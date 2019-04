14:48(IST)

CSK have clashed with KXIP 21 times over the years in the history of the IPL, with tonight's hosts CSK emerging on top 12 times. On nine occasions, the result has gone in favour of KXIP. With the way the two teams are balanced this season, it could be anyone's match. CSK have home support and an assured composure, while KXIP seem to have found new zeal and energy, powered by the performances of their youngsters like Sam Curran.