IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RR Match at Delhi: Rabada-less Delhi Look For Win Over Rajasthan

Sanju Samson has always been considered a bright prospect but he has not been able to break into the Indian team and the Kerala wicket-keeper batsman on Friday said instead of feeling frustrated he would work harder to earn a spot for himself. Samson, who has played just one T20 International for India against Zimbabwe in 2015, has been one of the consistent performers with the bat in the IPL 2019 with 337 runs from 11 games that included a century and a half-century.