IPL 2019 Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Shah Kotla: Pant-Dhoni Battle to Take the Spotlight

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 26, 2019, 6:22 PM IST

 The way Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant got stuck into Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had everyone take note during their Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, but DC head coach Ricky Ponting is more impressed by the consistency Pant showed and won Delhi the game.
"I have known for a couple of seasons that Pant has an x-factor. But i like how he is turning that into match-winning performances. We set up a good platform for him to go and finish off the innings. He is something special and you don't see an innings like that everyday. I have seen Pant mature as a person. He will win many more games this season," he said.

18:28(IST)
18:22(IST)

Historically, Delhi haven’t fared very well on their home ground; in their avatar as Delhi Daredevils, they had a 27-35 win-loss record at the Feroze Shah Kotla ground.Amit Mishra has the opportunity to become the second bowler (after Lasith Malinga) to take 50 IPL wickets at a venue; he has 49 wickets from 39 matches at the Feroze Shah Kotla ground. Suresh Raina averages 26.68 against the Delhi Daredevils – that’s the lowest he averages against any IPL team.

18:12(IST)

For Delhi it was a rollicking start as they performed with both bat and ball at the Wankhede. While the top-order showed grit and determination with Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram sticking it out early on, Rishabh Pant showed what he is capable of by hitting 7 sixes in his innings of 78. In the bowling department too, it was an all-round show as Ishant Sharma (2/34) and Kagiso Rabada (2/23) led the show with the spinners chipping in with vital wickets. Axar Patel's figures could be a bit of a worry as he gave away 42 runs from his three overs, but it is still early days in the season and DC will hope that he settles down soon.

18:05(IST)

It will be an interesting battle between the batsmen of Delhi and Chennai's bowlers. While the wickets in Chepauk help the spinners, the Kotla is expected to produce a batting wicket and that will mean Dhoni having to think if he wants to go in with an additional spinner in Harbhajan Singh or beef up the batting further.
Speaking after the win over RCB, Dhoni had said that Harbhajan's role in the team will be quite floating and he will be played on and off depending on the conditions. So clearly, a look at the wicket will be must before CSK decide on the playing XI for their second game.

17:59(IST)

Head to Head in Indian Premier League

Matches – 18, Delhi Capitals won – 6, Chennai Super Kings won - 12

Both teams won their respective home matches last season. Shane Watson (78 of 40 balls) and MS Dhoni (51* of 22 balls) starred in CSK’s win in Pune, while the spin duo of Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane strangled the visitors in Delhi’s 34-run win at home.

17:50(IST)

In the CSK line-up, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu looked good in the brief while they were at the crease in the opener. Both batsmen need runs and will be aware there’s going to be a lot of eyeballs on them; Rayudu needs a few convincing performances to keep his place in India’s World Cup squad, while Raina is one of the pillars of CSK and he will be aware his performance have a huge bearing on the team’s fortunes.

17:28(IST)

Following his swashbuckling innings in the previous match, the spotlight will continue to remain on Rishabh Pant. The Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman had a good run on his home ground last season – scoring three half-centuries and a century in seven innings. Shikhar Dhawan played his role to perfection in the opener; in what is largely a young and inexperienced Delhi Capitals line-up, he batted until the 16th over against MI, scoring a patient 36-ball 49.

17:19(IST)

Over the last 12 editions of the Indian Premier League, there havent been too many times when Delhi have gone into a game against Chennai Super Kings with a fair chance of competing. But come Tuesday at the Ferozeshah Kotla here, it will be a battle of equals for the first time as both team started off with convincing wins in their opening matches of the season. This is a 'New Delhi' and just like they have a new name -- from Delhi Daredevils to Delhi Capitals -- the boys also showed what they are capable of on the field as they thrashed Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians by 37 runs in their opening match at the Wankede Stadium on Sunday.

PREVIEW: Riding high after posting convincing victories in their respective opening games, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will now lock horns in a bid to take the early advantage on the points table. There was a stark contrast in Delhi and CSK's first win. While the CSK-RCB match was a low-scoring affair on a rank turner which saw a total of 141 runs scored in the match in 34.5 overs, the DC-MI affair was your typical run fest where the boundary hoardings came in for a proper pounding. On paper, the fifth match of the IPL 2019 looks to be one between the Delhi batsmen versus the Chennai bowlers. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram feasted on the Mumbai bowlers in their first game. But will they be able to produce the same result against the spin and guile of experienced campaigners such as Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja on a Feroze Shah Kotla surface which has historically turned from the outset? The answer to this question might as well decide the eventual outcome of the encounter.

Chennai's strength is undoubtedly in the spin unit which is stocked with riches. Harbhajan and Tahir were unplayable in the first game where they picked up three wickets each to bundle out RCB for a meagre 70. The batsmen then had a tough time in the middle but all of Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav spent some time in the middle and that is bound to hold them in good stead. The Kotla surface will again be one where spinners are likely to rule the roost, but it is unlikely to be as treacherous as the one the Chennai batsmen came up against at MA Chidambaram Stadium. For Delhi, on the other hand, it will be all about continuing the good work from the first game against Mumbai. Rishabh Pant was in his elements as he slammed a 27-ball 78 to help his side post a daunting 213/6. The bowlers then led by Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada kept at it all through to restrict Mumbai to 176.

IPL is one tournament where Pant has always shone the brightest. He was the lone star in an otherwise mediocre campaign last season for Delhi and has once again started off this year like a train. What was most impressive about his knock at the Wankhede Stadium the other day was that he took on the best bowlers in the opposition. Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan and Hardik Pandya were all taken to the cleaners by the 21-year-old who hit seven fours and seven sixes in a delightful batting display. The Delhi unit will hope for much of the same from the youngster come Tuesday. The likes of Dhawan and Colin Ingram too impressed in Delhi's tournament opener. All in all, it was a perfect start for the Delhi outfit, something which that hasn't always happened in the past. Shreyas Iyer will wish for his troops to just follow the same pattern and not get complacent after just one game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Rishabh Pant: He might not have been the most popular guy on the field during India's recent One-Day International series against Australia where he spilled chances aplenty. But, on Monday at the Wankhede, there was just name reverberating around the stadium - Rishabh Pant! Coming out to bat in the 14th over, Pant took five balls to get off the mark but once he did, there was only way traffic as he blasted the bowlers to every nook and corner of the ground. The 21-year-old knows he is in the reckoning for a spot in India's forthcoming World Cup campaign. He did not have the best of times in the ODI series against Australia but a good IPL will certainly boost his chances of making to the World Cup fifteen.

Shane Watson: The Chennai opener had a tough start to his IPL 2019 falling for a 10-ball duck in the tournament opener. Watson has been in delightful form of late. He scored 344 runs in 14 Big Bash games for Sydney Thunder and was the highest run-getter in Pakistan Super League for which he was awarded Player of the Series. The 37-year-old, was a key component in CSK's last season win and will be itching to get his campaign back on track soon.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

Delhi: Most players had a decent outing in the first match of the season. Trent Boult and Axar Patel struggled a bit but it is unlikely the Delhi think-tank will want to tinker with a winning combination. The only change Delhi might think of is bringing leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane in place of fast bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul, with the Kotla surface expected to aid spin.

Chennai: MS Dhoni does not generally like to change his playing eleven too much most times. Unless there is a serious injury, Chennai will in probability, go ahead with the same combination as the first game.

PROBABLE XI

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul/Sandeep Lamichhane, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

FULL SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad
