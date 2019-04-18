IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs MI Match at Feroz Shah Kotla: Mumbai Indians Look to Break Delhi Jinx

18:02(IST)

While Delhi Capitals have been on a roll in recent times and won their last three games -- against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad -- Mumbai have been inconsistent as is the case with them in the first half of the season. In their last three games, MI won against Kings XI Punjab, lost to Rajasthan Royals and won again in their last game against RCB. But come Thursday, it will be a different ball game as both teams will need to adapt well to the low and slow wicket at the Kotla. While Mumbai batsmen are used to playing on wickets where the ball comes on well to the bat, Delhi also boasts of primarily stroke makers like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. Adaptation will be the key for sure.