IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs SRH Match in Delhi: Sunrisers Opt to Bowl, Williamson Misses Out

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 4, 2019, 7:34 PM IST

Live Blog

Highlights

19:33(IST)

SRH TO BOWL: SRH have won the toss and elected to bowl first. And the big news from the centre is Sunrisers are unchanged while Delhi Capitals have come in with three changes. 

19:28(IST)

TOSS: We are just moments away from the toss and it looks like a bat first pitch. And that's what Delhi would be looking to do after crumbling under pressure in the last two matches. 

19:22(IST)

Although Sunrisers openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are in tremendous form, Kaif feels that Hyderabad’s Achilles heel could be their untested middle-order. “Good thing that all players of SRH haven’t chance to get going. If we pick Warner-Bairstow early we will have a good chance. Middle-order is area we can exploit,” Kaif concluded.

19:16(IST)

The team are also wary about the slow Kotla track and feel that their next opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad will also face trouble with the conditions in the Capital. “It is a typical Kotla pitch. When we have pace on the pitch, it becomes high-scoring, with ball coming off nicely it’s easier to score. On pitches like Kotla you need power and for power you compromise on timing. This will be difficult track for SRH,” he said.

19:09(IST)

“We always knew we have top-4 batsmen have been doing really well. We needed 6, 7 and 8 to finish off games. That’s why we bought Ingram and that’s why we have (Chris) Morris. "But Morris got run-out and he has been X-factor for Delhi in the last couple of seasons. We hope Ingram will deliver in the next couple of games. Right now we have a broken heart, but we have to focus on the next game,” the 38-year-old said.

19:01(IST)

“Lot of teams are taking time with long meetings, taking time to set fields. So many things going on in mind of the captain, it’s not easy to set the field with so many meetings. We as a team will try to keep things simple,” he said. Another area where the Capitals need to improve is finishing off games. In the last two games against KKR and Kings XI Punjab, the Delhi side have failed to chase down run-a-ball targets in the last four overs.

18:56(IST)

“(Kings XI) Punjab was doing the same thing. Sarfaraz (Khan) didn’t come on to field at all. They claim that he was hit on the glove and we don’t know where he got injured. Karun (Nair) came on as substitute for him and took a brilliant catch at long-off to dismiss Colin Ingram at a critical stage. "These are small things and teams are trying to be smart. We’ll talk to the umpires about this before our next game.” Kaif was also critical about the long meetings on the field to strategise.

18:48(IST)

“Matches are finishing off too late and the criticism is right. Umpires should keep an eye on the changes. In the game against KKR, substitute Rinku (Singh) came on the field to replace (Andre) Russell first and then for (Piyush) Chawla, who completed his overs quickly. "A lot of time is lost in this,” Kaif told the media in New Delhi, ahead of the Capitals’ clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

18:42(IST)

There has already been criticism of the duration since several matches have gone past midnight, not counting the ‘Super Over’ clash at the Ferozeshah Kotla last weekend between the Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals skippers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane respectively, have already been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate.

18:38(IST)

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif has alluded that teams are misusing substitutes by replacing weaker fielders with stronger ones in crucial phases of matches. Kaif believes these tactics need to be carefully monitored by the umpires as it also contributes to the delays that have become all too common this season in completing matches.

18:24(IST)
18:19(IST)

With Warner in full flow, Hyderabad's middle order didn't get much chance to bat so far in the tournament. However, Moody exuded confidence that the middle-order will come good when required.
"It's inevitable that there's going to be opportunities and times when the middle order has got to carry a substantial amount of the workload in our batting. At the moment, we've been fortunate enough to have three hundred-run partnerships in a row at the top of the order," he said.
"But we've got full confidence in our middle order. And our middle order has only been strengthened with the likes of Vijay Shankar coming back. So, I'm sure they are going to welcome the opportunity to accept the challenge when that presents (itself)."

18:11(IST)

Asked about Warner's mindset at the moment, Moody said: "He is in a very good place. He has come back full of enthusiasm, full of determination and with a lot to prove.
"David Warner and I think all top players are the same they have got an unquenchable thirst for the game and to have success in the game. That thirst certainly hasn't been withdrawn by any means.
"He has always had a very positive mindset. He is a very determined and resilient individual. I think to endure what he and (Steve) Smith and (Cameron Bancroft) had to over 12 months there has to be a lot of mental toughness. There has to be a lot of resilience. You could very easily find yourself down for long periods of time."

18:04(IST)

"I think we've seen over his career what makes him unique as a player. Yes, he's had to sit out of top-flight cricket, international cricket, for 12 months. But David Warner has been preparing for six months, too, for his comeback," Moody said.
"He's played a couple of franchise tournaments over that 12-month period. He has obviously played club cricket in Sydney as well. Okay, it's not the same standard, but he's been preparing more mentally and technically.
"His game technically is relatively sound, so it's the case of getting him sorted mentally and he welcomed the start of this tournament and for him to get back on the horse, so to speak."

17:58(IST)

SRH head coach Tom Moody feels that the prolonged absence will not have an impact on his performance.
"David Warner's frame of mind I think is positive one. Certainly, through my communication with David has all been a positive one. When you are a world class player and you got an unquenchable thirst to succeed. When game of cricket is taken from you and once it is handed back, you need to do lot of catching up and David will be determined to the best," Moody said.

17:52(IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman is delighted to have David Warner back in the mix as his "unmatched leadership skill" is a big plus for the franchise.
While Kane Williamson will once again be leading the side, Warner's inputs and influence on the team members makes him an important part of the leadership group. Warner along with Steve Smith are returning from their year-long ban for their involvement in ball tampering scandal in South Africa.

