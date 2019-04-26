IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs MI Match in Chennai: Chennai Super Kings Battle Mumbai Indians

17:48(IST)

Also, Dhoni has been amongst the runs. The stumper has amassed 314 runs from 10 games with an impressive average of 104.66. Chennai's only concern in the batting department will be opener Faf du Plessis, who has managed to gather only 179 runs from seven games. In their bowling, Dhoni is likely to stick with his winning combination and would once again go with two spinners in Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir as the wicket in Chepauk has helped the spinners this season. Tahir had a fantastic season bagging 16 wickets from 11 games and has always achieved breakthroughs whenever the team needed it. The pace attack will be led by Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.