IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs CSK Match at Eden Gardens: Lynn, Narine Start Proceedings

15:41(IST)

Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni says that they will bowl first as he feels the wicket here is quite good and it's difficult to contain the batsmen once they get going. Mentions that they are feeling strong, a few players have niggles and hopes Dwayne Bravo will soon return to give balance to their combination. Knows that their batting has some scope for improvement but at the same time is happy with the way they have chased down targets in spite of that. Informs that they are unchanged.