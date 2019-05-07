IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs MI Match, Qualifier 1 at Chennai: Chennai Super Kings Battle Mumbai Indians

18:01(IST)

Two of the biggest teams in the Indian Premier League will face off for the third time this season with one eye on the May 12 final. It’s no different this time around as Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians look to break the deadlock of three titles each and become first IPL franchise to be crowned four-time champions.

Ahead of Qualifier 1 in Chennai on Tuesday, we look at the key clashes that might determine the course of this contest.