IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KXIP Match in Chennai: Harbhajan Removes Gayle, Agarwal Early

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 6, 2019, 6:12 PM IST

Match 18, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 06 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bat)

18:12(IST)

Harbhajan Singh gets the ball and immediately makes an impact, getting Gayle to edge on to Dhoni. The self-proclaimed Universe Boss does think about reviewing but decides against it. He then removes Agarwal too. Double wicket maiden! KXIP 7/2 after 2 overs. 

18:06(IST)

Gayle goes for a big shot but gets a thick outside edge that runs away to the third man boundary. Chahar then follows that up with a teasing ball that Gayle swings at but misses. KXIP are 7/0 after 1 over. 

18:02(IST)

Deepak Chahar to open the bowling for CSK; KL Rahul and Chris Gayle to start things off for KXIP. These two will need to make a big contribution if KXIP stand a chance of winning. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 18:00(IST)

CSK will be happy with what they did towards the end of the innings. At the same time, KXIP will feel they gave away 15-20 runs too many, something they could have avoided if they played Mujeeb. 

17:45(IST)

Shami is not a death overs bowler and he showed it in that final over. First ball went for six then Dhoni hit him for a four. He pulls things back with a few good balls but CSK still finish with 160/3, which is a decent target on this pitch. 

17:38(IST)

That was a poor over in so many ways. Ashwin reviewed for caught behind despite their being daylight between Dhoni's bat and the ball. To add insult to injury, Dhoni slams Curran for two fours and a six thereafter. Oops. CSK are 146/4 after 19 overs. 

17:33(IST)

Tye's final over is a bit expensive as he goes for a boundary and both Rayudu and Dhoni look to run hard. CSK are now 127/3 with two overs to go. 

17:27(IST)

Curran has been his usual solid self and his third over is no different, as he concedes just 6 runs. CSK are absolutely struggling at this point; they need some big hits, and fast. They are 116/3 after 17 overs. 

17:22(IST)

Tye has been taken for plenty today but he once again shows why he is regarded as an excellent death overs specialist in T20 cricket. A mixture of slow balls limits the scoring to just one single each for Dhoni and Rayudu. CSK are 110/3 with 4 overs remaining. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 17:18(IST)

I love how R Ashwin has taken command and single-handedly brought his side back into the game. Should KXIP get a wicket right now, CSK will struggle to even get to 150. 

17:17(IST)

Rayudu and Dhoni are at the crease now and while Dhoni starts quietly, the former manages to get a boundary off Shami. It's the timeout now and CSK need to finish strong. CSK 108/3 in 15 overs. 

17:14(IST)
17:09(IST)

Two wickets! CSK are in a bit of trouble here. First Faf holes out to Miller at long-on before Raina is clean bowled trying to go for a big one. Hat-trick doesn't come but this was some over for KXIP. CSK are 101/3 in 14 overs. 

17:03(IST)

Du Plessis brings up his half-century with a six off Murugan Ashwin. He's played a good innings thus far and CSK will hope he can see them through the innings. 7 overs to go, CSK are 98/1. 

16:59(IST)

You got the feeling that some attempts at a big shot was coming soon. CSK needed a big hit and it is provided by Du Plessis, who charges Ashwin and caresses him for six down the ground. The rest of the over is quiet, giving only 3 runs. CSK 87/1 after 12 overs. 

16:55(IST)

M Ashwin gives away 7 runs in his third over but crucially none of them are through a boundary. The pitch is better than previous games but it does have something for the spinners. CSK are 78/1 after 11 overs. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 16:54(IST)

Both Ravichandran and Murugan Ashwin have done well to stop the flow of runs; the fact that they're local boys probably help. This is a crucial time in the game; CSK will either hit out or get out. 

16:50(IST)

Tye is normally quite reliable but he's had a forgettable day thus far. He started well but the fifth ball was hit for a boundary by Raina before the southpaw took a single off the final ball. The innings is halfway done and CSK are 71/1. 

16:46(IST)

Murugan Ashwin gets in another good over, this time conceding 4 runs. CSK are obviously looking to not attack every ball but the two spinners have done well not to give them an inch so far. They need this pressure to lead to another wicket though. CSK 64/1 after 9 overs. 

16:42(IST)

And that is the second good over for KXIP on the trot. Ashwin gets the important wicket of Watson and gives away only five runs. He also tried a few variations, including a Kedhar Jadhav-like round-arm one and a faster one. KXIP are 60/1 after 8 overs. 

16:40(IST)

WICKET! KXIP have their man. Watson tries to take on Ashwin but hits it to the longer boundary on the leg side and Sam Curran completes a good high catch. They will look to get a couple more now. 

16:36(IST)

The strategic timeout and the end of the powerplays brings some respite for KXIP. Murugan Ashwin's first over is an excellent one. He starts off with four dot balls before Faf takes a single. The final ball was also a dot. Much-needed over for KXIP. CSK are 55/0 after 7 overs. 

16:31(IST)

FOUR! Watson hits Curran for a four off the last ball of his over, and spoils what was a pretty economical over for the youngster up till that point. CSK are 54/0 at the end of six overs. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 16:27(IST)

CSK have gotten off to a good start on this surface. I think KXIP missed a trick by not playing Mujeeb. They should have played Mujeeb in place of Tye and an Indian pacer to ensure three quicks played.  

16:26(IST)

Curran begins his second over, time for him to put a reign on things here before things get out of hand for the away side.

16:24(IST)

SIX! It's du Plessis' turn now to hit Andrew Tye over long-on for six. The ball was only slightly overpitched but du Plessis makes Tye pay. The pitch is also playing out beautifully. 47/0 at the end of 5 overs for CSK.

16:22(IST)

SIX! This is some clean hitting by Watson, as he goes down on one knee in typical fashion and hits Tye for six over long-off. Ten runs off the over already.

16:21(IST)

FOUR! Watson continues the shot-making, and he hits fellow Australian Andrew Tye four a boundary of the first ball of his over.

16:20(IST)

The fourth over by Curran ends with CSK's score reading 29/0. Good start for the home side here.

16:17(IST)

Kings XI Punjab's young English star, Sam Curran has been brought into the attack in the fourth over. He's made his intentions clear with a bouncer to Watson off the third ball he bowled. Ashwin takes himself out of the attack.

KL Rahul plays a shot. (IPL)

Follow all the live score and latest updates from the IPL 2019 game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP):

CSK vs KXIP in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Saturday (April 6) from 04:00 PM onwards. CSK vs KXIP live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Saturday (April 6) could perhaps be the first time fans at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai might be in a dilemma on who to support. Do they support Chennai Super Kings, or do they cheer for the franchise with most representation from the city, Kings XI Punjab? Predominantly former, with warm welcomes for the local lads R Ashwin, M Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy is perhaps the most likely scenario.

So, who is the home side? Both teams have three wins in four games. Both teams have players who know the conditions well. Both teams have spinners who can utilise the Chepauk pitch's slowness. Knowing captain Ashwin, it won't be a surprise if he plays both M Ashwin and Varun, unleashing all types of spin against a Chennai batting that's struggling slightly at the moment.

The Super Kings' problem in the batting starts right at the top. Ambati Rayudu is in poor form, and Shane Watson hasn't done much of note other than a 44 against Delhi Capitals. Suresh Raina has been on and off, unable to go past starts.

MS Dhoni bailed them out in Chennai's previous home game, against Rajasthan, with a stellar half-century. But CSK know that can't be done always, as they found out against Mumbai Indians. They are not known for making too many changes, but they could be strengthening their batting against Punjab. Dwayne Bravo injured his hamstring in the previous match, making things complicated for Dhoni and co.

Chennai struggled with their death bowling in Mumbai, but they've got the attack to do the job at home. Imran Tahir has been in wicket-taking form. Harbhajan Singh comes into picture when the opposition has left-handers in the top order, as Punjab do in Sam Curran, Chris Gayle and David Miller. Ravindra Jadeja is always around, and CSK also have the option of playing Mitchell Santner.

Punjab will be coming to Chennai on a high having got out of jail against Delhi Capitals. They seemed down and out before Mohammed Shami and Curran, who picked a hat-trick, led them to a win out of nowhere. They're now heading to a ground where their main strength - spin - will be in action too. A 4pm start means dew won't be a factor, so expect spinners to have a ball.

If the batsmen can show application that's needed on such tracks, it could be a well-fought contest.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

R Ashwin v MS Dhoni - Chennai's son v adopted son

CSK's fans are unlikely to forget the times when Dhoni and Ashwin plotted together to dismiss the then RCB's Chris Gayle frequently. Dhoni would often toss the new ball to the off-spinner, who would respond with Gayle's and other big wickets regularly. But those things are in the past, with Ashwin moving to Punjab after CSK completed their ban.

Ironically, last season, Ashwin unleashed Gayle on his former team to come out on top in their first clash. Dhoni outwitted Ashwin in the second meeting, unleashing 'chaos' by promoting Deepak Chahar and Harbhajan Singh in the batting order. They're 1-1 head to head at the moment, and this battle of the captains will be a mouth-watering contest in front of fans who love both equally.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

CSK: Dwayne Bravo's hamstring injury that rules him out for two weeks adds to the concerns for the franchise. They already lost two key foreigners in Lungi Ngidi (injury) and David Willey (personal reasons) and this loss is a big blow. CSK have all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn as replacement for Ngidi and he could be in line for a start. They might also be tempted to bring in Faf du Plessis to give a struggling Ambati Rayudu leeway by pushing him to the middle order.

KXIP: Like CSK, Punjab too sweat over the fitness of their West Indian star, Chris Gayle. If he's fit, Hardus Viljoen could be the guy to make way. Who will open the batting, though? Sam Curran slammed a 10-ball 20 against Delhi opening the batting. Mystery spinner Varun also injured his finger during the game against KKR, and missed the following two matches. If he's fit, R Ashwin would be itching to give him a go.

PROBABLE XI:

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh/Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma/Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir.

KXIP: KL Rahul(w), Sam Curran, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen/Chris Gayle, R Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Varun Chakravarthy

FULL SQUADS

CSK: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya
Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

KXIP: Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar
