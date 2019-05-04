Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RR Match at Delhi: Sodhi Removes Ingram For 12

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 4, 2019, 7:01 PM IST

Match 53, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 04 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Rajasthan Royals (decided to bat)

Delhi Capitals need 27 runs in 33 balls at 4.90 rpo

19:00(IST)

OUT: Sodhi comes on for another over. And Pant nearly got out here as tried to take the aerial route but mishit it. On the very next ball, he gets the prised wicket of Ingram. The batsman tries to sweep, but the ball kisses the glove. Rahane takes a simple catch and he is out for 12. Delhi are 83/4. 

18:55(IST)
18:52(IST)

Gopal comes on for another over. He needs to bag a wicket here for his team. There is still time for RR to win this match. Pant holds the key for RR and if they can get his wicket, Delhi will struggle to go over the line. After 12 overs it's 77/3 after 12 overs. 

18:46(IST)

Now Binny comes into the attack. The problem for Rajasthan is that, despite stopping the run flow and bagging wickets, they don't have a big total to defend. Gradually Delhi are moving closer to the total. After 10 overs it's 70/3. 

18:40(IST)
18:36(IST)

OUT: This match is not yet over as Iyer has thrown his wicket away. He looks to get a six through midwicket, but he finds Livingstone in the deep. Gopal has his first. Iyer goes for 15 as Delhi are 61/3. 

18:33(IST)

SIX, SIX: Delhi are in a hurry to finish off this match. Riyan Parag comes into the attack and he is thrashed into the stands by Pant. The next ball he edges one and nearly gives a catch, but the ball just goes over the boundary. It's 60/2 after 7 overs. 

18:27(IST)

Sodhi comes on for another over and he has been dispatched for two back to back sixes by Delhi skipper Iyer. This is excellent batting by him. And Pant, after playing 9 dots, gets a four to end Sodhi's over. This over fetches 17 runs as Delhi move to 46/2 in 6 overs. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 18:25(IST)

Pant averages 10.2 at Ferozeshah Kotla whereas in away games it's 57. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 18:23(IST)

Pant has just about managed 61 runs in 6 innings at the Ferozeshah Kotla, compared to 287 runs in 7 away games. It is about time he shows he can also bat on tough surfaces and can grind and take the game to the end. This is something everyone has been questioning about Pant. No denying his striking ability but can he play on surfaces like this? 

18:16(IST)

OUT: And it's two in two for Sodhi. Shaw fails to pick the wrong one from Sodhi and chops one on to the stumps. He departs for 8 as Delhi are now 28/2 in 3.2 overs. 

18:14(IST)

OUT: And just when Dhawan was looking like taking the match away from RR, Sodhi has removed him. Dhawan mistimes a ball and Parag takes a brilliant catch moving backwards. Delhi are now 28/1. 

18:12(IST)

Oshane Thomas comes into the attack and he is slapped for a four through point by Dhawan. It's getting easier for Delhi with each passing ball as Dhawan gets a cover drive for a four. This is excellent batting. Shaw ends the over with a flick for four. That's an expensive over from RR as 13 runs come off it. Delhi are 28/0 after 3 overs. 

18:07(IST)

Now Varun Aaron comes into the attack and a lot rests on his shoulders. He needs to get some breakthroughs for his team. And if that happens, Rajasthan might just be in with a chance. On one occasion, Aaron drifts in line, and Delhi gets four leg byes. Delhi are off to a comfortable start. After 2 overs it's 15/0. 

18:04(IST)
18:01(IST)

The second innings of the match is uunderway and K Gowtham will start bowling for RR. All eyes will be on Dhawan and Shaw to provide Delhi a good start. So there seems to be a small interruption here. In the first five balls Delhi are 5/0. 

17:52(IST)
Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 17:47(IST)

Most impressed with the way Riyan Parag has batted. Just about getting them to a score which they can probably at least look to fight with. Otherwise I don't think they have even crossed 100. 

17:43(IST)

Boult comes on for the final over and he is greeted with a big six over long off by Parag. And he gets a six over midwicket and that's his fifty. What a gritty innings this has been by the youngster. He has taken the team to a decent total here. And on the last ball he gives a simple catch to Rutherford. Rajasthan end innings on 115/9. 

17:37(IST)

Keemo Paul has to leave the field, and Sherfane Rutheford will bowl the remaining five balls of the over. Parag will have to be on strike for maximum deliveries. And he does a good job and doesn't give a boundary away. It's 100/8 after 19 overs. 

17:33(IST)

Keemo Paul comes on for the penultimate over of the innings. And he seems to be having some issue with his left foot, while the team physio has come out to assist. Hopefully it;s just a cramp. 

17:29(IST)
17:27(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust for RR and this time it's Ish Sodhi who departs for 6. He tries to play a shot through the covers, but Mishra takes a terrific catch. Rajasthan are struggling at 95/8. 

17:23(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Parag is playing a little gem of an innings, that might just be enough for RR on this dead-looking track. He slams Ishant for two back-to-back boundaries. That ensures RR get 18 from the over. It's 93/7 after 17 overs.  

17:20(IST)

So now Ishant comes on for the 17th over. Till now this has been an exceptional performance with the ball by Delhi, one that will certainly boost their run rate and increase their chances of ending in top two of the table. Meanwhile Rajasthan have now reached 82/7 after 16.2 overs. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 17:13(IST)

A 17-year-old showing a lot of game awareness compared to a lot of these senior pros in this match. Good to see Riyan Parag playing as per the need of the hour. 110-120 and you may just have a competitive score. 

17:06(IST)
17:04(IST)

OUT: Mishra is dictating terms here at the moment. Gowtham looks to go over the top, but hits it straight into the hands of Ishant Sharma. This is not looking good for the visitors. Rajasthan are 65/7. 

16:57(IST)

OUT: It's two in two for Mishra. Binny edges his first ball straight into the hands of Pant. Extremely poor batting by Rajasthan. It's become 57/6 now as Mishra is on a hat-trick now. 

16:56(IST)

OUT: Mishra has produced another wicket for Delhi. He invites Gopal into a big shot, but the latter misses the line of the ball is comfortably stumped by Pant. Crisis worsens for Rajasthan as they are now 57/5. 

(Image: Delhi Capitals)

DC vs RR in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Saturday (May 4) from 4:00 PM onwards. DC vs RR live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Delhi Capitals return to the Feroz Shah Kotla to play their final group game of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League in what has been a terrific season for them. Having already qualified for the playoffs, the last game against Rajasthan Royals will be all about winning and sealing one of the top two spots in the points table. A top two finish allows teams the leeway of getting an extra chance to stay alive in the tournament. For Rajasthan, it will be all about winning their last group game and keeping hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs. The rain affected game against Royal Challengers Bangalore didn't help their case as they had to share a point. But what has been done cannot be undone and the Royals will look to move forward and stamp their authority over DC.

While Delhi have had a terrible outing against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in their last game, losing by 80 runs, Royals too will note that they will miss the services of skipper Steve Smith. Smith has headed back to Australia to join the rest of the teammates to prepare for the upcoming World Cup in England and Wales. Delhi too are sweating over the status of fast bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada. While he missed the game against CSK due to discomfort in the back, he should be fine as the management said scan reports haven't shown anything to worry about. But as reported by IANS, the final call will be taken by Cricket South Africa who have asked for the reports to be sent to them.

While Smith and Rabada have been spoken about, one key player who will have all eyes on him will be Shreyas Gopal. Having spun a web over the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers so far in the tournament, he will now look to showcase his skills against the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. The slow and low wicket at the Kotla will definitely help his case. The last time the two teams met, while Gopal foxed Dhawan and Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane had scored a brilliant century. But Delhi rode on the back of Pant's 36-ball 78 to register a six-wicket win.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun
Delhi Capitalsipl 2019ipl 2019 liveipl liveipl live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive scoreRajasthan Royals

