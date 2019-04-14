Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs CSK Match at Eden Gardens: Lynn, Narine Start Proceedings

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 14, 2019, 3:59 PM IST

Match 29, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 14 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Chennai Super Kings (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

15:52(IST)

We are just 10 minutes away from the start of the game here, it will be interesting to see how thie game progresses. Will Gill still open the innings for KKR or will they go back to the trusted pairing of Narine-Lynn?

15:45(IST)

Kolkata skipper, Dinesh Karthik says that they have to bat well at the start and then hit the right areas with the ball. Adds that it's been flat surface here and it's hard to get wickets. Says they are positive and looking forward to this match. Informs about the three changes for Kolkata (flu is the reason once again) - Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and Harry Gurney return in place of Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson and Carlos Brathwaite.

15:41(IST)

Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni says that they will bowl first as he feels the wicket here is quite good and it's difficult to contain the batsmen once they get going. Mentions that they are feeling strong, a few players have niggles and hopes Dwayne Bravo will soon return to give balance to their combination. Knows that their batting has some scope for improvement but at the same time is happy with the way they have chased down targets in spite of that. Informs that they are unchanged.

15:37(IST)

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney

15:36(IST)

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

15:32(IST)

TOSS: MS Dhoni Wins the Toss and Elects to Field First.

15:21(IST)

The Kolkata Knight Riders’ scoring rate of 9.18 is the best among all teams in IPL 2019, while Chennai Super Kings’s scoring rate of 7.09 is the lowest. CSK’s overall bowling economy rate of 6.93 is the best in IPL 2019.

15:05(IST)

Andre Russell is used by most teams in the capacity of finisher. But for Kolkata Knight Riders this season, he has become a banker; the lowest score he’s made in his six hits this season is 45. With his string of scores this season, Russell has set a new IPL record for the most consecutive innings with scores of 45 or more.

14:49(IST)

Russell has been the team's go-to man and his possible absence might hurt the home team big. KKR lost to Delhi Capitals on Friday night with Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant making short work of their bowlers. One good sign is Shubman Gill hitting form after he was asked to open the batting. Now it remains to be seen whether the 19-year-old is given another shot at his favoured position or not with the team having plenty of them to stake a claim.

14:38(IST)

Coming to the hosts, KKR have lost two games in a row now, and there are chinks in the armour which skipper Dinesh Karthik needs to fix as soon as possible.
In their first meeting, KKR were swept aside by Chennai and another defeat on Sunday would not help their cause as other teams are fast catching up on the second spot. KKR have injury and sickness issues too with Chris Lynn and Karthik suffering from flu, Sunil Narine injured and Andre Russell also picking up a niggle.

14:26(IST)

With the ball, Deepak Chahar has been in sensational form, setting the record the other day for most dot balls in an innings. The Rajasthan pacer is the second highest wicket taker so far this season with 10 scalps. Often termed as a team of oldies, spinners Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir have showed why experience is needed with good displays with the ball. Harbhajan has been the surprise package, taking seven wickets from four matches and finding himself inside the top-10 wicket takers' list.

14:13(IST)

Sitting pretty at the top of the table, Chennai have so far ticked all the boxes with every passing game. Dhoni has led the team from the front, racking up 214 runs in five innings at an average of 107. The 37-year-old has looked like his vintage best, finishing off ties for the side and hitting those trademark sixes to roll back the years.Dhoni is also the team's highest run getter. Chennai have been playing as a unit with the likes of Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav all coming good in some matches or the other.

14:04(IST)

Former cricketers came down heavily on India's two-time World Cup winning captain, saying Dhoni's act set a wrong precedent. Chennai went on to win the match, their sixth victory in seven outings as they gunned down a modest 152 run target in a dramatic final over. A sharp departure from his 'captain cool' image, it remains to be seen whether the first-of-its kind incident in Dhoni's career ruffles his feathers or not.

13:49(IST)

In the backdrop of M.S. Dhoni's on-field argument with umpires, Chennai Super Kings will start as overwhelming favourites when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League clash at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday. Chennai captain Dhoni was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for an unprecedented confrontation with the umpires during their encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Thursday.

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs CSK Match at Eden Gardens: Lynn, Narine Start Proceedings

Source: BCCI

Loading...
Follow all the live cricket score and latest updates from the IPL 2019 game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK): MS Dhoni Wins the Toss and CSK Elects to Field First.

KKR vs CSK in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (April 14) from 4:00 PM onwards. KKR vs CSK live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Despite their loss to Delhi Capitals on Friday, Kolkata Knight Riders still welcomed Saturday as the team ranked second in the IPL 2019. Come toss time on Sunday at the Eden Gardens against Chennai Super Kings, however, their position might be different owing to the results of matches on Friday.

Regardless, KKR would be aiming to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats, and are going to face an opponent who are going from strength to strength with every passing match. Led by a captain who won his 100th IPL match but also uncharacteristically lost his cool over an umpiring decision in that very match, CSK know how important Dhoni could be once more.

The 37-year-old is the team’s highest run-scorer in this campaign, and on a pitch that is a dream to bat on against a bowling attack that hasn’t quite clicked so far, MSD could be lethal. As a whole, the CSK batting line-up, consisting of the likes of Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson and Suresh Raina have all clicked when needed.

The ultra-economical Deepak Chahar has been key to Chennai’s bowling unit, and is the second highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets, also setting the record for the most number of dot balls in an innings in the last match against Rajasthan Royals. Throw Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir into the mix, and you have a bowling attack that just seems to have the perfect balance.

KKR, on the other hand, have been derailed by two consecutive losses, but still find themselves with a strong chance of qualifying for the playoffs owing to their good start to the tournament. After their loss to Delhi Capitals, captain Dinesh Karthik had mentioned how the bowlers must do more for the team to have continued success.

That will be even more vital against the in-form batting line up of CSK. The Eden Gardens pitch has demonstrated that even scores of close to 180 have not been par for the course for the team batting first, and the likes of Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana will have to convert their good starts into big scores if they bat first.

The home side sorely missed the presence of Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine at the top of the order, and will hope that Joe Denly, if picked, can recover from being dismissed on a first ball duck in the last match.

If both sides play to their potential, we could be in for a cracker of a contest at the Eden.

Players to watch out for

MS Dhoni: Dhoni has already shown more emotion on the field during this IPL than he cumulatively did throughout his entire IPL career. Whether that’s indicative of an increased combative streak or a direct consequence of the situations he found himself in, one can’t tell, but what can’t be denied is his form. He is the highest run-scorer for Chennai this term, and looks like he is back to his best ahead of what could be some of the most important months of his cricket career, leading up to the World Cup. Dhoni is in inspired form, watch out for fireworks on an Eden batting paradise.

Shubman Gill: Indian youngster Gill recorded his highest IPL score of 65 in the last match, and will look to build upon the innings in the match against CSK. He has been trusted by his captain to play wherever the team requires to, and could appear anywhere between opening the batting to number 7, depending on the availability of Chris Lynn and Narine. The KKR batting line up is in good rhythm on the Eden Gardens pitch, so expect Gill to get more runs when he squares off against Chahar and co.

Team News/Availability

KKR is still waiting on the fitness and availability of Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn. Carlos Brathwaite is expected to retain his place in the side if Narine is not fit, while Shubman Gill is likely to continue opening the batting.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings is expected to have a full squad to choose from.

Probable XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh / Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Kolkata Knight Riders: Joe Denly, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Suni Narine / Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K.M. Asif, Deepak Chahar, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Harry Gurney, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, K.C. Cariappa, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Shrikant Mundhe, Nikhil Naik, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Raj, Prasidh Krishna.​
ipl 2019ipl 2019 liveipl liveipl scoreskkr vs cskkkr vs csk liveLive Cricket ScoreLive IPL Scorelive scoreMS Dhonirussell

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking