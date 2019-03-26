IPL 2019 Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Shah Kotla: Pant-Dhoni Battle to Take the Spotlight

18:05(IST)

It will be an interesting battle between the batsmen of Delhi and Chennai's bowlers. While the wickets in Chepauk help the spinners, the Kotla is expected to produce a batting wicket and that will mean Dhoni having to think if he wants to go in with an additional spinner in Harbhajan Singh or beef up the batting further.

Speaking after the win over RCB, Dhoni had said that Harbhajan's role in the team will be quite floating and he will be played on and off depending on the conditions. So clearly, a look at the wicket will be must before CSK decide on the playing XI for their second game.