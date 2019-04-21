Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP Match at Delhi Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 21, 2019, 7:13 AM IST

Match 37, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 20 April, 2019

Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bowl)

Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Shreyas Iyer

23:55(IST)
23:51(IST)

DELHI WINS: And Sam Curran comes for the final over. On the first ball Iyer takes a single and gives strike to Rutherford. He too tries his best to get a boundary but only manages a single. This is getting tense for Delhi. Now just two runs are needed from three deliveries. And with a four from Iyer Delhi seals the match by five wickets.

23:44(IST)

OUT: What is happening out there. Another wicket goes down DC. Lack of coordination between Iyer and Patel sees the latter getting run out. Delhi has once again managed to let it slip away. It's 156/5. 

23:42(IST)

OUT: What an outstading yorker from Shami as Ingram goes for a shot but the bowler hits the timber with his yorker. He departs for19, but now before doing the job assigned to him. Delhi are 155/4. 

23:39(IST)

Ingram is taking the attack to Viljoen and is making sure that Delhi don't leave it till the very end. He slams the bowler for three fours in the over. That means the equation comes down to 10 runs from 12 balls. DC are 154/3. 

23:35(IST)
Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 23:29(IST)

Surely Delhi can't lose it from here. Great partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan setting up a comfortable position for Delhi right now. 

23:24(IST)

OUT: Slowly but surely Delhi are moving closer to the total. But out of the blue Rishabh Pant plays a sweep of Viljoen and Curran takes a simple catch in the deep. Is this heading to another collapse for Delhi? It's 128/3. 

23:17(IST)
23:12(IST)

OUT: After a long time KXIP have a wicket. Dhawan goes for an aerial shot off Viljoen and mistimes it. Gayle and Ashwin go for the catch at the same time but the latter manages to pouch the ball somehow. Dhawan goes for 56 as Delhi are 116/2. 

23:07(IST)

As straight as it can get. Ashwin comes on for another over and Iyer just dispatches the ball in the stands with utmost ease. Delhi are facing no problem whatsoever in this run-chase. Another good over for Delhi as they reach 111/1 after 13 overs. 

23:02(IST)

FIFTY FOR DHAWAN: 35th IPL fifty for Shikar Dhawan and he has been exceptional tonight. He has single-handedly kept KXIP bowlers at bay and will potentially take Delhi to another win. After 11.5 overs it's 100/1. 

22:57(IST)

Now Sam Curran comes back into the attack and he has the responsibilty of bagging a wicket for his team. But instead he bowls a shoulder height no ball to Dhawan. KXIP bowlers are under the pump at the moment. It's 94/1 after 10.4 overs. 

22:52(IST)

Batting has become extremely easy at the moment as doesn't look like the same Kotla pitch where Delhi have struggled badly. M Ashwin completes yet another over and DC are 90/1 after 10 overs. 

22:46(IST)
22:45(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: A great stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer as they add fifty runs together. KXIP spinners are clearly struggling to grip the ball and are not pitching in the right areas. Both the batsmen are looking comfortable at the moment. After 9 overs it's 80/1. 

22:41(IST)

M Ashwin comes in for his first over and it's a good one, conceding just the five runs. However, KXIP need a wicket and pronto because this partnership is looking good. DC are 72/1 after 8 overs. 

22:36(IST)

Harpreet comes back for his second over and it's a better showing, conceding just 7 runs and no boundaries. DC won't mind that either since they're in a good position. They are 67/1 in 7 overs. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 22:32(IST)

Good to see DC bat sensibly and good to see Dhawan taking on the responsibility. Senior man doing the job for Delhi right now. Also looks to be a better surface than the one they played on against Mumbai Indians in the previous game. If Delhi keep batting sensibly they will take this home. 

22:28(IST)

Debutant Harpreet Brar comes on for his first over and it's a bad one for KXIP. Dhawan smacks him for a six off the very first ball and Shreyas Iyer hits him for two more boundaries thereafter. 17 runs came off that over. DC are 52/1 in 5 overs. 

22:22(IST)

Hardis Viljoen's first over is one to forget as it goes for 11 runs, including 2 boundaries. Needs to do more than just the slower ball if he wants to get rid of Dhawan. DC are 35/1 after 4 overs. 

22:18(IST)

OUT! Mix-up in the middle and Shaw has to depart. Dhawan calls for the run and starts running, Shaw charges down. Dhawan hesitates and this makes Shaw turn back but a direct hit from Mandeep Singh means the youngster has to go. 

22:17(IST)

Shaw starts the innings with a six off a short ball from Shami. Dhawan also gets another four towards the end of the over and DC are off to quite a decent start here. They are 24/0 after 3 overs. 

22:11(IST)

Sam Curran shares the new ball with Shami. His first ball is a dot but Shaw hits him for a four down the ground on the next delivery. Dhawan then does the same but is lucky to survive after top edging one that falls to no-mans land. DC are 12/0 after 2 overs. 

22:05(IST)

The second innings is now underway, Mohammad Shami was the one who started proceedings for KXIP. Starts off with 3 dot balls before Shaw manages to take a single. Dhawan also plays out two dot balls. DC are 1-0 after the first over. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 21:54(IST)

160-odd is defedable at Kotla but KXIP must be feeling that they have ended at least 15-20 runs short. They were 100/3 when Gayle got out and another eight overs to go. Haven't played the last eight overs as well as they would have liked to.  

21:49(IST)
21:47(IST)

A great final over by Rabada for now. But Brar ends the innings in a great fashion as he dispatches Rabada into the stands on the final delivery. This is good batting by Brar as he ends on 20 from 12 and takes his team to a challenging 163/7. 

21:42(IST)

OUT: Rabada has second wicket for the night as Ashwin doesn't time the ball well and Iyer takes a good diving catch. Ashwin perishes for 16. Punjab are 151/7 at the moment. 

21:39(IST)

Ishant has come back for the penultimate over and starts with a couple of wides. And then debutant Brar cracks a four through point. That's an excellent shot. After 18.4 overs Punjab are 149/6. 

DC vs KXIP in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Saturday (April 20) from 8:00 PM onwards. DC vs KXIP live streaming
will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Can Delhi Capitals overcome their own pitch? That's the big question as they head into the game against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday (April 20). Things won't get any easier for Shreyas Iyer and co, for the visitors have all the resources needed to take advantage of the conditions. R Ashwin has been in prime form, leading Punjab from the front. M Ashwin has been a good support act. Mujeeb Ur Rahman has not been used in all the games but has done a decent job in the given opportunities. Expect Andrew Tye to feature, making life even more difficult for Delhi on a slow and low track.

Punjab and Delhi have 10 points from nine matches each, with Delhi having a better net run-rate. This is the time to build momentum; Delhi lost a bit of that when they lost to Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Punjab are coming off a victory over Rajasthan Royals. The toss is turning out to be a crucial factor at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Mumbai won a great toss, opting to bat first immediately. A total in excess of 160 was always going to be difficult to chase on this ground. It will be no different on Saturday.

Bat first or second, Delhi will want their batting to step up. The best place to score on such grounds is at the top; Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have been inconsistent. Punjab's openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul, on the other hand, have been in good form. Both are sides with not much depth in batting. If the bowlers can get past the top order, expect another low scoring encounter.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Delhi are unlikely to forget the game in Mohali, when they lost seven wickets for eight runs to lose a match they should have won easily. It was the game where Sam Curran picked up a hat-trick, and along with Mohammed Shami led Punjab to a 14-run win.

WATCH OUT FOR

Sandeep Lamichhane: If he plays. Ideally, he should. The Nepal legspinner has played only four matches, picking up five wickets. He hasn't played Delhi's last three matches, but given the nature of the track and the manner of their defeat last game, he should return.

R Ashwin: The captain has been in superb form, picking up 11 wickets from nine matches on tracks that aren't the easiest for spinners. He is coming on the back of a Man of the Match winning spell of 2-24 against Rajasthan, and would be on a high. He should enjoy bowling on the Feroz Shah Kotla, against a batting line up that has quite a few left handers.

TEAM NEWS

Delhi Capitals: Colin Ingram, who missed the previous two games to fly home for the birth of his child, could return to strengthen the middle order. If Lamichhane returns, he could replace Keemo Paul, who followed up his Man of the Match performance over Sunrisers Hyderabad with a poor outing against Mumbai.

Kings XI Punjab: Mujeeb Ur Rahman injured his shoulder while fielding last game, and couldn't complete his quota of overs. It remains to be seen if he has recovered completely. Varun Chakravarthy, the other spin option, is nursing a finger injury too. Moises Henriques was handed over his debut hat last game but injured his ankle right before the toss. David Miller filled in and made a handy contribution, possibly doing enough to keep his spot.

PROBABLE XI

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro/Colin Ingram, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Keemo Paul/Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), R Ashwin(c), M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman/Andrew Tye, Arshdeep Singh
