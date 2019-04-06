Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KXIP Match in Chennai: Ashwin Gets Rid of Watson

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 6, 2019, 4:38 PM IST

Match 18, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 06 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

16:40(IST)

WICKET! KXIP have their man. Watson tries to take on Ashwin but hits it to the longer boundary on the leg side and Sam Curran completes a good high catch. They will look to get a couple more now. 

16:36(IST)

The strategic timeout and the end of the powerplays brings some respite for KXIP. Murugan Ashwin's first over is an excellent one. He starts off with four dot balls before Faf takes a single. The final ball was also a dot. Much-needed over for KXIP. CSK are 55/0 after 7 overs. 

16:31(IST)

FOUR! Watson hits Curran for a four off the last ball of his over, and spoils what was a pretty economical over for the youngster up till that point. CSK are 54/0 at the end of six overs. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 16:27(IST)

CSK have gotten off to a good start on this surface. I think KXIP missed a trick by not playing Mujeeb. They should have played Mujeeb in place of Tye and an Indian pacer to ensure three quicks played.  

16:26(IST)

Curran begins his second over, time for him to put a reign on things here before things get out of hand for the away side.

16:24(IST)

SIX! It's du Plessis' turn now to hit Andrew Tye over long-on for six. The ball was only slightly overpitched but du Plessis makes Tye pay. The pitch is also playing out beautifully. 47/0 at the end of 5 overs for CSK.

16:22(IST)

SIX! This is some clean hitting by Watson, as he goes down on one knee in typical fashion and hits Tye for six over long-off. Ten runs off the over already.

16:21(IST)

FOUR! Watson continues the shot-making, and he hits fellow Australian Andrew Tye four a boundary of the first ball of his over.

16:20(IST)

The fourth over by Curran ends with CSK's score reading 29/0. Good start for the home side here.

16:17(IST)

Kings XI Punjab's young English star, Sam Curran has been brought into the attack in the fourth over. He's made his intentions clear with a bouncer to Watson off the third ball he bowled. Ashwin takes himself out of the attack.

16:15(IST)

SIX by Watson! The Australian just lobs it over the fine leg region, using Shami's pace and the ball sails over the boundary rope. Innovative, calculative risk taken by him here. The score reads 26/0 at the end of three overs.

16:14(IST)

CONSECUTIVE FOURS! Du Plesses hits Shami for a boundary through the covers as he frees his hands for the first time this innings. He reaps his reward the first time around, and punched through the cover region for the second boundary.

16:10(IST)

At the end of two overs, the score reads 10/0. Ashwin goes for six off the over, but no boundaries yet for either Watson or Du Plessis.

16:07(IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin will begin the second over in Chennai! And he starts with a leg-stump full toss, which Watson just pushes to the onside for a single. Lucky to not get dispatched for that one, Ashwin.

16:05(IST)

The ball is coming on to the bat nicely on the Chennai wicket, and both batsmen have gotten off to a nonchalant, calm start. Watson ends the over with a single, and the score reads 4/0 at the end of Shami's over.

16:01(IST)

And we're underway in Chennai. Mohammad Shami has the ball, and he starts with a gentle wide down the leg-stump. A loosener from the Indian international!

15:54(IST)

While the visitors have lined up in the following fashion:

15:53(IST)

This is how CSK will line-up today:

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 15:52(IST)

"Great toss to win by CSK, it will start spinning in the second innings. Hence, they chose to bat first. I'm happy to see Scott Kuggeleijn in the attack."

15:35(IST)

Kings XI Punjab Captain Ashwin: "It looks like a good wicket to bat on, we would have batted first as well! Hopefully the pitch remains the same over the course of the innings. It's a big moment for me, coming back to Chennai and playing here. Hopefully it will be the kind of match where we will also get some support, but I know it's unlikely to happen."

15:32(IST)

It's a hot, hot afternoon in Chennai, but conditions should get easier as the game goes on. But for the time being, both captains are out in the middle. The coin goes up. MS Dhoni has won the toss, and CSK will bat first!

15:28(IST)

We're expecting a loud cheer for both KXIP captain Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni when they both walk out into the middle of the pitch for the toss. Ashwin, a former CSK player is bound to get a good reception.

15:22(IST)

CSK Coach Stephen Fleming - "Feeling confident, we hope to bounce back from our loss in the last game!"

15:04(IST)

And now before we look ahead, here's a little something that will harken back to Andre Russell's heroics against Royal Challengers Bangalore last night. His 17-ball 48 from a position where achieving the target looked well nigh impossible has gone a long way in redefining how much is achievable in a T20I run chase!

14:48(IST)

CSK have clashed with KXIP 21 times over the years in the history of the IPL, with tonight's hosts CSK emerging on top 12 times. On nine occasions, the result has gone in favour of KXIP. With the way the two teams are balanced this season, it could be anyone's match. CSK have home support and an assured composure, while KXIP seem to have found new zeal and energy, powered by the performances of their youngsters like Sam Curran.

14:36(IST)

Who's your pick?

14:28(IST)

KXIP, on the other hand, have had one of the best starts to their campaign in recent years. Having won two consecutive games at home, they get back on the road and make a trip down south in hot and humid conditions. A win against a strong Chennai side, that too away from home will do wonders for their confidence going into the rest of the tournament.

14:21(IST)

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KXIP Match in Chennai: Ashwin Gets Rid of Watson

Shane Watson. (BCCI)

Follow all the live score and latest updates from the IPL 2019 game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP):

Latest Update: The strategic timeout and the end of the powerplays brings some respite for KXIP. Murugan Ashwin's first over is an excellent one. He starts off with four dot balls before Faf takes a single. The final ball was also a dot. Much-needed over for KXIP. CSK are 55/0 after 7 overs.

CSK vs KXIP in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Saturday (April 6) from 04:00 PM onwards. CSK vs KXIP live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Saturday (April 6) could perhaps be the first time fans at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai might be in a dilemma on who to support. Do they support Chennai Super Kings, or do they cheer for the franchise with most representation from the city, Kings XI Punjab? Predominantly former, with warm welcomes for the local lads R Ashwin, M Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy is perhaps the most likely scenario.

So, who is the home side? Both teams have three wins in four games. Both teams have players who know the conditions well. Both teams have spinners who can utilise the Chepauk pitch's slowness. Knowing captain Ashwin, it won't be a surprise if he plays both M Ashwin and Varun, unleashing all types of spin against a Chennai batting that's struggling slightly at the moment.

The Super Kings' problem in the batting starts right at the top. Ambati Rayudu is in poor form, and Shane Watson hasn't done much of note other than a 44 against Delhi Capitals. Suresh Raina has been on and off, unable to go past starts.

MS Dhoni bailed them out in Chennai's previous home game, against Rajasthan, with a stellar half-century. But CSK know that can't be done always, as they found out against Mumbai Indians. They are not known for making too many changes, but they could be strengthening their batting against Punjab. Dwayne Bravo injured his hamstring in the previous match, making things complicated for Dhoni and co.

Chennai struggled with their death bowling in Mumbai, but they've got the attack to do the job at home. Imran Tahir has been in wicket-taking form. Harbhajan Singh comes into picture when the opposition has left-handers in the top order, as Punjab do in Sam Curran, Chris Gayle and David Miller. Ravindra Jadeja is always around, and CSK also have the option of playing Mitchell Santner.

Punjab will be coming to Chennai on a high having got out of jail against Delhi Capitals. They seemed down and out before Mohammed Shami and Curran, who picked a hat-trick, led them to a win out of nowhere. They're now heading to a ground where their main strength - spin - will be in action too. A 4pm start means dew won't be a factor, so expect spinners to have a ball.

If the batsmen can show application that's needed on such tracks, it could be a well-fought contest.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

R Ashwin v MS Dhoni - Chennai's son v adopted son

CSK's fans are unlikely to forget the times when Dhoni and Ashwin plotted together to dismiss the then RCB's Chris Gayle frequently. Dhoni would often toss the new ball to the off-spinner, who would respond with Gayle's and other big wickets regularly. But those things are in the past, with Ashwin moving to Punjab after CSK completed their ban.

Ironically, last season, Ashwin unleashed Gayle on his former team to come out on top in their first clash. Dhoni outwitted Ashwin in the second meeting, unleashing 'chaos' by promoting Deepak Chahar and Harbhajan Singh in the batting order. They're 1-1 head to head at the moment, and this battle of the captains will be a mouth-watering contest in front of fans who love both equally.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

CSK: Dwayne Bravo's hamstring injury that rules him out for two weeks adds to the concerns for the franchise. They already lost two key foreigners in Lungi Ngidi (injury) and David Willey (personal reasons) and this loss is a big blow. CSK have all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn as replacement for Ngidi and he could be in line for a start. They might also be tempted to bring in Faf du Plessis to give a struggling Ambati Rayudu leeway by pushing him to the middle order.

KXIP: Like CSK, Punjab too sweat over the fitness of their West Indian star, Chris Gayle. If he's fit, Hardus Viljoen could be the guy to make way. Who will open the batting, though? Sam Curran slammed a 10-ball 20 against Delhi opening the batting. Mystery spinner Varun also injured his finger during the game against KKR, and missed the following two matches. If he's fit, R Ashwin would be itching to give him a go.

PROBABLE XI:

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh/Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma/Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

KXIP: KL Rahul(w), Sam Curran, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen/Chris Gayle, R Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Varun Chakravarthy

FULL SQUADS

CSK: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya
Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

KXIP: Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar
AshwinChennaichennai super kingscricket updatesCSKDhoniipl 2019ipl scoreKings XI punjabLive IPL Scorelive updatesMS DhoniRavichandran Ashwin

