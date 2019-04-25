Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RR Match at Eden Gardens: KKR on Top as RR Lose Four

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 25, 2019, 11:07 PM IST

Match 43, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 25 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Rajasthan Royals (decided to bowl)

Highlights

23:07(IST)

Stuart Binny has been in good striking form and he gets a six im the over from Brathwaite. In the same over Parag too gets a four through fine leg. This match is far from over for RR. They have now moved to 96/4 in 12 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 23:05(IST)

It’s gonna take something special from Binny and Parag .. Stuart has been in good batting form and he has the striking ability to get 12 per over.

22:58(IST)

OUT:Another one bites the dust as Ben Stokes goes for a big one and Russell takes a good catch in the deep. RR are in deep trouble here. Chawla has his second wicket here. RR are 78/4. 

22:56(IST)

This is an excellent comeback by KKR in this match and after Smith and Rahane departure RR are struggling to get runs. But young Riyan Parag hits two boundaries in Prithviraj over. RR now move to 78/3 after 10 overs. 

22:49(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:47(IST)

CSK persevered with Shane Watson and that paid off - Rajasthan will be hoping that the their faith in Ben stokes will pay off too.

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:44(IST)

Excellent bowling from Sunil Narine . The Royals this season have found ways to lose games . They should have restricted KKR to less than 150 ... and even though they are chasing 176 they should still have been in a far more comfortable position specially after the start they got.

22:41(IST)

OUT: Here is another one from Narine. Perfect length from the bowler and Smith goes back into the crease and misses the line of the ball. He is castled for 2. RR are in trouble at 63/3. 

22:40(IST)
22:37(IST)

OUT: What is happening out there in the middle. Samson is caught in two minds, and is clean bowled by Chawla. This is not good batting by two set batsmen Rahane and Samson. The latter departs for 22. It's 57/2. 

22:34(IST)
22:30(IST)

OUT: What an absolute beauty by Narine. The ball pitches on middle and spins a little, to hit Rahane's pads. He is out LBW for 34 from 21 balls. This is excellent bowling. RR are now 53/1. 

22:26(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Prithviraj comes into the attack and Rahane dances down the track and slaps the ball over covers for a six. He then follows it up with a pull for four. In fact make it another four through the point region. That is fifty partnership between Rahane and Samson in just 4.4 overs. 

22:23(IST)

So now Narine comes into the attack. He will relish bowling on this wicket. But these two have been on song. A good over by Narine comes to an end as he gives away only 6 runs. After 4 overs it's 36/0. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:20(IST)

Strong and swift start by the Royals - both the openers have come out with the right intent .

22:18(IST)

Russell has come into the attack now. And Rahane is displaying great confidence here. He creams the bowler through backward point for a four. This is excellent start for RR here. Samson displaying class here with a straight six past the bowler. After 3 overs it's 30/0. 

22:14(IST)

Rahane has made his intentions clear here. Just the second delivery from Prasidh Krishna, he just slams him over long on for a four. Even Sanju Samson gets into the act and hits down the gorund for a six. So 12 runs come from the over and RR are 17/0 after 2 overs. 

22:09(IST)

FOUR: There is swing on offer for Brathwaite straight up. And Rahane connects on one of the accasions and lofts the ball over covers for a four. There is a bit of swing, but now enough to trouble the batsmen on this excellent wicket. After one over it's 5/0. 

22:05(IST)

On to the second innings now. And in form Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson make way to the middle. The target is very achievable. Carlos Brathwaite will start for KKR. 

21:59(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:54(IST)

What a finish by Kkr and what an innings by dk . His striking was out of the top drawer and he took the responsibility of making sure his team has a competitive total on board . They need a victory desperately after 5 losses .

21:52(IST)

Karthik hits a six but can't complete his ton as he gets just 2 runs on the final ball here. Sensational effort this, he has single-handedly lifted KKR to 175/6, Karthik ends unbeaten on 97!

21:49(IST)

FOUR and SIX! Smith goes to Unadkat for the final and that was always going to mean runs. He has gone at an economy of 11 in this IPL and he has already conceded 11 in his first 3 balls

21:45(IST)

Dinesh Karthik goes after Jofra Archer there, he picks up 16 runs in that one as he ends with consecutive sixes. Karthik is playing a captain's knock here but will the runs be enough for Kolkata? They are currently 157/6

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:38(IST)

Not sure if stokes has a slight niggle but he hasn’t bowled an over in this game yet . At the moment his form with the bat doesn’t warrant a place in the 11 if he isn’t contributing with the ball as well . He is an outstanding player ( there is absolutely no doubt about that ) but the ipl is a tournament where you need your form players playing all the time . Those who are not in form have to make way .

21:34(IST)

WICKET! KKR losing way too many wickets at the moment. Brathwaite looks to hit towards the leg-side now and this time Rahane comes across to take a good diving catch. He departs for 5 from 3 balls, KKR are 131/6 after 17.2 overs.

21:29(IST)

WICKET! Gone, third time lucky for the Rajasthan Royals and Oshane Thomas gets the dangerous wicket. Another wild swing from Russell as he looks to hit towards the leg-side but hits it straight to Riyan Parag who takes a good catch. Russell finally has an off day and KKR are 119/5

21:26(IST)

DROPPED! Yet again Russell gets a repreive here, this time a top edge and its gone miles high in the sky. Substitiute fielder Prashant Chopra comes underneath that one but the ball pops out of his hand. Smith can't believe it! 

21:24(IST)

50! Dinesh Karthik completes his half-century here, he has looked really good today. Delivered a captain's innings. Looked in absolute control right from the 1st ball and has completed his 18th half-century!

21:22(IST)

Good over this for Kolkata Knight Riders, 15 runs coming from that one as Unadkat concedes two sixes. He has certainly been the weak link for the Royals and KKR will be looking to exploit that in the death overs

KKR vs RR in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Thursday (April 25) from 8:00 PM onwards. RR vs KKR live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to end their five-match losing streak to keep their chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive when they take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

Though Royals themselves are in a must-win situation, pressure will certainly be on KKR as they will be playing at home.

Even though Dinesh Karthik has made the cut to the World Cup squad, his own form with the bat has been a major worry. Karthik has scored only 117 runs in the tournament so far in 10 matches. His captaincy is also under the scanner, especially the handling of Andre Russell who has been in superhuman form with the bat but hasn't been facing as many deliveries as he'd like. He batted at no.7 in the previous game against SRH.

The KKR top-order too has been struggling, with Robin Uthappa being dropped in the previous game, Shubhman Gill and Chris Lynn too haven't been consistent with the bat.

The bowlers too have been letting the team down, with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav & Sunil Narine struggling to pick wickets and also leaking a lot of runs. Kuldeep was dropped in the previous game and KKR will be hoping that the break helps the wrist-spinner recover some confidence.

Royals meanwhile will be banking on Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer to deliver a perfect farewell gift as the two English stars play their final game before joining the England camp.

Archer has been the standout performer with the ball but Stokes has struggled to make an impact this season. Ajinkya Rahane roared back to form with a fine century against Delhi Capitals but that was overshadowed by Rishabh Pant's brilliance with the bat.

Smith too has scored back-to-back half-centuries since taking over the captaincy and will be looking to continue his form.

The bowling remains a weak point for the Royals with no-one except Archer and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal picking regular wickets.

They find themselves in a must-win situation with just 4 games left and will also need some of the other results to go their way if they are to get to the playoffs.

Players to Watch Out For:

Ben Stokes - Though Ben Stokes hasn't been in the best of forms, he will be hoping to deliver the goods before he leaves to join the England squad. He can make an impact with both bat and ball, and the pitch at Eden Gardens should suit his strokeplay.

Andre Russell - It's difficult to look past Russell, given the kind of form he has been in this year's IPL. He has hit 41 sixes and is striking at the rate of 217.77 in this year's tournament. He will be hoping that he gets enough balls to leave an impact!

Team News:

KKR - Kuldeep Yadav is likely to return to the playing XI.

RR - Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will be playing their final match for the Royals

Likely Playing XI:

RR - Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Riyan Parag, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat

KKR- Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Prithvi Raj

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Liam Livinstone, Shubham Rajane, Manan Vohra, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Harry Gurney, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, K.C. Cariappa, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Shrikant Mundhe, Nikhil Naik, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Raj, Prasidh Krishna.​
