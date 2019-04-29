IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs MI Highlights: As It Happened

23:23(IST)

Another eventful over on the 16th with Piyush Chawla bowling. Krunal started it off with a massive six over long on before he was dropped as Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa got confused about who was going for the catch. That then culminated into three consecutive boundaries, off which one was a bye and Karthik was left stranded. All in all lots of runs, 20 to be precise, most of which could have probably been saved had the catch been taken. MI are 160/5 with 4 overs to go.