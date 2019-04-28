Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RCB Match in New Delhi: Delhi Beat RCB by 16 Runs, Enter Playoffs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 28, 2019, 7:43 PM IST

Match 46, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 28 April, 2019

Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bat)

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs

Man of the Match:

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

19:39(IST)
19:32(IST)

DELHI WINS: Stoinis is playing a little gem of an innings as he whacks Rabada for a six through midwicket. But it's the case of too little too late for RCB. And it's all over. DC beat RCB by 16 runs and have entered the playoffs already. A great win for the home team. 

19:29(IST)

OUT: Rabada comes on for the last over as RCB need 26 runs from 6 balls. The way Rabada has bowled in this tournament, it looks impossible. He starts off with a wide though. And Sundar skies one straight into the hands of Iyer. Sundar goes for 1 as RCB are 164/7. 

19:25(IST)

OUT: Here is another wicket down for RCB as Gurkeerat Mann departs for 27. He edges one from Ishant and Pant takes a good catch behind the stumps. RCB are now 160/6. 

19:22(IST)

An excellent over from Rabada comes at the most crucial time. He just doesn't give any width to Stoinis and Gurkeerat and just 4 runs come from the over. After 18 overs it's 158/5. They need 30 runs from 12 balls.  

19:17(IST)

16 RUNS: Gurkeerat is doing no harm to his reputation as he smashes Ishant for two fours and a flat six in one over. This is an exdellent over for RCB as they are just 36 runs away from the target, and they need it in 3 overs. RCB are 152/5 in 17 overs. 

19:13(IST)

RCB still need 52 runs from 24 balls. Which doesn't look like a possibility at the moment. The problem with RCB is that Stoinis is not getting enough support from the other end. It's 136/5. 

19:08(IST)
19:06(IST)

The equation is getting steep for RCB with each passing ball. They do have the players who can strike it big and win it for their team, but it remains to be seen whether they can do the unthinkable. After 15 overs it's 126/5. 

19:03(IST)
18:57(IST)

OUT: Here is another RCB wicket that bites the dust. Mishra has another wicket and Shivam Dube departs for 24. He edges one from Mishra and Dhawan takes a good catch running backwards. RCB are in trouble at 111/5 after 13 overs. 

18:54(IST)

OUT: Klaasen goes now. The batsman tries to scoop the ball and it hits his neck instead. Pant covers good ground to take a stunning catch. Delhi have now picked two quick wickets. It's not looking good for RCB at the moment. It's 108/4. 

18:49(IST)

OUT: Rutherford might have just picked up the biggest wicket here. ABD goes for a biggie against the bowler but is caught brilliantly by Axar Patel at the boundary. DC have made a comeback here. He departs for 17. It's 103/3. 

18:46(IST)

Dube looks in good form as he smashes Lamichhane for another six. RCB are cruising along really nicely at the moment. Delhi at the moment are deperate for a wicket. After 11 overs it's 101/2. 

18:43(IST)

SIX: And Shivam Dube has a six to his name in the IPL. He sweeps Axar to over midwicket for a six. These two are combining well and have reached 91/2 after 10.1 overs. 

18:40(IST)
18:38(IST)

Despite the two wickets that have fallen for RCB, they are still maintaining a good run rate. This is excellent batting by AB de Villiers as he smashes Mishra for a six over midwicket. RCB are 82/2 after 9 overs. 

18:31(IST)

OUT: Axar bowls a short delivery and Virat pulls one straight into the hands of Rutherford. That's a big blow to RCB's chances. A welcomes wicket for DC as RCB are 68/2. Kohli departs for 23. 

18:23(IST)

OUT: Rabada is bowling well but Parthiv has not even spared the best bowler in the world as he smashes him for a four through the off side. On the next ball he clears his front leg and smashes the ball through point. But he is caught by Axar. He is out for 39. It's 69/1. 

18:20(IST)
18:15(IST)

NOT OUT: What a wicket here for DC. Skipper Virat Kohli departs. Sharma bowls an excellent ball and manages to get an edge of Kohli. Pant takes the catch. But the replays show that the ball has bounced before Pant completed the catch.  

18:09(IST)

FOUR: Lamichhane comes into the attack and Parthiv and Kohli have just hammered him for three fours. This is an excellent start for RCB and looks like they want to achieve this target as soon as possible. It's 35/0 after 3 overs. 

18:05(IST)

Axar Patel is the man sharing the new ball and his luck isn't much better. Parthiv deposits him for a big six and the over again goes for 10 runs. RCB are 20-0 after 2 overs. 

18:01(IST)

Two fours! RCB need to score quickly and they start in a swift manner. Parthiv has been getting off the mark quickly this year and he ends Ishant's first over with two fours. RCB 10-0 after 1 over. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 17:47(IST)

That was a poor end by RCB giving away 46 runs in the last 3 overs and that is what made the difference and helped take DC from what looked like 170 to a massive total of 187. 

17:40(IST)

Saini gets the ball for the final over and through a combination of poor luck and bowling goes for 20 runs. DC take 3 boundaries and a six off the over and that is quite the end to the innings. They manage 187-5 in their quota of overs. 

17:34(IST)

Stoinis' over goes for 10 as Rutherford manages to smash one maximum. Umesh bowls the next over and is again expensive as DC take 16 runs off it, including 2 fours and a six. RCB's death bowling once again exposes them. DC are 167-5 with one over to go. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 17:27(IST)

What could have been a 190 score might end up being 170. This is DC in a nutshell for you in this tournament. They've been a little inconsistent with the bat even though they've collected 14 points. On so many occasions they could have got more runs but the batsmen let them down. 

17:24(IST)

Navdeep Saini begins his third over and it's a mixed one. Two dot balls are followed by Ingram smashing him for a four and a six! But he goes for a scoop shot on the next ball and is caught at short fine leg! DC are 141-5. 

17:18(IST)

OUT! Careless shot from Shreyas who probably needed to stay there until the end. Sundar bowls one that is slightly slower and Shreyas connects but couldn't quite go the distance and is caught by Kohli. 

LOAD MORE

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RCB Match in New Delhi: Delhi Beat RCB by 16 Runs, Enter Playoffs

(Image: IPL)

Loading...
Follow all the live cricket action and latest updates from IPL 2019 as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): DELHI WINS: Stoinis is playing a little gem of an innings as he whacks Rabada for a six through midwicket. But it's the case of too little too late for RCB. And it's all over. DC beat RCB by 16 runs and have entered the playoffs already. A great win for the home team.

Preview: Having finally arrested a long losing streak Royal Challengers Bangalore will now head to the Feroz Shah Kotla in a bid to further their slim chances of making the playoffs when they face Delhi Capitals on Sunday (April 28). Bangalore though will have to play out of their skins in order to topple third-placed Delhi who seemed to have found a second wind to their game this season. More importantly, after two consecutive losses on home turf, Delhi finally broke the Kotla voodoo to register a comfortable five-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab before travelling to Jaipur and getting the better of Rajasthan Royals as well. They now have a chance to move to the top of the points table with a win against Bangalore and more or less secure a place in the playoffs.

Delhi boast a solid batting line up with a perfect blend of experience and youth. With Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw at the top and the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram to follow, the hosts would start as a confident batting unit. Most of their top and middle order has been in fine form this season. Pant slammed 78* in Delhi's win over Punjab last game and will be keen on continuing his excellent run. The bowling largely revolves around Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris but they also gave a well-rounded attack with spinners Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra and Axar Patel doing their job pretty well. Rabada has taken 23 wickets so far this IPL in just 11 games and is comfortably the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Delhi haven't always enjoyed the Kotla surface. The two-paced nature here has rendered shot-making tough and the surface will once again come under the scanner in the 4 pm match where the sun will further dry the surface. They might then pack their side with three spinners and hope to stop the big-hitting Bangalore top order. Bangalore will also not be short on confidence. After tasting defeats in the first few games, they seemed to have finally regrouped which is showing in the results. They have won four out of their last five matches and still have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs despite being bottom-placed.

AB de Villiers has been in terrific form of late as was evidenced by his scintillating 44-ball 82* against Punjab. Bangalore smashed 64 runs in their last three overs there and the likes of Parthiv Patel, de Villiers, Kohli and Marcus Stoinis will look to capitalise on Delhi's inconsistent record at home. Their bowling, however, remains a worry. Bangalore were dealt with a huge blow when Dale Steyn, who was brought in to replace the injured Nathan Coulter Nile, was ruled out of the IPL due to shoulder inflammation after just two games. But the side will draw inspiration from Navdeep Saini's effort against Punjab where he picked up the crucial wickets of Nicholas Pooran and David Miller in the penultimate over of the chase giving away only three runs to hand his side a win. Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar too will have a huge role to play on the Kotla surface.
DCDelhi Capitalsipl 2019ipl liveipl live scorelive scoreRCBRoyal Challengers Bangaloreshreyas iyervirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking