament.

The fact that KKR have the best spin line-up along with CSK will ensure that Dhoni & Co. would seek a track that is slightly more sporting. On their day, the likes of Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla can spin a web around the best of the batsmen and that will definitely be on the mind of the CSK think-tank. All in all, it will be a mouth-watering clash between two of the best teams in the league.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N. Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, K.M. Asif

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Yarra Prithviraj, K.C. Cariappa, Rinku Singh, Lockie Ferguson

