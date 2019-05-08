IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs SRH Match Eliminator in Vizag: Khaleel Double Strike Lifts SRH

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Wednesday (May 8) from 7:30 PM onwards. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.
PREVIEW: Delhi Capitals, who have had a dream run so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, here on Wednesday.
In their last encounter, Delhi had secured a comfortable five-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals whereas Hyderabad had to face a four-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was only after Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) defeat against Mumbai Indians in their final group stage game that the Orange Army could make it to the playoffs.
Delhi have been one of the top sides in this IPL edition. Despite finishing with 18 points from their 14 matches, they could not secure a place in the top two because of their lesser net run-rate in comparison to table-toppers Mumbai and second-placed Chennai Super Kings.
The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi have a strong batting line-up with Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant all amongst the runs. Their bowling also looks settled with Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra leading the attack in the absence of Kagiso Rabada.
Hyderabad, on the other hand, boasts a strong bowling attack with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and the spin duo from Afghanistan, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi in their playing XI. However, it is their batting which is their weak link since the departure of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.
The winner of the match will play Chennai at same venue in Qualifier 2 on Friday.
Squads
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan