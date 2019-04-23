IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs SRH at Chennai: Dhoni's CSK Look to Register Win Against SRH

17:51(IST)

He might have become a T20 superstar in the last couple of years, but Rashid still credits IPL for changing his life. “2017 was the start and everything changed from there. IPL is a format where if you perform, you will be renowned throughout the world. There are only top quality players and teams here and doing well here gives lot of confidence,” Rashid told CricketNext. “The team (Sunrisers) supported me a lot, gave me lot of belief from the day I first arrived for the IPL. That was what I needed at that time. I wanted to show off my skills and they helped increase my self-belief. That’s where everything started, by performing in every match."