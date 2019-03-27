IPL 2019 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Both Teams Look to Continue Winning Run

18:08(IST)

Simiarly, Punjab, defending 185, were staring down the barrel till the 13th over with Jos Buttler going hammer and tongs. But just when the England stumper-batsman looked set to take his team to victory, Ashwin controversially ran him out.

Punjab then took control of the game with the likes of Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sam Curran and Ankit Rajpoot bowling well and picking up wickets.

Like KKR, had Russell to thank for the win, Punjab saw West Indies great Chris Gayle continue his rich vein of form with a trademark 47-ball 79 after they were asked to bat. Middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan was also unbeaten on 46 off 29 balls. K.L. Rahul, looking to seal his spot in the Indian World Cup team, did not get runs and would be eager to better his tally at Eden.