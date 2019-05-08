IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs SRH Match Eliminator in Vizag: All Eyes on Playing XI as Toss Approaches

18:34(IST)

Colin Ingram vs Rashid Khan

Ingram has been a consistent part of this DC side but his performances haven’t always been up to scratch. Nevertheless, he has the potential to be a match-winner when he gets going.

He can be dodgy against spin bowling though and SRH will look to make the most of it by using Rashid Khan against him.

Rashid’s had a quiet IPL by his standards – largely due to batsmen now being content to play him out – and was poor in their previous game but is always looking to pick wickets and could be the one to account for the dangerous Ingram.