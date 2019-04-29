Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs MI Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 29, 2019, 8:30 AM IST

Match 47, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 28 April, 2019

Toss won by Mumbai Indians (decided to bowl)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs

Man of the Match: Andre Russell

23:45(IST)
23:43(IST)

KKR WINS: And it's all over as KKR have won the match by 34 runs. A convincing win here to break a six-match jinx. Chawla gives away only 8 runs in the last over and picks up the wicket of Krunal Pandya for 24. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 23:41(IST)

Absolutely a super Sunday. Some of the best striking I have seen in recent times. One side had an Andre Russell and to compete with him, Mumbai Indians had a Hardik Pandya. Great game of cricket. Unfortunately only one can win and I get a feeling with Hardik's wicket KKR are in the driver's seat. 

23:38(IST)

Russell comes for the penultiumate over of the innings and KKR look assured of a victory here at the moment after Hardik's departure. They'll be winning after losing six games on the trot. It's 190/6 after 18.5 overs. 

23:34(IST)

OUT: Harry Gurney's is a crucial over from KKR's point of view as he is the one who takes pace off the ball. This would not give a chance to Pandya brothers to freeze arms. Meanwhile Hardik has marched to 81 from just 30 balls. And he smashes yet another six through midwicket. This is excellent batting as Mumbai now need 52 from 15 balls. Next ball he hits the ball in covers for a four. That takes him into the 90s. And he is finally out for 91 off 34 balls. Mumbai are 185/6. 

23:30(IST)

Narine takes the 17th over to bowl out his quota and he has gone for 14 runs. Hardik, even though he seems to be struggling, smashed him for 10 runs off the first two deliveries before the two brothers ran a couple of singles and a two to end the over. Krunal will take strike the next over with the score at 174/5. 

23:27(IST)

While Hardik Pandya is entertaining one and all and keeping his side in the hunt for an improbable win at the Eden Gardens, he does not look in good shape. Looks like a bit of cramps. 

23:23(IST)

Another eventful over on the 16th with Piyush Chawla bowling. Krunal started it off with a massive six over long on before he was dropped as Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa got confused about who was going for the catch. That then culminated into three consecutive boundaries, off which one was a bye and Karthik was left stranded. All in all lots of runs, 20 to be precise, most of which could have probably been saved had the catch been taken. MI are 160/5 with 4 overs to go. 

23:19(IST)

An economical over from Andre Russell as he concedes just the seven runs to the Pandya brothers. After 15 overs MI are 140/5. 

23:15(IST)

50! Hardik Pandya hammered Narine for a huge six off his 17th ball to score what is the fastest half-century of the IPL this season. 

23:14(IST)

An eventful 14th over comes to an end. After Narine dismissed Pollard, Pandya smashed him for a six to bring up his half-century and then smashed him for another boundary before completing the over with a couple of singles. Krunal Pandya has joined him at the crease with the score at 133/5. They have their task cut out. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 23:12(IST)

Will KKR win their first game against MI after eight consecutive losses, they have got runs on the board and have Mumbai five down. But they will still need to get Hardik Pandya. 

23:10(IST)

WICKET: Huge wicket for KKR! Pollard (20) looks to take Sunil Narine on but only holes out at deep square leg and Mumbai are five wickets down. 

23:09(IST)

13 overs through and even Harry Gurney's slower variations aren't spared the long handle by Hardik Pandya. A six of the second ball and then a boundary of the penultimate ball while Pollard is happy to take the singles and give the strike to Pandya. 13 runs of that over to keep MI in the hunt. Can they do this? 

23:04(IST)

Huge over for MI here in the 12th over at the Eden Gardens. Piyush Chawla was welcomed with a six off the first ball by Hardik Pandya. The two batsmen knocked it around after that for four deliveries to take four singles before Pandya absolutely sent it flying off the last ball to make it a 16 run over. MI are 108/4 after 12 overs. 

23:01(IST)

100! The Mumbai Indians have a long way to go but Pandya and Pollard with some lusty shots have taken the side past the 100 run mark in this mammoth chase. 

22:59(IST)

Hardik Pandya and Pollard are lining it up against Sunil Narine and executed two powerfully hit shots for four and six early in the over. Pandya the more aggressive player in the partnership is continously looking for the short boundary. 14 runs of the Narine over as MI move to 92/4. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 22:54(IST)

There was a Andre Russell for KKR, will Hardik Pandya do the same for Mumbai. Both all-rounders doing well for their sides but just a getting a feeling that Russell might get one over Pandya.

22:48(IST)

OUT: Russell has second wicket here as he gets the prised scalp of Suryakumar Yadav. He goes for 26 as he top edges one straight to Dinesh Karthik. Mumbai are now 58/4. 

22:46(IST)

Mumbai need Pollard to fire here. Suryakumar on the other end needs to make sure they don't lose another wicket. In the meanwhile, Yadav gets a six through a flick off Russell. Mumbai are now 58/3. 

22:37(IST)
22:35(IST)

OUT: Now Andre Russell has a wicket. A half-tracker takes the edge of Lewis' bat and the batsman has to depart for 15. Mumbai are in deep trouble at 41/3. 

22:31(IST)

Another over comes to an end and after six over Mumbai Indians are 41/2. They need a couple of good overs and need to ensure that they are close to 100 in about 10th or 11th over. 

22:26(IST)

A lot would depend on how Suryakumar plays for Mumbai. He plays a flick towards midwicket for a six. That's a good shot and Mumbai would need a lot more of those. It's 29/2 after 4.5 overs. 

22:18(IST)

OUT: Harry Gurney comes for the fourth over. The key on this wicket will be not to give a lot of speed to the batsmen. A quicker one from the bowler takes Rohit by surprise. A big blow for Mumbai as Rohit has to go for 12. It's 21/2. 

22:14(IST)
22:13(IST)

Warrier, the newbie is putting up a good show with the ball till now. In his second over, he starts with four dots that builds pressure on Evin Lewis. On the fifth he swings his bat and gets a big six over backward point. After 3 overs it's 20/1. 

22:09(IST)
22:06(IST)

OUT: And here is the first wicket for KKR. Quinton De Kock tries to sweep Narine but Russell takes a simple catch in the deep. De Kock goes for a duck as Mumbai are 9/1. 

22:04(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Sandeep Warrier will start the bowling for KKR. He is playing his first match of the season. And there is some swing straightaway for the bowler. And on the fourth ball of the over Rohit cuts one through third man for a four. On the last ball Rohit plays towards square leg for another four. After 1 over Mumbai are 9/0.  

KKR vs MI in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (April 28) from 8:00 PM onwards. KKR vs MI live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: With an enviable head-to-head record to back them, in-form Mumbai Indians will look to cement their place in the playoffs by knocking Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) out of the competition when the two sides meet in an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday. Mumbai are placed second in the table with 14 points from 11 games. Their comprehensive 46-run victory over table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday night, helped them inch closer to a last-four berth with three matches remaining. Incidentally, Mumbai will play KKR twice in the space of one week.

The Rohit Sharma-led side have been KKR's nemesis ever since the tournament began, racking up a mammoth 18 wins to KKR's five in 23 meetings. While Mumbai have been in good form with skipper Rohit also finding his touch against MS Dhoni-less CSK with a match-winning 67, it has fallen apart for KKR. Dinesh Karthik's men lost six games in a row and are all but out of a playoff reckoning. A defeat on the morrow would ensure their early exit. Karthik played a lone hand in their three-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday with a career-best 97. KKR were on course to register a much-needed triumph when 17-year old Riyan Parag and Jofra Archer combined for a 44-run stand to take the game away from them.

KKR's poor pace bowling effort once again came to the fore as none of the pacers helped spinners Sunil Narine (2/25) and Piyush Chawla (3/20) who accounted for five wickets together and kept the run flow in check. The decision to once again leave World Cup bound star India chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav also raised eyebrows as KKR stuck to pacer Prithvi Raj who, in the end, bowled just two overs going for 28 runs. Harry Gurney was also left out for all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite who failed with both bat and ball. Karthik silenced his critics with an excellent knock but failed to inspire his team to a win, further putting pressure on him as captain. For the battered hosts, it won't be any better going by form and past record against Mumbai. The three-time champions have so far played as a team and the likes of Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Keiron Pollard, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah have all been in good form. At Eden, Mumbai have won seven times out of a possible nine.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Harry Gurnley, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Shrikant Mundhe, Nikhil Naik, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Raj, Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks.
