Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Shah Kotla: Pant Joins Dhawan After Iyer Departure

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 26, 2019, 8:56 PM IST

Match 5, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 26 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

20:59(IST)

FOUR!  Pant gets a boundary, the ball goes past Harbhajan and that's all you need. Bhajji not the fastest on the field anymore. Will be interesting to see the technique Pant adopts here. The ball isn't coming as well as it was at Wankhede

20:55(IST)

WICKET! Tahir has got the wicket here, Iyer looks to cut and play late but its struck the pad first. Umpire immediately raises his finger and Iyer decides to walk. Right decision that. Capitals are 79/2 as captain departs for 18

20:53(IST)

Jadeja looks like the threatening every ball here, lot of grip and turn in the pitch at the moment. Capitals are currently 70/1 with both the batsmen looking to take their time. Remember there is a certain Rishabh Pant to come still!

20:49(IST)

CSK have been able to slow down the scoring rate, but with in-form Ingram and especially Pant still to bat, danger still looms. Dhoni’s deployment of his spinners, and how they bowl, will be crucial

20:47(IST)

SIX! This is lifted beautfully by Shreyas Iyer and the ball goes sailing over the sightscreen. Fantastic shot that and immediately Dhoni has a word with Tahir. A bit too full from the leg-spinner

20:42(IST)

Jadeja almost rushing through his overs here. He concedes just 3 runs in that over and Capitals move to 55/1. Things have certainly slowed down since Shaw's departure here. We will also have the strategic timeout now

20:39(IST)

Super quick from Dhoni there as he whips off the bails quickly. Third umpire is called into action here, they are double checking it but yes, Iyer had his toe inside the crease there. 

20:36(IST)

Valiant effort by Rayudu there as he attacks the ball but it falls just short. Shreyas Iyer had given the charge there to Harbhajan and flicked it towards the leg-side. Rayudu in the end does well to save the boundary. Capitals are 52/1 after 8 overs here

20:33(IST)

As soon as the powerplay ends here, the runs dry up a bit. Couple of crunching shots from Dhawan but straight to the fielders. Chahar meanwhile has finished his quote of 4 overs. Ends with figure of 1/20 and Capitals are now 48/1

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 20:28(IST)

Young Shaw falls after an exciting cameo. Brilliant while he was there, but gone too early, just when the bowling was beginning to look hapless. This is just the opening CSK was seeking

20:26(IST)

Shreyas Iyer is the new man in, he will be joining Dhawan in the middle. Capitals have started well here but its important to not lose momentum. This pitch is likely to get tough to bat on as the game progresses

20:22(IST)

WICKET! Shaw departs, was going for his shots there but this time the ball gets a bit too high on him. Hits on the bat sticker and just loops to Shane Watson at mid-wicket. He completes a simple catch. Shaw departs for 24 and Delhi Capitals are now 36/1

20:19(IST)
20:17(IST)

FOUR! Harbhajan Singh gets a grand welcome at the crease, Shaw goes straight over mid off and the ball goes into the boundary boards after a couple of bounces. 

20:14(IST)

Shikhar Dhawan starts his innings with a boundary, he opens the face of the bat and times it perfectly towards third man for a boundary. Good comeback by Chahar though as he bowls three consecutive dot balls

20:10(IST)

Shaw is up and away here, three back to back boundaries. He isnt afraid to hit it in the air here, first one is pulled towards the leg side. After that its a tennis shot almost over mid on for a boundary and then one towards third man as Chahar slides a bit too soon on the boundary. Delhi are 20/0 after 2 overs

20:06(IST)

The first over is done here, Shaw gets a boundary towards the leg-side but this looks like a really slow pitch. It will be important for Delhi to not think of 190-200. The score of 160-170 might well be a winning one on this pitch

20:02(IST)

Some action on the second ball here, Chahar stops near the stumps. Some shades of last night according to KP. But not really, seems as if he lost his footing as we approached the crease.

19:59(IST)

The players are on the field here, Chennai Super Kings in a huddle. Meanwhile Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are out in the middle as well. Looks like Shaw will face the first ball here! We are all set for action

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 19:49(IST)

Interesting decision by DC to bat first. Skipper Iyer believes pitch will start slowing up. Not entirely corroborated by past record, but who knows? What one does know is that a score less than 160 may not be sufficient to thwart CSK

19:45(IST)
19:42(IST)

MS Dhoni at the toss: I think this would be a good wicket, a bit different from Chennai. We have played a lot of games here but all the venues are pretty special. We were looking to bowl first as its still early stages in the tournament,  we don't exactly know how the wicket behaves. It looks a bit tacky. We are playing the same XI as the last game.

19:39(IST)

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant(w), Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma

19:37(IST)

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

19:35(IST)

TOSS: Delhi Capitals Have Won the Toss and elected to bat. Amit Mishra comes in to the team and Trent Boult is out. Chennai Super Kings are going in with an unchanged team

19:27(IST)

We are just minutes away from the toss here, looks like CSK are keeping the same XI going by the intensity of warm-ups on the ground. Interesting to see if Delhi opt to get in Lamichanne on this pitch!

19:20(IST)

PITCH REPORT: The weather here is extremely pleasant, this looks like a typical Kotla pitch devoid of any grass. The ball has turned the most on this venue as compared to any other. Bounce of the ball will also be a bit low.

19:15(IST)

Asked if the conditions in Ferozeshah Kotla will help the Chennai side as CSK too banks on spin on their home ground in Chepauk, Fleming said: "The last game was difficult for the batters. The bowlers excelled. The fact that we use spinners is one or our tactics, we have seaming bowlers as well to exploit situations. We will spend time to look at the conditions. Getting the combination right is important."
While everyone has spoken about how M.S. Dhoni is in the last stretch of his career, Fleming said he didn't wish to get into the debate and he primarily wanted to see MS at the 2019 World Cup.
"I certainly was hoping he gets through to the World Cup and that he will. Haven't had discussions about what happens after that. I would want him to carry on for CSK till the end of this cycle. He is training well, playing well and enjoying himself. That is important," the coach said.

19:07(IST)

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming made it clear that overplanning keeping one player (Pant) in mind wouldnt help the team.
"You have to respect so many players in the tournament and he is one of them. But there are others as well. Have to be sure you don't overplan. He is one of the great young prospects in Indian cricket. But there is Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, captain Shreyas Iyer. One thing is to find a weakness, but have to use it well. You must focus on own strength," he explained.

19:04(IST)

Ponting was also all praise for pace spearhead Ishant Sharma as the bowler picked two Mumbai wickets inside the powerplay to derail their chase. The coach feels that Ishant is bowling his best at the moment.
"I had a chat with him after the game. His work ethic has been outstanding. I spoke to him on the first day about what i expect from him. He is worked exceptionally hard . He is bowling as well as he has ever done. He set the game for us in the powerplay. A big pat on the back for him," he said.
While there have been talks of youngsters having the World Cup spot at the back of their minds as the IPL is often considered a big platform to impress the selectors, but Ponting said that he has had no such issue to fight in this team.
"I haven't had to tell any player about focusing on winning the games for DC. Score runs in the IPL and keep the chance open of being picked in the World Cup squad. What has happened in the past we can't change. Got a lot of different players and we are looking forward to this season. We have trained really hard and spoken about building culture. Everyone is enjoying themselves. Boys are taking to pressure well and that should be enough to take us to the finals," he said.

LOAD MORE

IPL 2019 Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings at Feroz Shah Kotla: Pant Joins Dhawan After Iyer Departure

Shikhar Dhawan in action for Delhi. (IPL)

Loading...
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score and Latest Updates from DC vs CSK: WICKET! Tahir has got the wicket here, Iyer looks to cut and play late but its struck the pad first. Umpire immediately raises his finger and Iyer decides to walk. Right decision that. Capitals are 79/2 as captain departs for 18

PREVIEW: Riding high after posting convincing victories in their respective opening games, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will now lock horns in a bid to take the early advantage on the points table. There was a stark contrast in Delhi and CSK's first win. While the CSK-RCB match was a low-scoring affair on a rank turner which saw a total of 141 runs scored in the match in 34.5 overs, the DC-MI affair was your typical run fest where the boundary hoardings came in for a proper pounding. On paper, the fifth match of the IPL 2019 looks to be one between the Delhi batsmen versus the Chennai bowlers. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram feasted on the Mumbai bowlers in their first game. But will they be able to produce the same result against the spin and guile of experienced campaigners such as Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja on a Feroze Shah Kotla surface which has historically turned from the outset? The answer to this question might as well decide the eventual outcome of the encounter.

Chennai's strength is undoubtedly in the spin unit which is stocked with riches. Harbhajan and Tahir were unplayable in the first game where they picked up three wickets each to bundle out RCB for a meagre 70. The batsmen then had a tough time in the middle but all of Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav spent some time in the middle and that is bound to hold them in good stead. The Kotla surface will again be one where spinners are likely to rule the roost, but it is unlikely to be as treacherous as the one the Chennai batsmen came up against at MA Chidambaram Stadium. For Delhi, on the other hand, it will be all about continuing the good work from the first game against Mumbai. Rishabh Pant was in his elements as he slammed a 27-ball 78 to help his side post a daunting 213/6. The bowlers then led by Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada kept at it all through to restrict Mumbai to 176.

IPL is one tournament where Pant has always shone the brightest. He was the lone star in an otherwise mediocre campaign last season for Delhi and has once again started off this year like a train. What was most impressive about his knock at the Wankhede Stadium the other day was that he took on the best bowlers in the opposition. Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan and Hardik Pandya were all taken to the cleaners by the 21-year-old who hit seven fours and seven sixes in a delightful batting display. The Delhi unit will hope for much of the same from the youngster come Tuesday. The likes of Dhawan and Colin Ingram too impressed in Delhi's tournament opener. All in all, it was a perfect start for the Delhi outfit, something which that hasn't always happened in the past. Shreyas Iyer will wish for his troops to just follow the same pattern and not get complacent after just one game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Rishabh Pant: He might not have been the most popular guy on the field during India's recent One-Day International series against Australia where he spilled chances aplenty. But, on Monday at the Wankhede, there was just name reverberating around the stadium - Rishabh Pant! Coming out to bat in the 14th over, Pant took five balls to get off the mark but once he did, there was only way traffic as he blasted the bowlers to every nook and corner of the ground. The 21-year-old knows he is in the reckoning for a spot in India's forthcoming World Cup campaign. He did not have the best of times in the ODI series against Australia but a good IPL will certainly boost his chances of making to the World Cup fifteen.

Shane Watson: The Chennai opener had a tough start to his IPL 2019 falling for a 10-ball duck in the tournament opener. Watson has been in delightful form of late. He scored 344 runs in 14 Big Bash games for Sydney Thunder and was the highest run-getter in Pakistan Super League for which he was awarded Player of the Series. The 37-year-old, was a key component in CSK's last season win and will be itching to get his campaign back on track soon.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

Delhi: Most players had a decent outing in the first match of the season. Trent Boult and Axar Patel struggled a bit but it is unlikely the Delhi think-tank will want to tinker with a winning combination. The only change Delhi might think of is bringing leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane in place of fast bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul, with the Kotla surface expected to aid spin.

Chennai: MS Dhoni does not generally like to change his playing eleven too much most times. Unless there is a serious injury, Chennai will in probability, go ahead with the same combination as the first game.

PROBABLE XI

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul/Sandeep Lamichhane, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

FULL SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Rahul Tewatia, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad
cricket live scoredc vs cskipl 2019ipl 2019 liveipl liveipl live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive scoreMS DhoniRishabh Pant

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking