Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs SRH Match Eliminator in Vizag: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 8, 2019, 6:49 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

18:49(IST)

PITCH REPORT FROM VIZAG: The pitch seems to have a mosaic like look about it, this means it should be slower in nature and should assist the slower bowlers. Last match played in February between India and Australia saw India score 126/7 but Australia struggled to reach that in the final over. We should expect something similar today!

18:43(IST) EXCLUSIVE | Regular Playoff Exposure Gives Hyderabad Edge Over Delhi: Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble previews the upcoming Eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

https://www.news18.com

18:34(IST)

Colin Ingram vs Rashid Khan

Ingram has been a consistent part of this DC side but his performances haven’t always been up to scratch. Nevertheless, he has the potential to be a match-winner when he gets going.

He can be dodgy against spin bowling though and SRH will look to make the most of it by using Rashid Khan against him.

Rashid’s had a quiet IPL by his standards – largely due to batsmen now being content to play him out – and was poor in their previous game but is always looking to pick wickets and could be the one to account for the dangerous Ingram.

18:28(IST)

Kane Williamson vs Trent Boult

Williamson finished the previous edition of the IPL as the Orange Cap holder but the Kiwi has struggled for fitness and form this season, meaning he is due a big performance sooner rather than later.

The man who will likely be tasked with ensuring that it doesn’t happen will be compatriot Trent Boult, who has warmed the bench for large parts of this season thanks to the form of Kagiso Rabada.

Boult will be a good judge of the strengths and weaknesses of his New Zealand captain and is always a danger with the new ball. He claimed 2 scalps in DC’s previous game and will be keen to add Williamson to his wickets tally.

18:25(IST)

Rishabh Pant vs Khaleel Ahmed

Pant’s talent and explosive ability cannot be denied but the young southpaw has blown hot and cold this season. While he’s played a part in some of DC’s wins, his habit of throwing away his wicket has cost them too.

Khaleel wasn’t part of SRH’s playing XI to begin with but his knack of picking up key wickets at crucial moments has seen him feature more regularly in the latter stages of the tournament.

He even accounted for Pant when the two teams squared off at Hyderabad, getting him to hole out in the deep while going for a big shot. An encore in the Eliminator will give SRH a massive edge.

18:18(IST)

Manish Pandey vs Amit Mishra

Pandey’s recent revival in form was welcome news for SRH fans, especially given the fact that both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have departed for World Cup preparations. However, the Indian has been shown an occasional vulnerability against spin and it is this weakness that DC could look to use Mishra against him. The veteran leggie has been in decent touch this year and almost had a hat-trick in their previous match. DC will look to use him to get rid of Pandey and expose what is a weak middle-order that has struggled for both game time and runs this season.

18:06(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar​
Dhawan may have made a below-par start to the tournament but his recent run of form has been sparkling and he has provided DC with a number of good starts.
By contrast, Bhuvneshwar’s form has been mixed which is problematic in more ways than one given that the World Cup is fast approaching. However, the pacer has the quality to overturn this poor run of form. Dhawan getting another good start will be exactly what Delhi fans want but should Bhuvneshwar account for him early in the innings it will put some pressure on their middle-order, who haven’t always looked solid.

18:00(IST)

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off in the Eliminator, with the losing team getting knocked out of the tournament and the winner going on to play Qualifier 2. Both teams picked up a win over the other during the league stages of the tournament but the stakes are now higher and both teams will be keen to emerge on top of the must-win encounter. SRH were finalists last year whereas DC – who made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2012 – have never even reached the summit clash.

Here are five key battles that will decide which way the match goes.

17:54(IST)

Hyderabad, on the other hand, boasts a strong bowling attack with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and the spin duo from Afghanistan, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi in their playing XI. However, it is their batting which is their weak link since the departure of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. The winner of the match will play Chennai at same venue in Qualifier 2 on Friday.
 

17:47(IST)

Delhi have been one of the top sides in this IPL edition. Despite finishing with 18 points from their 14 matches, they could not secure a place in the top two because of their lesser net run-rate in comparison to table-toppers Mumbai and second-placed Chennai Super Kings. The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi have a strong batting line-up with Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant all amongst the runs. Their bowling also looks settled with Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra leading the attack in the absence of Kagiso Rabada.

17:39(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's eliminator between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC, who have had a dream run so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will take on SRH in the Eliminator at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, here on Wednesday. In their last encounter, Delhi had secured a comfortable five-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals whereas Hyderabad had to face a four-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was only after Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) defeat against Mumbai Indians in their final group stage game that the Orange Army could make it to the playoffs. 

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs SRH Match Eliminator in Vizag: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

(Image: IPL/BCCI)

Loading...
Follow all the live cricket action and IPL 2019 game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): PITCH REPORT FROM VIZAG: The pitch seems to have a mosaic like look about it, this means it should be slower in nature and should assist the slower bowlers. Last match played in February between India and Australia saw India score 126/7 but Australia struggled to reach that in the final over. We should expect something similar today!

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Wednesday (May 8) from 7:30 PM onwards. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Delhi Capitals, who have had a dream run so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, here on Wednesday.

In their last encounter, Delhi had secured a comfortable five-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals whereas Hyderabad had to face a four-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was only after Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) defeat against Mumbai Indians in their final group stage game that the Orange Army could make it to the playoffs.

Delhi have been one of the top sides in this IPL edition. Despite finishing with 18 points from their 14 matches, they could not secure a place in the top two because of their lesser net run-rate in comparison to table-toppers Mumbai and second-placed Chennai Super Kings.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi have a strong batting line-up with Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant all amongst the runs. Their bowling also looks settled with Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra leading the attack in the absence of Kagiso Rabada.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, boasts a strong bowling attack with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and the spin duo from Afghanistan, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi in their playing XI. However, it is their batting which is their weak link since the departure of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The winner of the match will play Chennai at same venue in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan
cricket live scoreDC vs SRHEliminatoripl 2019ipl liveipl live scoreIPL matchLive Cricket Scorelive scoreRishabh PantSRH vs DC

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking