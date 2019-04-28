IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs MI Match in Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders Look to End Losing Streak Against Mumbai Indians

18:10(IST)

One of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell has taken the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm with virtuoso displays, amassing 406 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 209.27.

But the same cannot be said about his team as KKR have now lost their last six games and are placed sixth in the points table with 8 points after 11 games. And Russell feels that bad decisions cost KKR the games, as they used the wrong bowlers at the wrong time.

"We have been making bad decisions, (and if we keep repeating them) we will always lose games and that's what we've been doing. I could pinpoint a few games where had we just looked to bowl in the right areas or maybe, bowl bowlers who could have restricted the game, it would have made a difference," Russell rued.