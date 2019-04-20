IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs KXIP Match at Delhi: DC Look to Return to Winning Ways Against KXIP

18:34(IST)

The ombudsman noted that the players had already missed out on earning of about Rs 30 lakh as they had been sent back from the tour of Australia and missed five ODIs in Australia and New Zealand. But he also noted that cricketers in the country are role models and their act should be befitting the status they have acquired. "In their written response to the notice dated 27.03.2019, the BCCI has stated that they will be guided by any decision, which may be taken and the directions issued by the undersigned in the matter. However, during the course of personal hearing on 09.04.2019, the CEO (Rahul Johri) stated on behalf of the COA that the recall of the player from the tours of Australia and New Zealand; the loss of match fee and sitting out for five games was sufficient penalty for the acts of misdemeanour, if any, of the player," Jain wrote in the two separate reports filed to the BCCI.