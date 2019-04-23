Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match at Chennai: Harbhajan Removes Warner For 57

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 23, 2019, 9:14 PM IST

Match 41, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 23 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:14(IST)

24 deliveries left and 8 wickets in hand . They have to try and get at least to 180 . It won’t be easy because CSK have experience in their bowling line up and have the ability to restrict them to under 170.

21:11(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:06(IST)

Bhajji again showing his quality . He has been used judiciously in this IPL by MSD.

21:04(IST)

OUT: What has just happened here. Harabhajan Singh turns the ball square and Warner misses it completely. Warner just moves his backfoot slightly out of the crease and Dhoni stumps him. Great innings of 57 from Warner comes to an end as SRH are 120/2. 

21:00(IST)

This partnership is already worth 110 and spinners too are not doing the job for CSK. But they should know one thing, that it's a good pitch for batting. Another over comes to an end and CSK are 116/1 after 13 overs. 

20:57(IST)
20:53(IST)

FIFTY FOR PANDEY & WARNER: Bravo comes for another over but Pandey has been going great guns. He has shown his worth tonight, and if he continues to do well, this could be a good sign for SRH. And Pandey just paddles him for a four that brings up his fifty in just 25 balls.  In fact Warner gets it in the next over. Excellent batting here. It's 103/1 after 11 overs.

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:48(IST)

This is exceptional batting from Sunrisers. Having said that , the pitch is definitely playing better than it has at any point in this tournament . Sunrisers have to get to at least 180 from here.

20:47(IST)

Imran Tahir comes into the attack. He is right on the money from the very beginning. But Pandey clears his front leg and dispatches the ball into the stands. This is excellent batting by Warner-Pandey duo. After 10 overs it's 91/1. 

20:43(IST)

Jadeja starts another over. Warner is constantly looking to strike big shots. Because this has started to a good pitch to bat on. And Warner gets one in the slot and the ball just sails over midwicket for a big six. 12 runs come from the over as SRH move to 81/1 after 9 overs. 

20:40(IST)

Here is another change in the bowling as Bravo comes into the attack. He will take the pace off the ball and it will be difficult for the batsmen to hit boundaries. Chennai need a wicket here. After 8 overs SRH are 69/1. 

20:32(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Now we have Ravindra Jadeja into the attack. He is hit for a four through the leg side by Warner on the very first ball. That is also fifty partnership between Warner and Pandey. A good start for SRH for now. It's 62/1 after 6.5 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:29(IST)

Manish is looking in great touch and it’s important for Sunrisers to have Manish firing because they will be missing Bairstow after this game . They have relied heavily on Bairstow and Warner during this IPL and its now time for others to step up to the plate.

20:28(IST)
20:24(IST)

Chahar is getting a sound beating at the moment. First Warner hits him for a straight boundary and then Pandey gets one in the same direction. This is great counter-attacking cricket by Warner and Pandey. Runs are coming thick and fast for SRH at the moment. After 4.5 overs it's 42/1. 

20:20(IST)

Warner has shifted gears now. He greets Harbhajan with huge six over his head. One thing is for sure, once Warner gets his eye in, he will look to attack the spinners. And make it two, as Manish Pandey finds the middle of the bat, and hits the bowler for another six. 15 runs came from the over. It's 30/1 after 4 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:16(IST)

Huge opportunity for Manish Pandey . He has been woefully out of form and has looked short on confidence . By coming in at 3 he can give himself just that little extra time to get set and then unleash his wonderful array of strokes.

20:15(IST)

Chahar comes for another over and he is creating trouble for Warner. The track has nothing in it for the batsmen. But Warner shows his class and finds a boundary towards midwicket. Good cricket all around. It's 14/1 after 2.5 overs now.

20:09(IST)

OUT: Harbhajan Singh starts from the other end. A good opportunity to make his mark on comeback.  He starts well. And on the third ball of the over Harbhajan has a wicket of Jonny Bairstow. He edges one to keeper Dhoni as he departs for a duck. It's 5/1 after 1.3 overs. 

20:05(IST)

Chahar gets some swing straight up that creates trouble for Warner. That means he can only score two runs off first four deliveries. Excellent bowling by the youngster. In fact make that three as Warner finishes with another single. Just three runs come from the first over. It's 3/0. 

20:00(IST)

Deepak Chahar will start the bowling for CSK while David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will start the batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad. This promises to be an exciting contest. 

19:56(IST)

We are just minutes away from the start of the match, and CSK bowlers, who have been brilliant in with the bowl will be in the spotlight once more. Imran Tahir has been the leading wicket-taker for them and with the return of Harbhajan Singh, their bowling will be further strengthened.

19:51(IST)
19:42(IST)

After CSK lost a close match against RCB, once again the eyes will be on captain cool MS Dhoni to deliver the goods. He has been in sensational form and the only in-form batsman in his side. But he needs some support from other players too, and if that happens CSK will emerge on top again.  

19:38(IST)

MS DHONI: We will bowl first. It is good to be back at home. We will be here for the next 10 days. When you are not travelling it brings down the fatigue. We have made one change, Harbhajan comes in place of Shardul Thakur. our top-order needs to be consistent. All the batters have been batting well but they need to take care of their shot selection.

19:36(IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed

19:34(IST)

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

19:31(IST)

TOSS: CSK has won the toss and opted to bowl first. No surprise there as far as the decision is concerned, as the dew could come into play again. 

19:22(IST)

The form of the openers has made up for the struggles of their middle-order muck like CSK’s top-order. The strength of the Super Kings lies in their bowling attack, especially at home where Chepauk’s slow track makes the likes of Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh tough propositions. The Sunrisers need slow-bowling back up for Rashid Khan but will be proved by the form of left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed, who has been brilliant since his return to the side from injury. The visitors will need Bhuvneshwar & Co to fire in tandem to keep the marauding Dhoni in check especially with ‘Yellow Army’ cheering him all the way.

19:17(IST)

They will also be without the services of their captain Kane Williamson, who has returned to New Zealand following the death of his grandmother. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side as he had done in Hyderabad's initial few games when Williamson was out injured. The New Zealander is expected to rejoin the side ahead of Hyderabad's next match against Rajasthan Royals on April 27. Mohammad Nabi is likely to replace him for the clash.

LOAD MORE

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match at Chennai: Harbhajan Removes Warner For 57

Loading...
Follow all the live score and latest updates from the 2019 IPL game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderbad (SRH):24 deliveries left and 8 wickets in hand . They have to try and get at least to 180 . It won’t be easy because CSK have experience in their bowling line up and have the ability to restrict them to under 170.

PREVIEW: Having lost two matches in a row, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would be under a bit of pressure when they take on in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday. On Sunday, CSK faced a heart-wrenching one-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Chasing a "below par total" of 162, CSK lost their top four batsman inside the first four overs. It was only MS Dhoni, who single-handedly brought them into the match and kept their hopes alive till the last ball of the inning. Despite two consecutive losses, CSK still sit pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from 10 games. However, they will like their top order to perform and secure a playoffs berth. But it will be a tough ask for them against SRH, who would be riding high on confidence after their comprehensive victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Hyderabad.

SRH, however, will be wary of the fact that Tuesday's game would be the last match for their in-form opener Johnny Bairstow, who will be leaving to attend England's training camp for the upcoming World Cup. Both David Warner and Bairstow have scored the bulk of the runs for the SRH and their middle-order has not performed -- a fact well known to them and their opponents. With five wins from nine games, the Kane Williamson-led side would want to continue with the winning momentum and move upwards in the points table. The last time these two teams met in the ongoing IPL, SRH had secured a convincing six-wicket win at their home ground.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Chahar, Sam Billings, Mohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Dhruv Shorey, Scott Kuggeleijn, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma
chennai super kingsCSKiplipl 2019Live Cricket Scorelive scoreMS Dhonisrhsunrisers hyderabad

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking