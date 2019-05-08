Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019, DC vs SRH Match Eliminator in Vizag Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 8, 2019, 11:54 PM IST

Eliminator, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 08 May, 2019

Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bowl)

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets

Man of the Match: Rishabh Pant

23:23(IST)

FOUR! Keemo Paul ends it in style as he pulls the slower ball for a boundary. Great shot under pressure and Delhi are absolutely relieved. They reach home and win this one by two wickets! Pant and Iyer lead the celebrations.

23:22(IST)

WICKET! Some controversy here, Mishra doesn't connect but tries to steal a single. He changes his path of running and that's out obstructing the field! Umpires initially give not out but then SRH decide to review. They check for caught behind, which is not out and then decide to check obstructing the field. Clearly that's gone but the way umpires reached that decision is something that needs to be looked at. DC still need 2 runs from 2 balls here!

23:13(IST)

Five runs needed from final over here, Amit Mishra will take strike. If another wicket falls here, then SRH might well be in the game here. This game is far from over folks!

23:10(IST)

WICKET! Pant departs, we might well have a game on now. Though only five runs are needed but only Delhi tailenders are left to come. Pant departs for 21 ball 49 and DC are 158/7 here after 18.5 overs

23:04(IST)

4-6-4-6! Rishabh Pant has taken it upon himself to guide the Capitals home. This is sensational hitting from the youngster and he has absolutely torn into young Basil Thampi here. Capitals pick 22 runs from that one and Delhi are 151/5 after 18 overs.

22:58(IST)

Rutherford manages to deposit one into the stands here but still a decent over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He concedes only 8 runs in that over and Capitals move to 129/4 here. 34 needed from final three overs here

22:56(IST)
22:50(IST)

Rishabh Pant deposits one for a maximum and then picks two, its also time for the strategic timeout here. Capitals need 42 here from the final 4 overs here and we should be in for a thriller!

22:44(IST)

WICKET! Now that's the end of Axar Patel here, Rashid Khan has completely changed the game here.Patel edges one through to Saha. He departs for a 0 and Delhi are 111/5

22:43(IST)

WICKET! Rashid Khan strikes and he breaks this dangerous partnership. Munro got away with it last time but not now. Struck in front of the stumps and the umpire raises his finger. DC decide to review but in vain, three reds and they even lose a review. Munro departs for 14.

22:40(IST)

Munro deposits one into the stands here and that should give him some sort of confidence here. He is not exactly looking in touch here but its important that he provides support to Pant

22:35(IST)

Delhi Capitals happy to play out Rashid Khan at this stage. He concedes just 2 runs in his third over, Capitals though don't have a high required rate and can afford to play Rashid out! Wickets is what SRH need

22:32(IST)

SIX! Rishabh Pant absolutely launches into one from Nabi and deposits it over long on for a maximum. His innings becomes extremely crucial for Delhi Capitals here. Still a couple of overs left from Rashid remember. DC are 97/3 after 12 overs

22:27(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel Ahmed departs now, Delhi are struggling once again to finish this one off. Short ball and Prithvi looks to pull that but gets a top edge and an easy catch for Shankar. Prithvi departs for 56 and DC are 87/3

22:22(IST)

WICKET! Khaleel Ahmed gets the breakthrough here, that's the end of Shreyas Iyer. Looks to play it down to third man but gets a tickle there straight through to the keeper. Khaleel is delighted! DC are 84/2 after 10.2 overs

22:20(IST)

Halfway stage into the innings here, Delhi Capitals are halfway through to their total. They are going well in the chase at the moment. Capitals have moved onto 83/1 after 10 overs here

22:16(IST)

Rashid Khan now concedes 7 runs in his second over there. Delhi have tackled the threat of spinners well here so far. If they bat out 20 overs, you feel they should get to this score!

22:12(IST)

50! Prithvi Shaw completes his half-century here. Been a sensational innings from the youngster here, he has taken charge of proceedings and put up his hands when it mattered. Delhi are now 70/1 after 8 overs.

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 22:09(IST)

It will have to be the spinners who will have to be the trick for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi will have to being SRH back into the game otherwise DC are in a strong position here.

22:08(IST)

WICKET! Deepak Hooda might has done the trick here for Sunrisers Hyderabad here. Dhawan has come down the track a bit too early here and Hooda pushes it wide. Saha collects the ball and dislodges the stumps quickly. Delhi are 66/1

22:05(IST)

Immediately after the powerplay you feel the difference as the field opens up, Thampi concedes two runs in that over and Delhi Capitals are 57/0.

22:00(IST)

Excellent powerplay for the Delhi Capitals here, they have started off excellently in this chase but now its important for them to approach this with a calm head. At the moment the 50 partnership is up between these two and DC are 55/0 after six overs.

21:55(IST)

Bhuvneshwar comes on for another over. Shaw is looking dangerous. And he milks another four though covers. These are dangerous signs for Hyderabad. Then he cuts the ball for a mighty six. Make that another four. After 5 overs it's 49/0.

21:47(IST)

Hyderabad might just be happy with 162, they were not looking good for this total. But Delhi will back themselves to reach this score. Shikhar Dhawan will be key and if he hangs in there then I think Delhi will get past this score.

21:47(IST)

13 RUNS: Khaleel comes into the attack and Shaw just slams him for a four over long on. He follows it up with a pull through midwicket that races for a four. Make that three, and he creams one towards point. 13 runs come from the over as DC are 25/0 after 3 overs. 

21:43(IST)

Nabi comes into the attack. He starts with tight lines. Shaw defends them well. Just two runs come from the over. Delhi are still steady. It's 12/0. 

21:39(IST)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the proceedings for SRH. On the third ball he creams the ball through covers for a four. And he follows it up with another one. After one over it's 10/0. 

21:31(IST)

We are just moments away from the start of the second innings. Delhi Capitals face an uphill task of chasing 163, but they have the batsmen who can deliver the goods for the team. 

21:29(IST)
21:26(IST)

PREVIEW: Delhi Capitals, who have had a dream run so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, here on Wednesday.

In their last encounter, Delhi had secured a comfortable five-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals whereas Hyderabad had to face a four-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was only after Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) defeat against Mumbai Indians in their final group stage game that the Orange Army could make it to the playoffs.

Delhi have been one of the top sides in this IPL edition. Despite finishing with 18 points from their 14 matches, they could not secure a place in the top two because of their lesser net run-rate in comparison to table-toppers Mumbai and second-placed Chennai Super Kings.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi have a strong batting line-up with Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant all amongst the runs. Their bowling also looks settled with Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra leading the attack in the absence of Kagiso Rabada.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, boasts a strong bowling attack with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and the spin duo from Afghanistan, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi in their playing XI. However, it is their batting which is their weak link since the departure of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The winner of the match will play Chennai at same venue in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Jagadeesha Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan
