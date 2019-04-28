Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RCB Match in New Delhi: Kohli & Parthiv Start Well

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 28, 2019, 6:16 PM IST

Match 46, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 28 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bat)

18:15(IST)

NOT OUT: What a wicket here for DC. Skipper Virat Kohli departs. Sharma bowls an excellent ball and manages to get an edge of Kohli. Pant takes the catch. But the replays show that the ball has bounced before Pant completed the catch.  

18:09(IST)

FOUR: Lamichhane comes into the attack and Parthiv and Kohli have just hammered him for three fours. This is an excellent start for RCB and looks like they want to achieve this target as soon as possible. It's 35/0 after 3 overs. 

18:05(IST)

Axar Patel is the man sharing the new ball and his luck isn't much better. Parthiv deposits him for a big six and the over again goes for 10 runs. RCB are 20-0 after 2 overs. 

18:01(IST)

Two fours! RCB need to score quickly and they start in a swift manner. Parthiv has been getting off the mark quickly this year and he ends Ishant's first over with two fours. RCB 10-0 after 1 over. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 17:47(IST)

That was a poor end by RCB giving away 46 runs in the last 3 overs and that is what made the difference and helped take DC from what looked like 170 to a massive total of 187. 

17:40(IST)

Saini gets the ball for the final over and through a combination of poor luck and bowling goes for 20 runs. DC take 3 boundaries and a six off the over and that is quite the end to the innings. They manage 187-5 in their quota of overs. 

17:34(IST)

Stoinis' over goes for 10 as Rutherford manages to smash one maximum. Umesh bowls the next over and is again expensive as DC take 16 runs off it, including 2 fours and a six. RCB's death bowling once again exposes them. DC are 167-5 with one over to go. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 17:27(IST)

What could have been a 190 score might end up being 170. This is DC in a nutshell for you in this tournament. They've been a little inconsistent with the bat even though they've collected 14 points. On so many occasions they could have got more runs but the batsmen let them down. 

17:24(IST)

Navdeep Saini begins his third over and it's a mixed one. Two dot balls are followed by Ingram smashing him for a four and a six! But he goes for a scoop shot on the next ball and is caught at short fine leg! DC are 141-5. 

17:18(IST)

OUT! Careless shot from Shreyas who probably needed to stay there until the end. Sundar bowls one that is slightly slower and Shreyas connects but couldn't quite go the distance and is caught by Kohli. 

17:13(IST)

Two sixes and a wicket! Iyer is looking for the big shots now and manages to smoke Chahal for a couple of maximums. But Chahal comes back strong as he traps Pant plumb in front of the stumps. To add insult to injury, Pant wastes the review too. DC are 127-3. 

17:10(IST)

Washington Sundar bowls the first over after the timeout. It was going well for him until the final ball when he bowled it a tad short and slammed it past deep mid-wicket. They are looking to attack now. 

17:04(IST)

Chahal comes through with an over that was an absolute necessity for RCB. DC looked likely to run away with the game at that point and with Rishabh Pant at the crease, they still could. But RCB are in with a chance. DC are 105/2 after 13 overs. 

17:00(IST)

OUT! Dhawan had just brought up his half century and looked to go for a big sweep shot off Chahal but only top edges it and is caught by Sundar. RCB needed that wicket badly. DC are 103-2. 

16:57(IST)

Kohli clearly wants a wicket as he turns to youngster Shivam Dube and hands him his first over of the game. He takes some pace off the ball through the over and both Dhawan and Iyer find it difficult to take runs off him. 5 runs come off the over, DC are 101-1 after 12 overs. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 16:55(IST)

That's the experience of Shikhar Dhawan for you. He has made a big difference with him joining DC and now the stage is set for Rishabh Pant to light up. He could make a bigger difference. 

16:51(IST)

Dhawan has had enough waiting and goes for an attacking option, shuffling across the stumps and scooping Stoinis for a boundary behind the wicket. Iyer and Dhawan bring up their 50-run stand as well: this is the 5th 50-run stand DC have had for the 2nd wicket this season. DC are 97-1 in 11 overs. 

16:48(IST)

Sundar now comes back for his second over. No boundaries are scored off him but some clever running from Dhawan and Iyer sees them once again take 7 runs off this over. DC are 88-1 after 10 overs and have the perfect platform to go big and set RCB an intimidating target. 

16:43(IST)

Saini comes back in for his second over of the match and his first three balls are quiet, as DC take just the one run off them., But the fourth ball is short and doesn't bounce much, with Dhawan easily pulling him away for a boundary. 7 came off that over. The home side are 81-1 in 9 overs. 

16:39(IST)

Marcus Stoinis is the gets his first over of the match and it is a decent one, going for just the five runs. However RCB will need more than just quiet overs because both of these two batsmen are currently well set and can take off at any point. DC are 74-1 in 8 overs. 

16:34(IST)

Chahal, whose first over went for 15 runs, is brought back into the attack. The first two balls are quiet but Iyer goes for a big shot on the third ball and connects, sending the ball over cow corner. Chahal has not had a good day at the office thus far. DC are 69/1 in 7 overs. 

16:28(IST)

Umesh comes back for the third over of his spell. Dhawan is looking to attack and gets a boundary but goes for a shot after that which is almost caught by Sundar inside the circle but falls just short. The over ends well for DC as the final two balls yield just the one run. DC are 59-1 at the end of the powerplay. 

16:23(IST)

Navdeep Saini is the latest to get a bowl. A loose ball on the leg side sees Dhawan swing and get his second maximum of the game. He follows it up with a dot ball before Iyer steals a quick single. Iyer then times one wonderfully through the leg side. DC are 52-1 at the end of 5 overs and they will be happy with that. 

16:18(IST)

Shreyas Iyer is the new man in and he slams a ball that is short and wide for a boundary in the third man area. They end the over with two singles and DC are 41-1 with 4 overs played. 

16:15(IST)

OUT! RCB have their breakthough. Umesh bowls one just outside off and Shaw thrashes at it but edges one to Parthiv who takes it, despite having to cling on to the ball for dear life. DC are 35-1. 

16:13(IST)

Dhawan welcomes Yuzvendra Chahal to the crease by charging down the ground and hitting him for a six. Not very polite, that! Dhawan and Shaw then hit the leggie for two more boundaries. They are 30-0 after 3 overs. RCB need a wicket soon. 

16:08(IST)

Washington Sundar comes on to bowl the second over. Normally someone adept at operating in the powerplays, he is taken for 10 runs as Shaw smashes him for consecutive boundaries. DC are now off to a flier. They are 15/0 in 2 overs. 

16:05(IST)

Umesh Yadav is the man to start things off against DC's opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Despite a boundary off Dhawan's bat it is a quiet over as DC are 5-0 in 1 over. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 15:56(IST)

This is a good toss to win in day games and bat first would be the way forward. The team batting second will have to endure the Delhi heat and that will sap them. Having said that, DC haven't been very successful at home. They should look for 150-160 which should be a decent total to defend. 

15:50(IST)

Follow all the live cricket action and latest updates from IPL 2019 as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): NOT OUT: What a wicket here for DC. Skipper Virat Kohli departs. Sharma bowls an excellent ball and manages to get an edge of Kohli. Pant takes the catch. But the replays show that the ball has bounced before Pant completed the catch.

Preview: Having finally arrested a long losing streak Royal Challengers Bangalore will now head to the Feroz Shah Kotla in a bid to further their slim chances of making the playoffs when they face Delhi Capitals on Sunday (April 28). Bangalore though will have to play out of their skins in order to topple third-placed Delhi who seemed to have found a second wind to their game this season. More importantly, after two consecutive losses on home turf, Delhi finally broke the Kotla voodoo to register a comfortable five-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab before travelling to Jaipur and getting the better of Rajasthan Royals as well. They now have a chance to move to the top of the points table with a win against Bangalore and more or less secure a place in the playoffs.

Delhi boast a solid batting line up with a perfect blend of experience and youth. With Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw at the top and the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram to follow, the hosts would start as a confident batting unit. Most of their top and middle order has been in fine form this season. Pant slammed 78* in Delhi's win over Punjab last game and will be keen on continuing his excellent run. The bowling largely revolves around Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris but they also gave a well-rounded attack with spinners Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel doing their job pretty well. Rabada has taken 23 wickets so far this IPL in just 11 games and is comfortably the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Delhi haven't always enjoyed the Kotla surface. The two-paced nature here has rendered shot-making tough and the surface will once again come under the scanner in the 4 pm match where the sun will further dry the surface. They might then pack their side with three spinners and hope to stop the big-hitting Bangalore top order. Bangalore will also not be short on confidence. After tasting defeats in the first few games, they seemed to have finally regrouped which is showing in the results. They have won four out of their last five matches and still have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs despite being bottom-placed.

AB de Villiers has been in terrific form of late as was evidenced by his scintillating 44-ball 82* against Punjab. Bangalore smashed 64 runs in their last three overs there and the likes of Parthiv Patel, de Villiers, Kohli and Marcus Stoinis will look to capitalise on Delhi's inconsistent record at home. Their bowling, however, remains a worry. Bangalore were dealt with a huge blow when Dale Steyn, who was brought in to replace the injured Nathan Coulter Nile, was ruled out of the IPL due to shoulder inflammation after just two games. But the side will draw inspiration from Navdeep Saini's effort against Punjab where he picked up the crucial wickets of Nicholas Pooran and David Miller in the penultimate over of the chase giving away only three runs to hand his side a win. Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar too will have a huge role to play on the Kotla surface.
