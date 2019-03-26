Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Shah Kotla: Dhoni, Jadhav Steady in Chase

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 26, 2019, 11:04 PM IST

Match 5, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 26 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

23:07(IST)

Keemo Paul gets in another economical over despite conceding a no-ball on the final ball of the 14th over. The slow scoring rate probably isn't worrying either of the batsman at this point but they'd want to get a move on sooner rather than later. CSK are 118/3. 

23:02(IST)

The arrival of Dhoni has led to the scoring rate to come down ever so slightly, but the veteran has things under control and so won't be too worried, especially with Jadhav at the other end. CSK need 36 to win from 7 overs. 

22:58(IST)

Keemo Paul is brought into the attack and his first over is a fairly good one, conceding just the 3 runs. But again, the run rate required is so low that CSK won't mind too much. CSK are 108/3 after 12 overs. 

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 22:54(IST)

Raina’s prowess against spin made CSK favourites, especially after how he started. His dismissal could alter things, especially of Delhi pick up a wicket or two swiftly. Match still not closed! 

22:53(IST)

The departure of Raina brings Dhoni to the crease and he starts off with a lucky boundary, edging the ball past first slip. CSK are 105/3 in 11 overs. 

22:51(IST)

OUT! Raina has to depart after edging a sliding ball from Amit Mishra straight to Pant. This was much needed but they need more wickets fast. 

22:47(IST)

CSK are absolutely cruising at this point. Tewatia gets hit for a six and then Jadhav plays a beautiful late cut to get a four. Chennai are 97/2 with half the innings over. 

22:45(IST)

Mishra's second over is an economical effort as he gives away only 4 runs. But it is wickets that DC need now. CSK are 85-2 after 9 overs. 

22:40(IST)

Tewatia's first over gets off to a less than ideal start as he drops one short - a seemingly recurring issue for DC's bowlers tonight - and gets hit for a four. But he comes back strongly thereafter. CSK are 81/2 after 8 overs. 

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 22:33(IST)

Ambati Rayudu has reason to worry about his low scores in recent weeks even beyond the IPL. But  ‘Dad’s Army’ CSK marching ahead strongly to win this match. 

22:32(IST)

What an eventful over this has been. Watson hit two sixes - the second of which led to the ball being replaced since it went into the crowd and was not returned. A new ball came out and Watson was then duly stumped by Pant off a wide ball. And now the time-out has been taken! 

22:26(IST)

Rabada exchanged a few words with Watson, which saw a few players - as well as the umpire - come to intervene. However, the over once again goes for six runs, meaning CSK have scored 58/1 in the powerplay. They're clearly in control at the moment. 

22:21(IST)

Three fours in the over! Not good for the home side, as the total they have is not exactly the highest. A leg bye as well as two glorious shots from Suresh Raina means CSK bring up their 50 in the fifth over itself. 

22:15(IST)

Oh Rabada, what have you done. After bowling four consecutive dot balls, he strays down the leg side and is hit for a four behind the stumps by Watson. He follows that with a bouncer that the veteran dispatches for a six! 

22:13(IST)

Kagiso Rabada comes on to bowl and his first three balls are clocking in excess of 145 km/h. But his accuracy has seen him concede precisely no runs thus far in the over. 

22:08(IST)

OUT! DC have their breakthrough and it comes from Ishant. He bangs it in short and the ball skids into Rayudu, who fends it off but only manages to hand Shreyas Iyer a simple catch inside the squared circle. 

22:07(IST)

DC struggled for the most part of the first innings but CSK have found the going easy thus far. A short knuckle ball from Ishant is now dispatched over mid-wicket. Ishant then hits the stumps from close range but the batsman has made it into the crease. 

22:04(IST)

Axar's first over goes for 9 runs; not the best start from him. The slow nature of the pitch can assist him if he corrects his lengths a bit. For now, CSK are on top at 16/0 after 2 overs. 

22:01(IST)

Watson doesn't wait to take on Axar Patel when the latter drops it too short and too wide and duly smashes him for a four. Axar comes back with a good ball but goes short again thereafter and Watson punished him, getting his second four of the innings. 

21:59(IST)

Ishant does well to pull things back thereafter, even getting Rayudu to edge one that lands just wide of first slip. Decent first over for CSK, that; they are 7/0 after the first over. 

21:57(IST)

Ishant Sharma is the man to open proceedings for the Capitals; CSK open with Watson and Rayudu. He starts off by generating some decent pace and conceded only a single off the first two balls but he goes short and wide on the 3rd ball and is dispatched by Rayudu for a four! 

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 21:54(IST)

Superb comeback by CSK to keep Delhi under 150. Home team batsmen were a tad adventurous, but how good were Chennai in keeping their nerve?!

21:41(IST)

Nine runs from the final over and Capitals fall just short of the 150 mark here. This is about par on this pitch you feel, which is a bit sluggish in nature. Chennai Super Kings have done well though to comeback into the game, especially after that early onslaught from Dhawan and Shaw, and then solid contributions from Pant and Iyer!

21:35(IST)

FOUR! Axar Patel finally lifts one over fine leg and the ball goes for a boundary. Much needed as well for the Capitals. They need a few more boundaries here to reach atleast the 150 mark

21:31(IST)

Things have really dried up here for the Delhi Capitals, last 3 overs have fetched 12 runs and 4 wickets. Tewatia has come out to join Axar Patel now. Can he put a couple into the crowd and help Capitals reach 150 here?

21:28(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust, Delhi Capitals are really falling apart now. This time its the dangerman Shikhar Dhawan. It was the slower ball and he again looks to lift it towards the leg-side but it goes high in the air. Good catch that by Thakur running in.

21:24(IST)

WICKET! Delhi really losing steam at the wrong moment here, Keemo Paul departs now as Jadeja strikes. Just enough spin to beat the defence and the ball clatters onto the off stump. Paul departs for a duck and Delhi are 123/5

21:20(IST)

WICKET! Bravo strikes again, Ingram departs now. He has removed Pant and Ingram off successive deliveries here. Again the slowness of the pitch coming into play as the ball sticks on the crease and Ingram hits it straight to Raina at covers. Capitals are now 122/4

21:16(IST)

WICKET! Pant departs now, again looks to pick it from his hips and target the square leg area. Since the pitch is slow he cant get it as fine as he would like. Thakur takes a good diving catch. Pant departs for 25 from 13 balls and Capitals are 120/3 after 15 overs

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 21:15(IST)

Pant’s in blistering form, Dhawan’s cut loose, CSK under pressure. The remaining 5 overs could be mayhem. What can Dhoni do to stem the runs?

MS Dhoni. (BCCI)

PREVIEW: Riding high after posting convincing victories in their respective opening games, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will now lock horns in a bid to take the early advantage on the points table. There was a stark contrast in Delhi and CSK's first win. While the CSK-RCB match was a low-scoring affair on a rank turner which saw a total of 141 runs scored in the match in 34.5 overs, the DC-MI affair was your typical run fest where the boundary hoardings came in for a proper pounding. On paper, the fifth match of the IPL 2019 looks to be one between the Delhi batsmen versus the Chennai bowlers. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram feasted on the Mumbai bowlers in their first game. But will they be able to produce the same result against the spin and guile of experienced campaigners such as Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja on a Feroze Shah Kotla surface which has historically turned from the outset? The answer to this question might as well decide the eventual outcome of the encounter.

Chennai's strength is undoubtedly in the spin unit which is stocked with riches. Harbhajan and Tahir were unplayable in the first game where they picked up three wickets each to bundle out RCB for a meagre 70. The batsmen then had a tough time in the middle but all of Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav spent some time in the middle and that is bound to hold them in good stead. The Kotla surface will again be one where spinners are likely to rule the roost, but it is unlikely to be as treacherous as the one the Chennai batsmen came up against at MA Chidambaram Stadium. For Delhi, on the other hand, it will be all about continuing the good work from the first game against Mumbai. Rishabh Pant was in his elements as he slammed a 27-ball 78 to help his side post a daunting 213/6. The bowlers then led by Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada kept at it all through to restrict Mumbai to 176.

IPL is one tournament where Pant has always shone the brightest. He was the lone star in an otherwise mediocre campaign last season for Delhi and has once again started off this year like a train. What was most impressive about his knock at the Wankhede Stadium the other day was that he took on the best bowlers in the opposition. Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan and Hardik Pandya were all taken to the cleaners by the 21-year-old who hit seven fours and seven sixes in a delightful batting display. The Delhi unit will hope for much of the same from the youngster come Tuesday. The likes of Dhawan and Colin Ingram too impressed in Delhi's tournament opener. All in all, it was a perfect start for the Delhi outfit, something which that hasn't always happened in the past. Shreyas Iyer will wish for his troops to just follow the same pattern and not get complacent after just one game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Rishabh Pant: He might not have been the most popular guy on the field during India's recent One-Day International series against Australia where he spilled chances aplenty. But, on Monday at the Wankhede, there was just name reverberating around the stadium - Rishabh Pant! Coming out to bat in the 14th over, Pant took five balls to get off the mark but once he did, there was only way traffic as he blasted the bowlers to every nook and corner of the ground. The 21-year-old knows he is in the reckoning for a spot in India's forthcoming World Cup campaign. He did not have the best of times in the ODI series against Australia but a good IPL will certainly boost his chances of making to the World Cup fifteen.

Shane Watson: The Chennai opener had a tough start to his IPL 2019 falling for a 10-ball duck in the tournament opener. Watson has been in delightful form of late. He scored 344 runs in 14 Big Bash games for Sydney Thunder and was the highest run-getter in Pakistan Super League for which he was awarded Player of the Series. The 37-year-old, was a key component in CSK's last season win and will be itching to get his campaign back on track soon.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

Delhi: Most players had a decent outing in the first match of the season. Trent Boult and Axar Patel struggled a bit but it is unlikely the Delhi think-tank will want to tinker with a winning combination. The only change Delhi might think of is bringing leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane in place of fast bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul, with the Kotla surface expected to aid spin.

Chennai: MS Dhoni does not generally like to change his playing eleven too much most times. Unless there is a serious injury, Chennai will in probability, go ahead with the same combination as the first game.

PROBABLE XI

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul/Sandeep Lamichhane, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

FULL SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad
