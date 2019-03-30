Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs KKR in Delhi: Shaw & Iyer String Partnership

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 30, 2019, 10:49 PM IST

Match 10, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 30 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bowl)

A good passage of play for Delhi as they get quite a few boundaries that takes their total to 75/1 in 9 overs. Still Delhi are in with a good chance to get a win, but this pair will have to bat for another 5-6 overs. 

Shaw is giving it a good figjht at the moment as he smashes 10 runs in Russel's over that includes a six through pull. Delhi are 47/1 at the moment. 

A brilliant over by Krishna in powerplay as he gives away four runs only. That could be a game changing moment in the match as the run rate is constatntly climbing up. Delhi are 33/1. after 5 overs. 

OUT: Just when Delhi and Dhawan were looking in control the latter has thrown his wicket away. After hammering Chawla for a four and a six he gives a simple catch to Andre Russell. It's 27/1. 

Now Ferguson comes into the attack and would like to trouble batsmen with his pace. But Shaw has other ideas as he flicks Ferguson for a cracking four. Delhi are now 12/0. 

Prasidh Krishna's first over comes to an end. That fetches DC 6 runs as Dhawan cracks a boundary through point. Delhi are 6/0 after the first over. 

Stunning recovery from a near hopeless position by KKR. How deflated will Delhi be from this amazing turnaround we’ll know soon enough!

Delhi openers are making their way to the middle. A lot depends on the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. They need a good start for sure. 

What a comeback by KKR after losing five wickets early in the innings, to post 185/7 in their allotted 20 overs. All the credit must be given to Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik who bludgeoned Delhi bowlers in all directions of the park. Exceptional stuff by KKR> 

OUT: After Russell it's Karthik's turn to bring up a fifty, and that too in style. He sweeps Amit Mishra for a big six as KKR march ahead to 170. But on the very next delivery he edges one in the hands of Pant. He departs for fifty as it's 170/7. 

OUT: Is there any way to stop Russell. The bloke has moved to 62 from 27 balls and taken his team over 150. But luckily for Delhi he departs and Morris gets his wicket. He is caught in the deep by Rahul Tewatia. 

Andre Russell had two matchwinning performances before today’s match. This could be his third. Mind boggling really!

FIFTY FOR RUSSELL: This innings by Russell has been nothing short of sensational. Not only he bailed his side out of trouble but is taking them to a winning total. He slams a fifty in 23 balls as KKR are 144/5. 

Russell, as expected, is striking it big. He smashes Patel from two towering sixes. He is not finished as yet as he takes the score to 138/5 in 16 overs. Watch out Delhi. 

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Brilliant stand between Russell and Karthik as they add fifty runs together. Russell is unstoppable as he hits Morris for a four and a straight six in the over. The over fetches 17 runs as KKR move to 118/5. 

KKR need to stretch the score to 150. They have the bowling, particularly slow bowlers, to exploit help from the pitch

Despite the ghastly hit, Russell is still not done. He is trying his best to muscle the ball past the boundary but he is in pain. Anyhow KKR have moved to 104/5. 

HIT: Ball slips out of Patel's hands and hits on Russell's shoulder. This is not looking good for the batsman. He is in visible pain. A free hit and no ball been awarded. KKR are 97/5. 

SIX, SIX: All the hardwork done by Delhi could just come to nought. Russell is out there in the middle and is dealing in sixes at the moment. He hits Lamichhane for a couple of sixes. It's 90/5 in 12 overs. 

Not a great pitch to bat on, but without taking any credit away from the bowling, KKR’s top order seems to have muffed things up. Up to Russell to bail them out again!

OUT: What is happening here. Shubman Gill is run out, out of no where. Rabada makes a brilliant stop at the boundary, and throws at the bowler's end. Gill is caught short of the crease. It's 62/5. 

Follow all the latest updates and live score from the game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). DC vs KKR in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Saturday (March 30) from 8:00 PM onwards. DC vs KKR live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Preview: Home advantage is something that Delhi Capitals (previously Delhi Daredevils) have always missed at the Ferozeshah Kotla. A bowling attack featuring premier fast bowlers like Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult and batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Colin Ingram who love pace on the ball, will love a surface of their choice at Kotla. But going by their first game at home against the Chennai Super Kings this week, it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. Kotla was once again low and slow where the Capitals struggled to handle Dwayne Bravo and his slower cutters. The next challenge for the Capitals will be in-form Kolkata Knight Riders in their next clash on Saturday evening. If Saturday’s clash features a similar surface, the Capitals can expect further trouble in the shape of KKR left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav, offspinner Sunil Narine and legspinner Piyush Chawla.

Delhi got off to an impressive start this season with a 37-run win over Mumbai Indians. The likes of Dhawan, Ingram and Rishabh Pant were architects of the win. But it’s the bowling attack that will need some tinkering, especially the spin department to help out legspinner Amit Mishra. KKR batting has been mighty impressive in both their matches this season. Nitish Rana, who is Delhi one-day and T20 captain, will enjoy a homecoming at the Kotla after successive half-centuries in his first two matches this season. West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell has been the perfect finisher for KKR so far, scoring 49 off 19 balls and 48 off 17 balls in the two matches so far. Apart from them, KKR have the likes of Chris Lynn and Narine, who are yet to find their groove but Robin Uthappa has looked impressive so far this season.

Players to watch out for:

Rishabh Pant: The Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman got his season off to a flying start against the Mumbai Indians and was looking impressive against Chennai Super Kings in the last match, scoring a 13-ball 25. Pant is the only Delhi batsman to have consistently handled the slow-nature of Kotla consistently well over the last two seasons. The Capitals will need him to fire once again against the spin-heavy Knight Riders side.

Andre Russell: The West Indies all-rounder has been in sensational form so far this season. Russell has a strike-rate of 269 this season, well over his career IPL strike-rate of 180. He’ll find the short boundaries of Kotla to his liking and will be one of the biggest threats to Delhi Capitals on Saturday night.

Team News/ Availability:

Delhi Capitals: South African all-rounder Chris Morris has joined the squad on Thursday and should be available for captain Shreyas Iyer for Saturday’s clash. Morris provides pace in the bowling department and big-hitting ability with the bat.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik-led side don’t have any injury issue and have looked a settled outfit with two wins under their belt in Kolkata. They are unlikely to make any change for the next clash against Delhi.
