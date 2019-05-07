Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs MI Match, Qualifier 1 at Chennai: Ishan & Suryakumar Take Control in Chase

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 7, 2019, 10:34 PM IST

Qualifier 1, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 07 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bat)

Mumbai Indians need 32 runs in 40 balls at 4.8 rpo

Highlights

22:34(IST)

Extremely smart batting this by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. They are finding the gaps quite easily and with absolutely no scoreboard pressure, Chennai desperately need wickets to stay in this game. Mumbai are 92/2 after 13 overs. Just 40 needed from final 7 overs

22:31(IST)

Harbhajan Singh concedes five runs in his final over and he ends with figures of 1/25 after his four overs. That's good bowling but he would have liked more wickets, especially on this pitch. Mumbai are 85/2 after 12 overs

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:28(IST)

What a wonderful partnership .. Ishan Kishan and surya showcasing their batting skills superbly .. both batting with maturity

22:25(IST)

Back to back boundaries for Suryakumar Yadav here and this time its Tahir who is leaking runs here. Tahir has been the go to man when it comes to wickets for CSK but Mumbai have tackled his threat really well. They are 81/2 after 11 overs

22:22(IST)

Fine batting this from the pair of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. They have managed to keep the Chennai bowlers at bay and are doing it really easy at the moment. Half-way stage into the game and Mumbai are more than halfway through to the target. They are 69/2 after 10 overs

22:14(IST)
22:12(IST)

Both Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan doing it easily at the moment, they are rotating the strike well and picking up quick 1s and 2s. CSK need a wicket urgently here. Mumbai are 54/2 after 8 overs

22:06(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja is on the money here in his first over. This type of pitch is likely to suit him as even he won't know which will turn and which will not! He concedes just 4 runs in his first over and MI are 48/2 after 7 overs

22:03(IST)

This is an excellent powerplay for Mumbai Indians you have to say. Though they have lost two wickets but a flurry of boundaries has meant that they have reached 44/2 after 6 overs. They can manage to take this easy a bit. Calm heads will be important in this chase!

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:01(IST)

The strategy from the Indians is very clear . Go hard against the medium pacers

22:00(IST)

Chahar's third over leaks runs here, back to back boundaries for Suryakumar Yadav here. Though that also included a dropped catch from Murali Vijay. Mumbai Indians are now 33/2 after 5.1 overs

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:55(IST)

Two big wickets . Quinton de kock has been in fabulous form but this is a tough pitch to bat on . Young Ishan Kishan is going to have to bat with maturity . He is a top class talent .

21:52(IST)

WICKET! Harbhajan Singh strikes now, Quinton de Kock departs for 8 as he looks to find another boundary by going inside out but hits it straight to his Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis, who takes a good catch at long off. Mumbai are 21/2

21:49(IST)

Quinton de Kock is really leading the early charge here, again gets a boundary in the over as he laps Chahar towards fine leg for a four. These are good tactics from Mumbai Indians, they need a solid start in the powerplay to ensure there are set in chase.

21:44(IST)

Harbhajan Singh sharing the new ball here along with Deepak Chahar. de Kock with an excellent late cut there to pick a boundary. Mumbai Indians are now 15.0 after two overs here

21:38(IST)

A boundary on the final delivery for Suryakumar Yadav as a flying outside edge goes past slip and the short third man fielder for a boundary.Really luck that but MI won't mind. They are 8/0 after the first over

21:35(IST)

WICKET! Early breakthrough for Chennai Super Kings here and its the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. After a boundary first ball, Rohit looks to hit towards the leg-side but the ball swings just enough to beat the edge. Hits flat of the back pad. Umpire raises his finger, Rohit decides to review but it stays as umpire's call. Rohit departs for 4 and MI are 4/1

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:19(IST)

This is a competitive score . Excellent batting from Rayudu and Dhoni . The first 6 overs of the Indians innings will be crucial . Will Rohit and de kock go after the quick bowlers? 

21:16(IST)

This is top class bowling from Jasprit Bumrah. Just shows his class here and bowls perfect yorkers back to back. Excellent this but CSK still manage to reach 131/4 here. No doubt it will be a challenging chase this for Mumbai Indians if they are to reach the final.

21:10(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah gets the important wicket or maybe not! It's a no ball from Jasprit Bumrah! Dhoni is caught but umpire Llong checks it, and its a front foot no balls! Would you believe this. Free hit as well

21:07(IST)

Big over this for Chennai Super Kings, they pick 15 runs from that one as Dhoni steps on the accelerator here. Chennai Super Kings are currently 122/4 after 19 overs here

21:03(IST)

SIX! Smashed from Dhoni, in the slot from Malinga and it goes over the boundary line for a maximum. Dhoni and Rayudu also complete the 50-run partnership here.

20:59(IST)

This is an excellent over from Jasprit Bumrah, he is mixing the slower balls extremely well with the quicker ones. Eight runs are picked from that over and CSK are now 107/4

20:56(IST)
20:53(IST)

Excellent 17th over from Rahul Chahar here, he concedes just three runs in that one. Chennai Super Kings will now be looking for a grandstand finish here! CSK are currently 99/4 after 17 overs

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:48(IST)

Csk will be trying to get to 140 . That will be a really good score on this pitch. Rayadu has suddenly found some form . Kedar Jadhav is injured and hence not playing this game : we don’t know how bad the injury is and we hope he doesn’t miss the World Cup .. but in case he does , this is an opportunity for rayadu to impress the selectors and I wonder if that’s motivated him just a bit more

20:46(IST)

Rayudu now goes over the inside circle and finds the boundary, Pandya concedes 8 runs in that over. Chennai Super Kings are now 91/4 after 15 overs. Can they get a big finish in the final five here

20:40(IST)

Rayudu now clears the mid-wicket boundary and the ball goes into the stands for a maximum. 15 runs from Jayant Yadav's over there but CSK's run rate is still below six here! They are 83/4 after 14 overs.

20:37(IST)

SIX! Dhoni has seen enough here, he comes down the track here and lofts this one over long on for a maximum. Excellent shot that from Dhoni and should give CSK some sort of a move on

20:35(IST)

Msd has been the anchor that has held the csk batting together . He is going to have to play another special innings tonight. Rohan Gavaskar: It’s also a good time for the Indians to try and rush through a few overs

Follow all the live IPL 2019 action from Qualifier 1 in Chennai between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI): Extremely smart batting this by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. They are finding the gaps quite easily and with absolutely no scoreboard pressure, Chennai desperately need wickets to stay in this game. Mumbai are 92/2 after 13 overs. Just 40 needed from final 7 overs

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Tuesday (May 7) from 7:30 PM onwards. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Not too long ago, Rohit Sharma called the rivalry the 'El Classico' of IPL. That's how fierce the duel between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians has been over the years. It's perhaps the only major rivalry in the tournament.

It's apt that these two top sides will play the first qualifier of the 2019 edition on Tuesday. On any other day, CSK would have been firm favourites for the match given the match is in their 'Den', the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. However, if at all there's one team that can claim to have had the edge over CSK in Chennai, it's MI. Rohit Sharma's side was the only team to beat CSK at Chepauk this season.

In fact, they've not lost a game in Chennai since 2010. MI are also the only side to beat CSK twice this season. Mumbai come into the game having won their last two matches, against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK come into the game on the back of a loss to Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. They also have an injury issue, with Kedar Jadhav out of the tournament with a shoulder problem.

MI vs CSK

These are enough reasons to even make them favourites for the game on Tuesday. Yet, no one in the right mind would rule out CSK in Chennai. The difference between Tuesday's game and the last time the two sides met in Chepauk is the fact that MS Dhoni is back, which makes a massive difference. CSK have looked lacklustre in Dhoni's absence, but with him around in a crucial game, expect them to be charged up.

CSK don't have the team to score massive like MI do, as was evident from their game against KXIP in Mohali. However, they do have knowledge of conditions in Chepauk and can adjust accordingly.

Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina have struck form at the right time, easing some burden off Dhoni. MI are the most balanced side in the IPL, with ability to counter any condition. They have options for every department and have no apparent weakness. All signs for a cracker of a game, with the loser getting another chance to make it to the final.

WATCH OUT FOR

Suresh Raina: With two half-centuries in the last two matches, Raina has struck form at the right time for CSK. His poor season until then, coupled with Shane Watson's struggles, made CSK heavily reliant on Dhoni the batsman. Watson has continued to struggle, making Raina's role even more crucial. How he finishes could well decide CSK's fortunes in the last leg of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma: The MI captain was getting cameos but struggled to convert them into big knocks. He did that to an extent in the game against KKR, taking his side home with a half-century. Rohit also made a half-century in the game in Chennai earlier in the tournament, and will have to do it once again on a pitch that's not easy for batsmen.

TEAM NEWS

Mumbai: They are unlikely to change a winning combination.

Chennai: Kedar Jadhav is out with an injury. Expect Dhruv Shorey, or perhaps M Vijay, to replace him in the XI.

PROBABLE XI

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dhruv Shorey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

MI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
