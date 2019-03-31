Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs KKR in Delhi: Delhi Wins Super Over Thriller

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 31, 2019, 12:17 AM IST

Match 10, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 30 March, 2019

Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bowl)

Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Delhi Capitals (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 3 runs)

Man of the Match: Prithvi Shaw

Highlights

00:32(IST)
00:19(IST)
00:16(IST)

DELHI WINS: Rabada held his nerve and delivered a great super over as Delhi win by 3 runs. A great win for Delhi here. 

00:15(IST)

Karthik gets a fine sweep on the fifth delivery but that fetches only one run. 

00:14(IST)

One run comes from the fourth ball as KKR need 6 from two balls. 

00:13(IST)

OUT: Rabada strikes. He gets the perfect yorker to dislogde Russell's stumps. This is getting tighter with each passing ball as KKR need 7 from 3 balls. 

00:12(IST)

Rabada makes up for it with a yorker that results in a dot ball.

00:11(IST)

Rabada bowls the first one on Russell's pads and Karthik gets a four.

00:04(IST)

So Delhi score 10 in the super over and KKR need 11 runs to win the match. What an exceptional match this has been.  

00:03(IST)

Make no mistake, Delhi will need at least 12 to feel safe against the likes of Karthik and Russell. The score moves to 9.

00:03(IST)

The next ball adds two more runs, which takes their score to 7. 

00:01(IST)

OUT: And on the third ball Iyer has departed. Shaw comes out to bat again. It;s 5/1. 

00:00(IST)

KKR are bowling first and Prasidh Krishna is bowling the super over. Rishabh Pant has come out with Shreyas to bat. And he gets a four on the second ball. It's 5/0. 

23:54(IST)

The teams are waiting to deicde who goes to bat first. Looks like Kuldeep will bowl the super over. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball updates. 

23:51(IST)

TIE: What is happening out here. The match has gone into a super over as Ingram is run out on the final ball of the over. It will be a super over now. 

23:49(IST)

OUT: A twist in the tale as Vihari hands out a catch in the deep to Gill off Kuldeep. What a contest this has been as Delhi need two off the last delivery. Excellent over by Kuldeep till now. 

23:45(IST)
23:43(IST)

OUT: Take a bow, Shaw. The teenage sensation blasts 99, and gets out to Ferguson. He must be disappointed after getting so close to the target. Delhi are 178/4. 

23:33(IST)

The match looks all but over as Shaw slams Prasidh Krish for three fours in the over and the target comes down to 18 in as many balls. Delhi are 168/2 after 17 overs. 

23:25(IST)
23:22(IST)

Wiith each passing over the target is coming dwn considerably. After 15 overs Delhi have reached 140/2. 

23:15(IST)

Now this looks like an easy chase for Delhi as Pant and Shaw are dealing in boundaries, no matter who the bowler is. The equation has come down to 54 runs in 36 balls. It's 132/2.  

23:11(IST)
23:05(IST)

OUT: Iyer's knock of 43 comes to an end. He is caught by Gill in the deep, after Shaw was dropped by the same fielder a couple of balls back. A great wicket for KKR and they will some more to win this one. Delhi are 116/2. 

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 23:01(IST)

Will Mumbaikars (Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer) win it for Delhi over Kolkat I wonder!

22:59(IST)

FIFTY FOR SHAW: Shaw has kept Delhi in the match and combined well with Iyer to give his team a position of strength. Delhi are now 102/1 in 11 overs. 

22:55(IST)
22:49(IST)

A good passage of play for Delhi as they get quite a few boundaries that takes their total to 75/1 in 9 overs. Still Delhi are in with a good chance to get a win, but this pair will have to bat for another 5-6 overs. 

A good passage of play for Delhi as they get quite a few boundaries that takes their total to 75/1 in 9 overs. Still Delhi are in with a good chance to get a win, but this pair will have to bat for another 5-6 overs. 

22:45(IST)

(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Follow all the latest updates and live score from the game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). DC vs KKR in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Saturday (March 30) from 8:00 PM onwards. DC vs KKR live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Preview: Home advantage is something that Delhi Capitals (previously Delhi Daredevils) have always missed at the Ferozeshah Kotla. A bowling attack featuring premier fast bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult and batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Colin Ingram who love pace on the ball, will love a surface of their choice at Kotla. But going by their first game at home against the Chennai Super Kings this week, it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. Kotla was once again low and slow where the Capitals struggled to handle Dwayne Bravo and his slower cutters. The next challenge for the Capitals will be in-form Kolkata Knight Riders in their next clash on Saturday evening. If Saturday’s clash features a similar surface, the Capitals can expect further trouble in the shape of KKR left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav, offspinner Sunil Narine and legspinner Piyush Chawla.

Delhi got off to an impressive start this season with a 37-run win over Mumbai Indians. The likes of Dhawan, Ingram and Rishabh Pant were architects of the win. But it’s the bowling attack that will need some tinkering, especially the spin department to help out legspinner Amit Mishra. KKR batting has been mighty impressive in both their matches this season. Nitish Rana, who is Delhi one-day and T20 captain, will enjoy a homecoming at the Kotla after successive half-centuries in his first two matches this season. West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell has been the perfect finisher for KKR so far, scoring 49 off 19 balls and 48 off 17 balls in the two matches so far. Apart from them, KKR have the likes of Chris Lynn and Narine, who are yet to find their groove but Robin Uthappa has looked impressive so far this season.

Players to watch out for:

Rishabh Pant: The Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman got his season off to a flying start against the Mumbai Indians and was looking impressive against Chennai Super Kings in the last match, scoring a 13-ball 25. Pant is the only Delhi batsman to have consistently handled the slow-nature of Kotla consistently well over the last two seasons. The Capitals will need him to fire once again against the spin-heavy Knight Riders side.

Andre Russell: The West Indies all-rounder has been in sensational form so far this season. Russell has a strike-rate of 269 this season, well over his career IPL strike-rate of 180. He’ll find the short boundaries of Kotla to his liking and will be one of the biggest threats to Delhi Capitals on Saturday night.

Team News/ Availability:

Delhi Capitals: South African all-rounder Chris Morris has joined the squad on Thursday and should be available for captain Shreyas Iyer for Saturday’s clash. Morris provides pace in the bowling department and big-hitting ability with the bat.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik-led side don’t have any injury issue and have looked a settled outfit with two wins under their belt in Kolkata. They are unlikely to make any change for the next clash against Delhi.
