IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs MI Match at Feroz Shah Kotla: Delhi Continue to Slide Further as Pant Departs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 18, 2019, 10:56 PM IST

Match 34, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 18 April, 2019

22:54(IST)

KNOCKS HIM OVER! Bumrah manages to bring one back in with angle and uproots Pant's off-stump. It looks all over for Delhi. Pant never looked comfortable tonight and Delhi now need 93 runs in six overs. 

22:49(IST)

Boundaries just not coming for Delhi Capitals at the moment, both players are happy to rotate strike and it looks like the onus will be on Rishabh Pant to provide the finishing touches if DC are to get anywhere near victory

22:45(IST)

Another quiet over here, runs not coming here for the Delhi Capitals at the moment. Jayant Yadav ends with figures of 0/25 after his 4 overs and its a big job for Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel if DC are to win this one

22:40(IST)

WICKET! Chahar strikes again, this time pitches and turns alot. Shreyas Iyer looks to block it but the ball spins and takes back the off-stump. Iyer departs for 3 off 6 balls and Capitals are 63/4

22:39(IST)
22:37(IST)

WICKET! Delhi losing it in the chase here, Krunal Pandya with a quick yorker there and it goes right through Munro's defence to peg back the off-stump. Capitals in all sorts of trouble now. They are 61/3 after 9.4 overs

22:32(IST)

WICKET! Shaw departs here, comes down the track to Chahar and looks to hit him straight down the ground but ends up hitting straight to Hardik at long on who takes a simple catch. The youngster has really thrown it away after yet another good start. DC are 59/2 after 8.3 overs here. Shaw departs for 20 off 24 balls.

22:30(IST)

Both Munro and Shaw strugglng with the timing here, especially against the slower bowlers. Another quiet over from Jayant Yadav. Capitals are meandering along and are 57/1 after 8 overs

22:26(IST)

Colin Munro has come out to join Prithvi Shaw in the middle here, important for Delhi to not lose too many wickets here. The key will be to get in a partnership at this stage. DC are 52/1 after 7 overs

22:24(IST)

WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan has to walk back now, he was looking really good for Delhi but looks to play the reverse sweep here and the ball deflects onto his stumps. Big wicket this for Mumbai, Delhi are 49/1 after 6.3 overs

22:20(IST)

Time for the strategic timeout here, Delhi Capitals are 48/0 after the powerplay here. This is a good start in chase but they will need to continue this way. Will be interesting to see how Mumbai approach this from here

22:16(IST)

Rohit Sharma turns to Jasprit Bumrah here as he looks for that early wicket, Bumrah doesn't get the wicket but atleast stems the flow of runs for Mumbai. Concedes just 4 and DC are 42/0 after 5 overs here

22:11(IST)

SIX! Dhawan comes down the track to Jayant Yadav and dispatches him with ease over the long on boundary for a maximum. He is leading the charge here for Delhi Capitals. They are 38/0 after 4 overs

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:09(IST)

What a start by the Capitals ... again the strategy is clear - get after the bowlers initially when the ball is hard and shiny

22:07(IST)

Another excellent over this for the Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan picks up 10 runs in the over there as he targets Malinga with a couple of boundaries. Capitals are now 28/0 after 3 overs here

22:02(IST)

Mumbai Indians bring in Rahul Chahar here for the second over and Shikhar Dhawan targets him with the sweep shot. Two sweep shots fetch the Delhi opener two boundaries. Delhi are 18/0 after 2 overs here

21:59(IST)

Good first over this for Delhi Capitals, they will need a strong start in the powerplay here if they are to have any chance of chasing down this total!

21:57(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! That should get the chase going here, some room from Pandya and Shaw square cuts it behind the point field for a boundary. After that Pandya slips onto the pads and Shaw hits it easily towards the fine leg for a boundary. Good start this for Delhi

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:46(IST)

What a finish to the innings as far the Indians are concerned . This is a formidable score on this pitch and it’s gonna require something special from super talented young Indian batsmen in the Delhi capitals team. Delhi will be needing 169 to win

21:38(IST)

WICKET! Pandya departs, that's the class of Kagiso Rabada. He again pitches short but takes the pace off the ball here, Pandya looks to pull but just manages to sky that one and a good catch by Pant . Mumbai are 158/5

21:37(IST)

SIX! Hardik Pandya brings out the helicopter shot here, deposits Rabada over long on boundary for a maximum! Mumbai Indians need more of this here

21:34(IST)

SIX! Morris misses his length just by centimeteres there, but that's enough for Pandya as he swings it towards the leg-side. A lot of West Indian flair in that shot, he follows that up with a boundary and Mumbai Indians are now 150/4

21:28(IST)

Excellent over this for Mumbai Indians, first Krunal gets a boundary and after that Hardik gets a six followed by a four. Mumbai Indians are 135/4 here after 18 overs.

21:22(IST)
21:20(IST)

Another quiet over comes to an end here, Rabada picks a wicket and concedes just 6 runs in the over there. Mumbai Indians are 110/4 here with Hardik & Krunal Pandya at the crease at the moment

21:14(IST)

WICKET! Rabada gets the wicket here, Suryakumar Yadav looks to lap the ball there but gets an outside edge straight through to Pant. This might be a blessing in disguise for Bombay as it will allow the likes of Pollard and Hardik Pandya to come into the game. Surya departs for 26 off 27 balls.

21:13(IST)

Another quiet over here, Mumbai Indians look like they will be happy with a score of somewhere around 150. Both batsmen not looking to step on the pedal just yet and are happy to take their time!

21:09(IST)

Shreyas Iyer gets back Rabada into the attack here, and he concedes 8 runs as Surya uses his pace to guide one over the keeper here. Mumbai seem to be struggling with their strokes here, anything around 160 looks par on this pitch

21:05(IST)

Keemo Paul comes back into the attack here for Delhi Capitals, he conceded 16 runs from his first over but this is a great comeback. He concedes only 4 runs in that over and MI are 92/3 after 13 overs

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:03(IST)

The Indians have struggled to get any fluency in the innings after the de kock run out - suryakumar now needs to take responsibility of the innings and try and make sure the Indians get to at least 150

DC vs MI in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Thursday (April 18) from 8:00 PM onwards. DC vs MI live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: The race for the top four is well and truly heating up. Two teams that are well and truly in the race - Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians - take on each other in New Delhi on Friday (April 18).

Both Mumbai and Delhi are on 10 points from eight matches each. A win will take them closer, a loss will hurt but not dent their chances completely. Yet, now is the time to hit momentum going into the latter stages.

Both sides have momentum going into this clash. Mumbai have won four of their last five matches. Delhi have won their last three. Interestingly, all three of those games were away from home. The franchise have beaten Mumbai in their last three encounters and will look to build on that momentum.

Delhi have struggled a bit at their venue, the Feroz Shah Kotla. They've lost two of their three matches at home, winning the other in a Super Over. The slow nature of the pitch has made Ricky Ponting and others question the lack of home advantage, but that's unlikely to change anytime soon.

“It shouldn’t be a difficult pitch for us anymore, it will be difficult for Mumbai to come and play on this surface," said Ponting ahead of the match. "We have a pretty clear understanding as to how this wicket is going to play. We expect it to be pretty slow and low, and it might turn as well so we are going to be very well prepared. The pitch for the last match probably caught us a little bit off-guard. We expected it to be a bit better but at the end of the day, the wicket is what it is, and both the teams are going to play on it.”

In such conditions, Delhi need their top order to show consistency. Only captain Shreyas Iyer has been consistent this season, although Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have one score in the 90s each. Rishabh Pant began with a 27-ball 78*, but has faded out since. Incidentally, that came against Mumbai. Ponting is among many to think the World Cup omission could free up Pant. If that's the case, Mumbai could well be in the firing line again.

Delhi have the bowling for slow tracks. Keemo Paul's pace variations helped Delhi beat Sunrisers Hyderabad, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel add spin options. Delhi have got the purple cap holder Kagiso Rabada too, while Chris Morris and Ishant Sharma have been perfect support acts.

Mumbai, though, have the ammunition to counter all that and more. Rohit Sharma is yet to hit peak form but he has shown promise. Quinton de Kock is beginning to convert his starts. Suryakumar Yadav has chipped in with contributions while Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard have been really good down the order.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Delhi beat Mumbai by 37 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Delhi

Keemo Paul: He was in and out of the XI for the first half of the tournament, but Paul has sealed his place, at least temporarily, with a superb spell against Hyderabad. Paul's various versions of the slower ball makes life difficult for batsmen, especially on tracks like the one in Delhi. He broke the heart of Hyderabad's batting with the wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson in the last match.

Mumbai

Rahul Chahar: Krunal Pandya has largely struggled this season, leaving Chahar to take up the role as the frontline spinner. Chahar has got the nod ahead of Mayank Markande this year, and has done a fair job. The numbers don't exactly reflect his performance; Chahar has only three wickets so far this season from five matches, but expect that to change on a spin-friendly track in Delhi.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

Delhi: Colin Ingram, who had missed the previous match to fly home for the birth of his child, is not available. Colin Munro is likely to keep his place.

Mumbai: Alzarri Joseph is out of the remaining matches.

PROBABLE XI

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma/Rahul Tewatia

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

FULL SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Amit Mishra, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Trent Boult, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Bandaru Ayyappa, Axar Patel, Ankush Bains, Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Tewatia, Avesh Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Nathu Singh, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Manjot Kalra, Sherfane Rutherford

Mumbai Indians: Yuvraj Singh, Lasith Malinga, Rohit Sharma (c), Kieron Pollard, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Suryakumar Yadav, Ben Cutting, Jayant Yadav, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Barinder Sran, Siddhesh Lad, Jasprit Bumrah, Pankaj Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rasikh Salam
