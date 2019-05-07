IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs MI Match, Qualifier 1 at Chennai: Ishan & Suryakumar Take Control in Chase

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer

20:48(IST)

Csk will be trying to get to 140 . That will be a really good score on this pitch. Rayadu has suddenly found some form . Kedar Jadhav is injured and hence not playing this game : we don’t know how bad the injury is and we hope he doesn’t miss the World Cup .. but in case he does , this is an opportunity for rayadu to impress the selectors and I wonder if that’s motivated him just a bit more