"There is a big difference, because he (Warner) is a world class player. For us as a franchise we are so proud of what he has achieved for Sunrisers. He is not only a premier match-winner but his leadership skills are also unmatched," Laxman waxed eloquent about Warner during a media conference.

17:49(IST) A very happy anniversary to SRH star David Warner!
17:35(IST)

In batting too, DC have flattered to deceive in both their last two games. Chasing a target of 185 against KKR, the Delhi batsmen were almost cruising home before losing the plot and managing to squeeze in a tie. And again in the game against KXIP, they lost 7 wickets for just 8 runs and snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. The middle-order needs to be a lot more consistent. Though Rishabh Pant has shown great form, he needs to finish games for DC. At the top as well, senior pro Shikhar Dhawan needs to show more application and positive attitude. With a quality bowler like Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to take the new ball for SRH, it is important that Dhawan holds fort for Delhi.

17:25(IST)

Riding on centuries from David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, SRH put on 231/2 from their 20 overs before bundling out RCB for just 113. The 118-run win will definitely fire-up the team when they walk into the game at the Feroze Shah Kotla on Thursday. The Kotla wicket has remained low and slow and it could be a battle of spinners. But in that case, it will again be Rashid Khan and in-form Mohammad Nabi, who will hold the edge against hosts Delhi.  While DC also have quality spinners in their ranks in Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Sandip Lamichhane among others, SRH clearly hold the edge.

17:18(IST)

Consistency has been the biggest problem for the franchise and even though they have done well in patches, Delhi Capitals have failed to drive home the advantage from positions of strength in both their losses so far. In fact, even in the game against KKR, they made an easy chase look difficult, almost ended up losing and finally managed a tie before Kagiso Rabada bowled a beautiful over. For Hyderabad, it has been about growing from strength to strength. After losing the opening game to Kolkata from a winning position, the Sunrisers regrouped and came back strongly. While their first win against Rajasthan Royals was a good game of cricket, they decimated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their third game.

17:10(IST)

In a format like the Indian Premier League, momentum plays an important role. While a team on a roll can make the impossible look regular, teams which haven't managed to hit the right note can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Going into match 16 of the league, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are definitely on a roll, Delhi Capitals need to buck up. They have had a change in name, but Delhi Capitals' fortunes have been topsy-turvy as ever. Having started off in style against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, DC lost to Chennai at home, sneaked a win in the Super Over against Kolkata and then lost again to Kings XI Punjab in a game that was almost sealed.

(BCCI Image)

Follow all the live score and latest updates from the IPL 2019 game between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH TO BOWL: SRH have won the toss and elected to bowl first. And the big news from the centre is Sunrisers are unchanged while Delhi Capitals have come in with three changes.

DC vs SRH in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Thursday (April 4) from 8:00 PM onwards. DC vs SRH live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Delhi Capitals were left shell-shocked after their amazing capitulation against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali this week. After losing a game from the door-step of victory, the Capitals need to find the winning ways urgently as they return to home comfort at the Ferozeshah Kotla to host Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Sunrisers have been explosive with the willow lead by the returning David Warner, who has been unstoppable so far. The Aussie opener, who missed out on IPL last year due to ball-tampering ban, is the leading run-scorer and the Orange Cap holder by a long way this season with 254 runs in three games with at least a fifty in every games.

One doesn’t have to look far for the reason of Sunrisers’ success this season with the second-highest run-scorer being Warner’s opening part Jonny Bairstow, who has 198 runs in these three games. The success of Warner-Bairstow pair means that the Sunrisers middle-order has not been tested much so far.

But as compared to the Capitals it does have depth with the addition of all-rounder Vijay Shanker, who was ironically traded from Delhi this season for opener Shikhar Dhawan. The Capitals lower middle-order didn’t inspire much confidence after they failed to chase down 23 runs in 21 balls on Monday night.

The Kotla track, which has been slow and low so far this season, will not make the task easy for the Capitals batsmen. It will take a knock like Prithvi Shaw played against Kolkata Knight Riders last weekend to tackle the tough conditions.

Sunrisers have very efficient slow bowlers in the Afghanistan duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi in addition to Jharkhand left-arm Shahbaz Nadeem, who knows Kotla fairly well after a few seasons with the Delhi franchise.

Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer will need to make sure that his batsmen stay there till the very end to finish off a game, especially against quality opposition like the Sunrisers.

Players to watch out for:

Prithvi Shaw: The Capitals opener would have become one of the youngest IPL centurions on Saturday night but was unlucky to miss out on one. After a duck in the previous game in Mohali, Shaw will be looking to cash in at the Kotla especially at the beginning of the innings when the ball is still new and it’s easier to bat on the sluggish track.

David Warner: The Australian appears to be on a mission in IPL-12. Showing no signs of rustiness so far, Warner has been destructive against every team so far. Warner is also familiar with the Kotla after spending a few seasons in the past with the Delhi franchise and will be the biggest threat for the Capitals on Thursday night.

Team News/Availability:

DC: Skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to go for the extra paceman in Mohali but may bring back Amit Mishra or Axar Patel to complement Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane with the conditions here ideal for the slower bowlers.

SRH: Since losing their opening games, the Sunrisers have settled into a groove. Skipper Kane Williamson will not be keen on tinkering apart from adding left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem to bolster the spin-bowling department.

Possible Playing XI:

DC: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel/Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel/ Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada

SRH: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Kane Williamson (capt), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma/ Shahbaz Nadeem and Siddarth Kaul

Teams (from):

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa.
