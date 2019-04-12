IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs DC Match at Kolkata: KKR Look to Move Ahead in Points Table

17:32(IST)

Chawla is just 13 wickets away from the man who leads the IPL wicket takers charts, Lasith Malinga with only Amit Mishra (149 wickets) in between. Considering each bowler who is currently in the top five - the two others being Dwayne Bravo and Harbhajan - are at least 35 years old, Chawla, who is 30, has a fairly decent shot at the top spot in the future. "I knew I was somewhere in the top five. Thanks for telling me I'm in the top three now!" Chawla tells CricketNext. "I don't think too much about what is the highest wicket tally and who is the highest in the list. I just focus on my work, which is the most important thing. I don't think about what people are doing around me, who is getting wickets and who is not. I just focus on what I can do to help my team win."