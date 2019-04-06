Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KXIP Match in Chennai: CSK Beat KXIP by 22 Runs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 6, 2019, 7:43 PM IST

Match 18, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 06 April, 2019

Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bat)

Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs

Man of the Match:

19:39(IST)

And that's it, CSK have won the match by 22 runs. Kuggeleijn's first two balls three balls gave away 2 runs, all but ending the match. This forces Sarfaraz to go for a big one which sees him caught at long-on. The last two balls were anti-climatic, to say the least. CSK register their fourth win of the campaign. 

19:31(IST)

Horror start to the over from Chahar who bowls two full tosses; one of which goes for four. But he pulls things back quite nicely and ends the over by cleaning up Miller's leg stump. Game over surely? KXIP are 135/4 and need 26 runs in the final over. 

19:24(IST)

That was good over from the New Zealander under pressure: 7 overs and a wicket. They also managed to break the partnership. KXIP have seemingly left it till too late. They are 122/3 in 18 overs and need 39 runs to win. 

19:20(IST)

Wicket! Kuggeleijn starts off the 18th over with some good balls and then gets Rahul to play one high which is gleefully collected by Raina. Pressure got to him there. KXIP are 117/3, need 44 in 15 balls. 

19:16(IST)

Tahir finishes his spell and his final over is also a good one, conceding just five runs. KXIP need 46 in the final 3 overs and both these batsmen will need to go all out if they are to stand a chance of getting those runs. 

19:12(IST)

Both batsmen have brought up their half-centuries. This has been a good stand between them - now worth 103 runs - but it will be for nought if they end the match on the losing side. KXIP are 110/2 with four overs to go. 

19:10(IST)

Tahir continues to deliver the goods as his third over goes for just five runs. KXIP will look to target the faster bowlers but the spinners are making life very hard for them. They are 105/2 after 15 overs. 

19:04(IST)

Harbhajan Singh has been in imperious form today and his run continues. Just 4 runs come off his third over and KXIP are 100/2 after 14 overs. Timeout has been taken. 

19:00(IST)

This is unbelievable! Dhoni manages to secure a no-look flick run-out and catches Rahul well short. The only problem? The bails never dislodged, meaning Rahul gets to stay on! This could be a gamechanging moment. KXIP are 96/2 after 13 overs. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 18:58(IST)

Both Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan have showed some very good batting skills. KXIP appear to be in the driver's seat now. 

18:56(IST)

Kuggeleijn's struggle on debut continues; Sarfaraz first scoops him for four behind the wicket, before tonking one for six over long-off. That was the over KXIP needed so badly. They are 91/2 after 12 overs. 

18:49(IST)

Jadeja continues to pile the pressure on KXIP, bowling a good 11th over that goes for just 4 runs. As expected, the two batsmen are finding it hard to score off the slower bowlers. They are 75/2. 

18:47(IST)

The first over after the timeout is a quiet one and sees Sarfaraz survive a stumping call. Tahir was lively but the umpire wasn't interested since the batsman's foot hadn't moved. KIXP are 71/2 in 10 overs. 

18:41(IST)

Jadeja's second over isn't as good as his first, as he gives away two boundaries. Both Sarfaraz and Rahul look in good form and KXIP will hope they continue to play like this. Timeout time and KXIP are 67/2 in 9 overs. 

18:38(IST)

Tahir's first over is an eventful one. Traps Sarfaraz plumb but it's given not out and Dhoni chooses against reviewing; replays showed he had Sarfaraz dead to rights. The batsman rubs salt in the wound by cutting one for four to end the over. KXIP are 55/2 after 8 overs. 

18:34(IST)

Sarfaraz and Rahul may struggle slightly during the middle overs given CSK's reliance on spinners during this period, but the key for them will be to rotate the strike regularly while not throwing their wicket away. Jadeja's first over goes for just three runs. KXIP 49/2 after 7 overs. 

18:31(IST)

Scott Kuggeleijn's first ever over in the IPL is one to forget. Starts off with a half-volley that is tonked for six by Sarfaraz. He goes for only ones and twos thereafter but the over is an expensive one. KXIP 46/2 after the powerplay. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 18:27(IST)

How good has Harbhajan been for CSK at Chepauk? 2 key wickets right at the start have the game poised quite tantalisingly. All depends on how KL Rahul plays from here on. 

18:26(IST)

Rahul finally targets Chahar after being patient against the speedster. The penultimate ball of the fifth over is pulled for six whereas the final ball is down the leg side and tickled away for four. KXIP 35/2 after 5 overs. 

18:20(IST)

Harbhajan's second over goes for 8 but it is mostly because both Rahul and Sarfaraz are looking to run quickly between the wickets, not because they are finding the fence. They are 19/2 after 4 overs. 

18:16(IST)

Chahar continues to keep things solid while also maintaining the pressure that was put on KXIP by Harbhajan's first over. The third over goes for just 4 runs and KXIP are 11/2. This partnership will be key for the away side. 

18:12(IST)

Harbhajan Singh gets the ball and immediately makes an impact, getting Gayle to edge on to Dhoni. The self-proclaimed Universe Boss does think about reviewing but decides against it. He then removes Agarwal too. Double wicket maiden! KXIP 7/2 after 2 overs. 

18:06(IST)

Gayle goes for a big shot but gets a thick outside edge that runs away to the third man boundary. Chahar then follows that up with a teasing ball that Gayle swings at but misses. KXIP are 7/0 after 1 over. 

18:02(IST)

Deepak Chahar to open the bowling for CSK; KL Rahul and Chris Gayle to start things off for KXIP. These two will need to make a big contribution if KXIP stand a chance of winning. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 18:00(IST)

CSK will be happy with what they did towards the end of the innings. At the same time, KXIP will feel they gave away 15-20 runs too many, something they could have avoided if they played Mujeeb. 

17:45(IST)

Shami is not a death overs bowler and he showed it in that final over. First ball went for six then Dhoni hit him for a four. He pulls things back with a few good balls but CSK still finish with 160/3, which is a decent target on this pitch. 

17:38(IST)

That was a poor over in so many ways. Ashwin reviewed for caught behind despite their being daylight between Dhoni's bat and the ball. To add insult to injury, Dhoni slams Curran for two fours and a six thereafter. Oops. CSK are 146/4 after 19 overs. 

17:33(IST)

Tye's final over is a bit expensive as he goes for a boundary and both Rayudu and Dhoni look to run hard. CSK are now 127/3 with two overs to go. 

17:27(IST)

Curran has been his usual solid self and his third over is no different, as he concedes just 6 runs. CSK are absolutely struggling at this point; they need some big hits, and fast. They are 116/3 after 17 overs. 

17:22(IST)

Tye has been taken for plenty today but he once again shows why he is regarded as an excellent death overs specialist in T20 cricket. A mixture of slow balls limits the scoring to just one single each for Dhoni and Rayudu. CSK are 110/3 with 4 overs remaining. 

Latest Update: And that's it, CSK have won the match by 22 runs. Kuggeleijn's first two balls three balls gave away 2 runs, all but ending the match. This forces Sarfaraz to go for a big one which sees him caught at long-on. The last two balls were anti-climatic, to say the least. CSK register their fourth win of the campaign.

Follow all the live score and latest updates from the IPL 2019 game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP):

CSK vs KXIP in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Saturday (April 6) from 04:00 PM onwards. CSK vs KXIP live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Saturday (April 6) could perhaps be the first time fans at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai might be in a dilemma on who to support. Do they support Chennai Super Kings, or do they cheer for the franchise with most representation from the city, Kings XI Punjab? Predominantly former, with warm welcomes for the local lads R Ashwin, M Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy is perhaps the most likely scenario.

So, who is the home side? Both teams have three wins in four games. Both teams have players who know the conditions well. Both teams have spinners who can utilise the Chepauk pitch's slowness. Knowing captain Ashwin, it won't be a surprise if he plays both M Ashwin and Varun, unleashing all types of spin against a Chennai batting that's struggling slightly at the moment.

The Super Kings' problem in the batting starts right at the top. Ambati Rayudu is in poor form, and Shane Watson hasn't done much of note other than a 44 against Delhi Capitals. Suresh Raina has been on and off, unable to go past starts.

MS Dhoni bailed them out in Chennai's previous home game, against Rajasthan, with a stellar half-century. But CSK know that can't be done always, as they found out against Mumbai Indians. They are not known for making too many changes, but they could be strengthening their batting against Punjab. Dwayne Bravo injured his hamstring in the previous match, making things complicated for Dhoni and co.

Chennai struggled with their death bowling in Mumbai, but they've got the attack to do the job at home. Imran Tahir has been in wicket-taking form. Harbhajan Singh comes into picture when the opposition has left-handers in the top order, as Punjab do in Sam Curran, Chris Gayle and David Miller. Ravindra Jadeja is always around, and CSK also have the option of playing Mitchell Santner.

Punjab will be coming to Chennai on a high having got out of jail against Delhi Capitals. They seemed down and out before Mohammed Shami and Curran, who picked a hat-trick, led them to a win out of nowhere. They're now heading to a ground where their main strength - spin - will be in action too. A 4pm start means dew won't be a factor, so expect spinners to have a ball.

If the batsmen can show application that's needed on such tracks, it could be a well-fought contest.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

R Ashwin v MS Dhoni - Chennai's son v adopted son

CSK's fans are unlikely to forget the times when Dhoni and Ashwin plotted together to dismiss the then RCB's Chris Gayle frequently. Dhoni would often toss the new ball to the off-spinner, who would respond with Gayle's and other big wickets regularly. But those things are in the past, with Ashwin moving to Punjab after CSK completed their ban.

Ironically, last season, Ashwin unleashed Gayle on his former team to come out on top in their first clash. Dhoni outwitted Ashwin in the second meeting, unleashing 'chaos' by promoting Deepak Chahar and Harbhajan Singh in the batting order. They're 1-1 head to head at the moment, and this battle of the captains will be a mouth-watering contest in front of fans who love both equally.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

CSK: Dwayne Bravo's hamstring injury that rules him out for two weeks adds to the concerns for the franchise. They already lost two key foreigners in Lungi Ngidi (injury) and David Willey (personal reasons) and this loss is a big blow. CSK have all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn as replacement for Ngidi and he could be in line for a start. They might also be tempted to bring in Faf du Plessis to give a struggling Ambati Rayudu leeway by pushing him to the middle order.

KXIP: Like CSK, Punjab too sweat over the fitness of their West Indian star, Chris Gayle. If he's fit, Hardus Viljoen could be the guy to make way. Who will open the batting, though? Sam Curran slammed a 10-ball 20 against Delhi opening the batting. Mystery spinner Varun also injured his finger during the game against KKR, and missed the following two matches. If he's fit, R Ashwin would be itching to give him a go.

PROBABLE XI:

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh/Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma/Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

KXIP: KL Rahul(w), Sam Curran, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen/Chris Gayle, R Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Varun Chakravarthy

FULL SQUADS

CSK: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya
Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

KXIP: Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar
