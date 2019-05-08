Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs SRH Match Eliminator in Vizag: Khaleel Double Strike Lifts SRH

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 8, 2019, 10:28 PM IST

Eliminator, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 08 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bowl)

Delhi Capitals need 67 runs in 49 balls at 8.20 rpo

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

22:27(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel Ahmed departs now, Delhi are struggling once again to finish this one off. Short ball and Prithvi looks to pull that but gets a top edge and an easy catch for Shankar. Prithvi departs for 56 and DC are 87/3

22:22(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel Ahmed gets the breakthrough here, that's the end of Shreyas Iyer. Looks to play it down to third man but gets a tickle there straight through to the keeper. Khaleel is delighted! DC are 84/2 after 10.2 overs

22:20(IST)

Halfway stage into the innings here, Delhi Capitals are halfway through to their total. They are going well in the chase at the moment. Capitals have moved onto 83/1 after 10 overs here

22:16(IST)

Rashid Khan now concedes 7 runs in his second over there. Delhi have tackled the threat of spinners well here so far. If they bat out 20 overs, you feel they should get to this score!

22:12(IST)

50! Prithvi Shaw completes his half-century here. Been a sensational innings from the youngster here, he has taken charge of proceedings and put up his hands when it mattered. Delhi are now 70/1 after 8 overs.

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 22:09(IST)

It will have to be the spinners who will have to be the trick for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi will have to being SRH back into the game otherwise DC are in a strong position here.

22:08(IST)

WICKET! Deepak Hooda might has done the trick here for Sunrisers Hyderabad here. Dhawan has come down the track a bit too early here and Hooda pushes it wide. Saha collects the ball and dislodges the stumps quickly. Delhi are 66/1

22:05(IST)

Immediately after the powerplay you feel the difference as the field opens up, Thampi concedes two runs in that over and Delhi Capitals are 57/0.

22:00(IST)

Excellent powerplay for the Delhi Capitals here, they have started off excellently in this chase but now its important for them to approach this with a calm head. At the moment the 50 partnership is up between these two and DC are 55/0 after six overs.

21:55(IST)

Bhuvneshwar comes on for another over. Shaw is looking dangerous. And he milks another four though covers. These are dangerous signs for Hyderabad. Then he cuts the ball for a mighty six. Make that another four. After 5 overs it's 49/0.

21:47(IST)

Hyderabad might just be happy with 162, they were not looking good for this total. But Delhi will back themselves to reach this score. Shikhar Dhawan will be key and if he hangs in there then I think Delhi will get past this score.

21:47(IST)

13 RUNS: Khaleel comes into the attack and Shaw just slams him for a four over long on. He follows it up with a pull through midwicket that races for a four. Make that three, and he creams one towards point. 13 runs come from the over as DC are 25/0 after 3 overs. 

21:43(IST)

Nabi comes into the attack. He starts with tight lines. Shaw defends them well. Just two runs come from the over. Delhi are still steady. It's 12/0. 

21:39(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the proceedings for SRH. On the third ball he creams the ball through covers for a four. And he follows it up with another one. After one over it's 10/0. 

21:31(IST)

We are just moments away from the start of the second innings. Delhi Capitals face an uphill task of chasing 163, but they have the batsmen who can deliver the goods for the team. 

21:29(IST)
21:26(IST)
21:20(IST)

Three wickets in the last over here but still Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to reach 162 here. That looks like an above par score on this pitch, especially with the amount of spin on offer. Do join us for the chase in 15 minutes!

21:13(IST)

SIX! That's huge from Nabi, Keemo Paul has also overstepped here so that's double trouble for Delhi Capitals. Sunrisers Hyderabad have already reached 160 here and this looks like an above par score on this pitch

21:09(IST)

WICKET! Caught! Flat hit, straight to the man! Short and outside off, Shankar pulls this straight as an arrow to Axar Patel at deep mid-wicket.

21:03(IST)

Excellent over for Sunrisers Hyderabad here, they pick 10 runs from that over. Boundaries are certainly coming for Sunrisers Hyderabad and they look set for a challenging total here

20:58(IST)

SIX! Huge from Vijay Shankar and the ball goes into the stands. Ordinary bowling though from Axar Patel there as he pitched it a bit too short. Again 11 runs from the over and SRH getting a late move on here. They are 127/4 after 17 overs here

20:52(IST)

WICKET! Superb from Ishant Sharma, he executs the yorker perfectly here and Williamson was looking to give himself room there but misses the ball to see it rattle his off-stump. Williamson departs for 28 off 27 balls and SRH are 111/4 after 16 overs

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 20:50(IST)

SRH will be looking to get closer to 150. They will not want to be stuck like CSK who ended at 130. Don't think this is a 130-type surface.

20:47(IST)

Rutherford concedes 11 runs from the over as Williamson finds the boundary through covers there. Can this be the over which starts the big finish for SRH here? They need to reach a total of somewhere between 150-160 on this wicket!

20:42(IST)

Vijay Shankar has come out to join captain Kane Williamson in the middle here, important for Vijay to repay the faith shown in him and ensure that his team reaches a big score. SRH need to reach somewhere around 150 here

20:38(IST)

WICKET! That's the end of Manish Pandey here, he looks to up the ante here and hit straight down the ground but the slow nature of the pitch makes it difficult to hit through the line. Pandey departs for 30 and SRH are 90/3.

20:34(IST)

Mishra has bowled beautifully today and certainly got Delhi Capitals back into the game here. He concedes six runs in his final over, he ends with figures of 1/16 in his 4 overs. SRH are 88/2 after 13

20:30(IST)

Pandey finally finds the boundary as he uses Axar's pace against him to hit the ball past third man for a boundary. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to get bit of a move on here, they are 82/2 after 12 overs

20:26(IST) SRH certainly struggling to find the boundaries here!

LOAD MORE

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs SRH Match Eliminator in Vizag: Khaleel Double Strike Lifts SRH

Khaleel Ahmed celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma. (Image: IPL)

Loading...
Follow all the live cricket action and IPL 2019 game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): WICKET! Khaleel Ahmed departs now, Delhi are struggling once again to finish this one off. Short ball and Prithvi looks to pull that but gets a top edge and an easy catch for Shankar. Prithvi departs for 56 and DC are 87/3


Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Wednesday (May 8) from 7:30 PM onwards. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Delhi Capitals, who have had a dream run so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, here on Wednesday.

In their last encounter, Delhi had secured a comfortable five-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals whereas Hyderabad had to face a four-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was only after Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) defeat against Mumbai Indians in their final group stage game that the Orange Army could make it to the playoffs.

Delhi have been one of the top sides in this IPL edition. Despite finishing with 18 points from their 14 matches, they could not secure a place in the top two because of their lesser net run-rate in comparison to table-toppers Mumbai and second-placed Chennai Super Kings.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi have a strong batting line-up with Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant all amongst the runs. Their bowling also looks settled with Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra leading the attack in the absence of Kagiso Rabada.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, boasts a strong bowling attack with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and the spin duo from Afghanistan, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi in their playing XI. However, it is their batting which is their weak link since the departure of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The winner of the match will play Chennai at same venue in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan
cricket live scoreDC vs SRHEliminatoripl 2019ipl liveipl live scoreIPL matchLive Cricket Scorelive scoreRishabh PantSRH vs DC

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking