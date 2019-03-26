IPL 2019 Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Shah Kotla: Pant Joins Dhawan After Iyer Departure

19:04(IST)

Ponting was also all praise for pace spearhead Ishant Sharma as the bowler picked two Mumbai wickets inside the powerplay to derail their chase. The coach feels that Ishant is bowling his best at the moment.

"I had a chat with him after the game. His work ethic has been outstanding. I spoke to him on the first day about what i expect from him. He is worked exceptionally hard . He is bowling as well as he has ever done. He set the game for us in the powerplay. A big pat on the back for him," he said.

While there have been talks of youngsters having the World Cup spot at the back of their minds as the IPL is often considered a big platform to impress the selectors, but Ponting said that he has had no such issue to fight in this team.

"I haven't had to tell any player about focusing on winning the games for DC. Score runs in the IPL and keep the chance open of being picked in the World Cup squad. What has happened in the past we can't change. Got a lot of different players and we are looking forward to this season. We have trained really hard and spoken about building culture. Everyone is enjoying themselves. Boys are taking to pressure well and that should be enough to take us to the finals," he said.