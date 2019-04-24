Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH Match at Chennai Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 24, 2019, 12:16 AM IST

Match 41, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 23 April, 2019

Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Shane Watson

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:37(IST)
23:34(IST)

CSK WINS: A narrow win for CSK in the end as Jadhav hits straight back to the bowler to get a run. The ball hits Bravo's pads, but the two batsmen manage to sneak out a single. CSK have their eight win of the tournament. 

23:32(IST)

OUT: And Jadhav gets a six off Sandeep to bring down the equation to 2 runs from 4 balls. Manish Pandey nearly saved three runs for his team. Third ball brings a single and that levels the score. And there a twist in the tale as Rayudu is caught off the second last ball. He top edges one and gives a simple catch to Vijay Shankar at mid off. Last run needed off last ball. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:29(IST)

Wow - what a game . This is the beauty of T20 . It seemed like CSK would walk this but the wicket of Watson has suddenly made this anyone’s game . There will be pressure on the CSK batsman as anything over 6 in the last over is never easy.

23:28(IST)

After Watson's departure, Rayudu and Jadhav didn't get the required runs. Just 4 runs come from the Khaleel over as Chennai Super kings need 9 from the over. 

23:21(IST)
23:19(IST)

OUT: What a sad end to Watson's excellent innings. A slow bouncer from Bhuvi kisses the glove of Watson and goes straight into the hands of Bairstow. He is out for 96. Take a bow, Shane Watson! An innings of highest order, that has taken Chennai close to a victory. 

23:17(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:16(IST)

Rashid Khan has been treated with disdain . It’s not often that you see Rashid Khan struggling but tonight he has been put to the sword.

23:15(IST)

Khaleel comes on for the 17th over. All eyes are on Watson as he is closing in on another ton. He dispatches the bowler for a six through midwicket. That shot takes him into the 90s. This is excellent batting by the opener as CSK are 158/2. 

23:12(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:07(IST)

This should now be a walk in the park . One would expect csk to wrap this up with an over to spare.

23:06(IST)

Watson is playing gem of an innings. Anything from the middle of his bat is managing to sail through the boundary. First he guides a full one from Bhuvneshwar for a four and follows it up with another four. CSK are winning this one for sure. It's 135/2 after 15 overs. 

23:01(IST)

Tonight doesn't look like the day for SRH. They have been making all the effort with the ball and in the field, but to no effect. Watson is making them pay as he slams Rashid for a four and a six on successive balls. It's 125/2 after 14 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:54(IST)

Watson coming to the party . This is what makes CSK special . He has been out of form but they have persisted with him and now he is repaying the faith that they have shown . CSK always have someone who plays  a match winning role.

22:52(IST)

FIFTY FOR WATSON: What an innings this has been for Watson as he slams his fifty in 35 balls. He has taken Sandeep Sharma to the cleaners and put Chennai in a position of strength. 

22:50(IST)

Sandeep Sharma starts a fresh over and he is greeted with another four by Watson through the off side. Watson, finally has fired for CSK, but can he finish it for them remains to be seen. He gets another one with a slap through midwicket. After 11.3 overs it's 96/2. 

22:45(IST)
22:43(IST)

OUT: Rashid Khan has turned it around for SRH as Raina fails to pick up a wrong one. Raina goes down the pitch and misses the line of the ball totally. He is stumped by Bairstow for 38. CSK are 80/2 in 10 overs. 

22:37(IST)

MISS: Sandeep Sharma starts a fresh over and he induces an edge from Watson. But Watson spills the catch. That could be a costly miss here and Bairstow continues to have a horrific night. Watson hold the key here for CSK. After 8.5 overs it's 72/1. 

22:29(IST)

Shakib's second over of the game goes for 9 runs and CSK look in total control now. This forces Bhuvneshwar to bring on Rashid Khan, who does trouble Watson to begin with but his over also ends up going for 10 runs. CSK are 68/1 in 8 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:25(IST)

This last over has completely shifted the momentum in CSK’s favour. The stadium is buzzing and the energy of the fans will also be helping CSK in the chase . Excellent stuff from Raina. 

22:21(IST)

Raina turns up the heat on SRH and how! The first 5 balls sees him hit 4 fours whereas the final ball is hit for a flat six. That's exactly the over CSK needed. They are 49/1 at the end of the powerplays. 

22:15(IST)

Six, four! Watson is finally finding his groove and how. He creams Khaleel for a boundary over square leg then follows this up with a boundary to deep extra cover that Vijay Shankar tried hard to prevent but couldn't. CSK are 27/1 after 5 overs. 

22:10(IST)

Shakib's first over starts poorly as Watson smashes him for a boundary on the leg side. He does pull things back thereafter, giving awya just 8 runs in the over. CSK are 16/1 with 4 overs played. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:07(IST)

You just get the feeling that CSK are going to have to produce something spectacular to win this. Sunrisers well on top at the moment. 

22:06(IST)

Raina gets off the mark with a boundary and CSK will be needing a big innings from him and Watson if they are to stand any chance of chasing this down. They are 8/1 with 3 overs played. 

22:03(IST)

OUT! The pressure has paid off and CSK lose an early wicket. A quick single gives Deepak Hooda a chance to score a direct hit which he does and Du Plessis is just short. CSk are 3/1 after 2.3 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:01(IST)

What a cracking start by Sunrisers. Only 2 runs in the first two overs. Shane Watson needs to have a big game. He has not performed to his capabilities in this years IPL and he is due a big one. 

22:00(IST)

Khaleel Ahmed is the one sharing the new ball with Bhuvneshwar and the left-armer continues to stifle the flow of runs. Begins with 4 dots before both Du Plessis and Watson take singles to end the over. CSK are 2/0 after 2 overs. 

LOAD MORE

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH Match at Chennai Highlights: As it Happened

Loading...
Follow all the live score and latest updates from the 2019 IPL game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderbad (SRH):CSK WINS: A narrow win for CSK in the end as Jadhav hits straight back to the bowler to get a run. The ball hits Bravo's pads, but the two batsmen manage to sneak out a single. CSK have their eight win of the tournament.

PREVIEW: Having lost two matches in a row, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would be under a bit of pressure when they take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday. On Sunday, CSK faced a heart-wrenching one-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Chasing a "below par total" of 162, CSK lost their top four batsman inside the first four overs. It was only MS Dhoni, who single-handedly brought them into the match and kept their hopes alive till the last ball of the inning. Despite two consecutive losses, CSK still sit pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from 10 games. However, they will like their top order to perform and secure a playoffs berth. But it will be a tough ask for them against SRH, who would be riding high on confidence after their comprehensive victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Hyderabad.

SRH, however, will be wary of the fact that Tuesday's game would be the last match for their in-form opener Johnny Bairstow, who will be leaving to attend England's training camp for the upcoming World Cup. Both David Warner and Bairstow have scored the bulk of the runs for the SRH and their middle-order has not performed -- a fact well known to them and their opponents. With five wins from nine games, the Kane Williamson-led side would want to continue with the winning momentum and move upwards in the points table. The last time these two teams met in the ongoing IPL, SRH had secured a convincing six-wicket win at their home ground.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma
chennai super kingsCSKiplipl 2019Live Cricket Scorelive scoreMS Dhonisrhsunrisers hyderabad

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking