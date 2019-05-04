IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RR Match at Delhi: Sodhi Removes Ingram For 12

17:43(IST)

Boult comes on for the final over and he is greeted with a big six over long off by Parag. And he gets a six over midwicket and that's his fifty. What a gritty innings this has been by the youngster. He has taken the team to a decent total here. And on the last ball he gives a simple catch to Rutherford. Rajasthan end innings on 115/9.