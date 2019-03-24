Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019, Live Score, KKR vs SRH at Kolkata: KKR Openers Look to Start Well

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 24, 2019, 6:03 PM IST

Match 2, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 24 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Kolkata Knight Riders (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

17:52(IST)
17:48(IST)
17:42(IST)

FOUR: Shankar is playing a little gem of an innings and is getting some important runs for his team. He smacks Ferguson for a cracking four. His late cameo takes SRH to 181/3 in 20 overs. 

17:38(IST)

KKR are pulling things back now. Apart from putting breaks on the scoring rate. Prasidh Krishna gets the ball to come back in a mile, which hits the pads of Shankar. But the ball misses the stumps and Shankar survives. Shankar gets a four on the last ball. It takes SRH to 170/3 in 19 overs.

17:33(IST)
17:29(IST)

OUT: And Russell has another wicket in his kitty. He bowls a slower one and Pathan is bowled for 1. This is a great comeback by SRH. It's 152/3. 

17:27(IST)

A great over by Ferguson as he only gives away 5 runs. This is great for KKR and would want to restrict SRH to under 175. It's 149/2 after 17 overs. 

17:20(IST)

OUT: Robin Uthappa takes a blinder. He tries to play it in the gap and Uthappa doves forward to take a brilliant catch. He has to go for 85 as SRH are 144/2. 

17:17(IST)

Warner is nearing his ton here and the way he is playing, he should have no problem getting there too. He hits Russell for a straight six. SRH have reached 144/1. 

17:15(IST)

Krishna comes back into the attack and he delivers a good over. He manages to give only five runs in the over. That takes the SRH team total to 134/1 after 15 overs. 

17:09(IST)

Vijay Shankar is the next man in and he starts with a bang. He hits Narine for a towering six over deep mid wicket. That is brilliant batting by SRH. It's 129/1 after 14 overs. 

17:03(IST)

OUT: Finally Chawla and KKR have a wicket. And it's Bairstow who has to go for 39. Chawla bowls one half-tracker and Bairstow completely misses the line of the ball. It's 118/1. 

17:00(IST)

SRH are producing 9-10 runs overs with ease and that has taken them to 111/0 in 12 overs. From here on they must be eyeing nothing less than 200. 

16:54(IST)

Nitish Rana comes into the attack now. He faces the same fate as all the other bowlers as Warner hits him for a four too. But on one occasion he almost had Bairstow caught. SRH bring up their 100 in the 11th over. It's 101/0. 

16:52(IST)
16:46(IST)

FIFTY FOR WARNER: We have another change in the bowling as Russell comes into the attack. But that has not changed Warner from hitting fours. Warner chases a sort ball to hit a boundary towards third man to bring up a fifty. That is great batting by the southpaw as SRH are 82/0 after 9 overs. 

16:34(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack and has a huge challenge to control Warner here. But the latter is displaying great form and hits Kuldeep for a four. After 7 overs it's 62/0. 

16:31(IST)
16:30(IST)

50 PARTNERSHIP: Excellent batting by Warner and Bairstow as the duo bring up fifty partnership. Of course bulk of the work has been done by Warner who is dealing in fours, and hits two boundaries in Narine's first over itself. SRH are 54/0 after 6 overs, 

16:27(IST)

Lockie Ferguson comes into the attack. He delivers a clean over, but on one occasion he bowls one over the waits. Umpire fails to pick it. But Warner repsonds with a four. SRH are 43/0 after 5 overs. 

16:25(IST)
16:21(IST)

MISSED CHANCE: Chawla deceives Bairstow with a wrong one and the ball hits the pads. But there is a slight edge and a review saves the batsman, Good bowling by Chawla here. SRH move to 34/0 in 4 overs. 

16:18(IST)

Warner is turning on the heat at the moment as he scores his third boundary. He pulls Krishna for a boundary. SRH move to 25/0 in 3 overs.

16:13(IST)

FOUR: Chawla comes into the attack and is greeted with a four by Warner through point. This is good batting by Warner at the start of the innings. He slams him for another boundary in the same direction. Eight runs come off the over. It's 16/0 after 2 overs. 

16:08(IST)

A relatively good over by Krishna comes to an end, but not without little drama. The youngster ends up bowling a beamer to Bairstow and SRH are given a free hit. SRH are 8/0 after 1 over. 

16:00(IST)

And we have David Warner opening alongside debutant Jonny Bairstow. And opening the bowling for KKR is Prasidh Krishna. 

15:57(IST)

All eyes will be on the opening combination that the SRH team goes with. Whether Saha plays as an opener remains to be seen.

15:51(IST)
15:46(IST)

KKR XI: C Lynn, S Narine, R Uthappa, S Gill, N Rana, D Karthik, A Russell, P Chawla, K Yadav, L Ferguson, P Krishna 

SRH XI: D Warner, J Bairstow, M Pandey, D Hooda, S Al Hasan, V Shankar, Y Pathan, R Khan, B Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, S Kaul

15:37(IST)

In the batting department as well, SRH are stocked with options such as Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan and Martin Guptill. But it is Kane Williamson who will be the biggest threat this year as well, after scoring 735 runs in 17 matches last year. However, the SRH captain is a doubtful started with a shoulder injury that he picked up during New Zealand's recent series against Bangladesh. SRH head coach Tom Moody confirmed that a call on Williamson's availability will be taken on the morning of the match and in case he isn't fit enough, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side.

LOAD MORE

IPL 2019, Live Score, KKR vs SRH at Kolkata: KKR Openers Look to Start Well

Loading...
KKR vs SRH, Latest Updates: FOUR: Shankar is playing a little gem of an innings and is getting some important runs for his team. He smacks Ferguson for a cracking four. His late cameo takes SRH to 181/3 in 20 overs.


Catch all the live score and updates from the second match of IPL 2019 between KKR and SRH through cricketnext's live blog.

PREVIEW: Qualifier 2, IPL 2018 – Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs to qualify for the final of the IPL, despite fireworks from Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine at the top of the order in a chase of 175. Match 2, IPL 2019 – The two sides meet again in their first match of this year’s tournament. Redemption is on KKR’s mind.

KKR have gone on to establish themselves as consistent performers in the IPL. After they won the IPL most recently in 2014, the team qualified for the playoffs in three out of the four following editions. And if spin was what carried them through last year’s campaign with Narine and Kuldeep at the top of their game, their pace attack has improved as well. That’s according to coach Jacques Kallis, who is confident in the team that has been put together. “One thing that we do have this year is few more options in the fast bowling department, which is a big plus for us. We probably needed one-two more options in the seamers' department last season, an issue which we have addressed this season,” he recently told the press. Indeed, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, England’s Harry Gurney and Carlos Brathwaite will lend potency to the pace attack, so at least on paper, the team is insulated from the absence of young Indian pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad who lost to CSK in last year’s final will have David Warner returning to the side, fresh after having stayed away from the game due to his one-year ban for his involvement in the Cape Town ball-tampering saga. It will be hard to find anyone more motivated than Warner on the pitch, as he seeks to repair a damaged reputation. In the build-up to the match, SRH team mentor VVS Laxman said that Warner was looking as fit and sharp as ever. It was under his captaincy that the side won the IPL trophy in 2016, but with no pressure of captaincy this time around, Warner can focus fully on his skillset to get to the top of his game once again. In the batting department as well, SRH are stocked with options such as Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan and Martin Guptill. But it is Kane Williamson who will be the biggest threat this year as well, after scoring 735 runs in 17 matches last year. However, the SRH captain is a doubtful started with a shoulder injury that he picked up during New Zealand's recent series against Bangladesh. SRH head coach Tom Moody confirmed that a call on Williamson's availability will be taken on the morning of the match and in case he isn't fit enough, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side. "It's not a long term injury, whether he plays, we will take a call tomorrow," Moody said on the eve of the match. We have got quite a few days before our next home game. If he's not available I don't see any issues. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) will lead our side since he's is our vice-captain." In the all-rounders department, Shakib-al-Hasan, Mohammad Nabi and Vijay Shankar will add variety. The wily Rashid Khan, who finished as the second highest wicket taker last year is always a threat. With home support backing them, KKR will look towards the likes of Chris Lynn, young Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik to pile on the runs for them. But it won’t be easy with the variety in SRH’s bowling ranks. On paper, the teams are matched evenly enough for there to be a clear-cut favourite.
cricketcricket scoreDavid Warneriplipl 2019ipl live scorekkr vs srhkolkata knight riderslive scoresunrisers hyderabad

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking