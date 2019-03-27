Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: KKR End at 218/4

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 27, 2019, 9:42 PM IST

Match 6, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 27 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Kings XI Punjab (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

21:43(IST)

Uthappa ends the innings with a cheeky boundary towards deep backward point and KKR end with a total of 218 for 4.

21:40(IST)

Russell mistimes a pull and gets caught at the leg side. The big-hitting all-rounder has done his job though, 48 off just 16 deliveries and has given KKR a solid finish.

21:38(IST)

Russell ends the over with six and four and that's 25 runs off the over. This is simply extraordinary from Russell.

21:34(IST)

Shami is bowling from round the wicket and misses his length by a bit and that was enough for Russell to smoke one down the ground for six. He gets a full toss next ball and smashes it over deep mid-wicket for a six. He is once again doing it for KKR. Also brings up the 200 for KKR. WOW! 

21:30(IST)

Slightly short from Tye and Uthappa wanted to guide it towards fine leg but got a thick edge that went over the fence for six. Russell then muscles one towards deep mid-wicket to get his first boundary. The all-rounder is throwing his bat at everything and gets an edge that flies over the head of the wicketkeeper. And then ends it with a six over long on. 22 off this over! 

21:25(IST)

Woah! Shami knocks over Russell with a superb yorker but there were only three fielders inside the circle. You gotta feel for Shami. Russell, however, fails to make the full use of free hit and only manages a single. What an eventful over! 

21:22(IST)

Shami starts the 17th over with three consecutive yorkers before Uthappa somehow managed to whip the fourth delivery towards deep square leg for four. 

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 21:18(IST)

Lot of interest in debutant Varun Chakravarthy. ‘Mystery’ spinners have had mixed success in the sport. Ajantha Mendis faded out rapidly, Sunil Narine is still going strong, albeit in T20 Leagues. How Chakravarthy fares from here is anybody’s guess. He’s got control and variations, more importantly has shown a big heart under pressure, always a positive sign

21:17(IST)

Viljoen spoils the over by bowling one down the leg and Uthappa works it towards fine leg to bring up his 24th IPL fifty. Punjab have still managed to pull things back in the last two overs, conceding just seven runs. KKR are 153 for 3 in 16 overs and will need a solid finish from Uthappa and Russell.

21:11(IST)

Maiden IPL wicket for Varun Chakravarthy! Rana mistimes one to long off and Mayank Agarwal makes no mistake. Rana has done his job though with a solid 34-ball 63. Good comeback this from the spinner, giving away just one run off the over.

21:06(IST)

The two have now smoked 38 runs in the last two overs and will look to finish big. Punjab will have to come up with something special.

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 21:04(IST)

I watched a lot of Nitish Rana when he played for Mumbai Indians. Clean striker of the ball, and very determined to leave an impact. He’s having a blast in the middle (as is Robbie Uthappa) and Punjab not looking quite as confident in the field as they did a short while back

21:03(IST)

Viljoen comes for his third over and Rana welcomes him with 4, 6 and 4 to not just bring up his half-century, but also bring up the 100-run stand. This is brilliant hitting from both the batsmen.

21:01(IST)

Mandeep Singh has been given the ball and both Uthappa and Rana goes after him from the very first ball. It starts with a four before Rana tonks him for a couple of sixes. KKR are 126 for 2 at the end of 13 overs. 

20:57(IST)

Varun Chakravarthy is not getting his line right and Uthappa is making the most of it, smashing two boundaries towards deep backward point. He has now gone for 34 runs in his two overs.

20:55(IST)
20:53(IST)

SIX: Rana is continuing from where he left in the previous match. He picks a full toss from Ashwin and hits it in the stands. He doesn't stop there and hits the bowler for another maximum over the long off region. This is exceptional batting as KXIP reach 107/2. 

20:51(IST)

Fast bowlers have been mighty effective till now. Viljoen has been miserly till now and is not giving many scoring opportunities to the batsmen. Still the scoring rate is pretty good as KXIP are 92/2 in 11 overs. 

20:48(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: This is brilliant batting by Uthappa and Rana as they bring up fifty partnership in just 39 balls, courtesy a six on the penultimate ball of Ashwin over. That takes KXIP to 89/2 in 10 overs. 

20:42(IST)

A good rare over for KXIP comes from Andrew Tye who gives only 5 runs in the over. But the key here will be to build pressure on both the batsmen. It's 78/2 in 9 overs. 

20:37(IST)

Now Ashwin is being hit for runs by Nitish Rana. For now this is not looking good for now. Another 11 runs come from the over as KKR move to 73/2 in 8 overs.

20:34(IST)

Varun Chakravarthy is not getting his line right and Uthappa is making the most of it, smashing two boundaries towards deep backward point. He has now gone for 34 runs in his two overs.

20:30(IST)

Despite having two fielders at long on and deep mid-wicket, Uthappa went hard at Ashwin and swept him over the head of the fielders for his second maximum. This is not a bad start from KKR who have managed 53 runs despite losing two wickets. 

20:28(IST)

Time for R Ashwin's offspin. Punjab have now used five bowlers inside six overs.

20:26(IST)

Andrew Tye, playing his first game of the season, has been introduced into the attack and the Australian paceman starts with an economical two-run over. Five over done, KKR are 44 for 2.

20:24(IST)

Viljoen drops one short outside off and Uthappa carved it over backward point for his first maximum. KKR are 42 for 2 at the end of four overs. 

20:21(IST)

Hardus Viljoen comes into the attack and gets rid of dangerous Narine. He is known to bowl quick and short, and gave Narine no room and the left-hander ended up ballooning it to the wicketkeeper. This is exactly the kind of start Viljoen would have been looking for.

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 20:16(IST)

Promises to be a cracker of a match. Both teams have had exciting, morale-boosting, come-from-behind wins reaching here, but there is no scope to rest on laurels in this format. Every day is a new challenge. Some home advantage for Kolkata, but guys like Gayle, Rahul and Miller, who’s playing today, could easily nullify that. Interesting to see how the KKR batsmen — and fans — react when Ashwin’s bowling!

20:15(IST)

Shami gets his revenge! Lynn goes for a big heave but ends up mistiming it high in the air and Miller ran to his right to complete the catch. Good comeback this as Lynn departs for 10.

20:12(IST)

It's raining boundaries! Shami goes short and gets hammered for two fours towards point and long on. 

LOAD MORE

IPL 2019 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: KKR End at 218/4

(AP Images)

Loading...
IPL 2019 Live Score and Latest Updates From the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab: Slightly short from Tye and Uthappa wanted to guide it towards fine leg but got a thick edge that went over the fence for six. Russell then miscles one towards deep mid-wicket to get his first boundary.

Follow all the latest updates from the game between KKR and KXIP.

PREVIEW: Kings XI Punjab started off their IPL 2019 on a winning note as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs on March 25. But, how the game panned out was hardly on anyone's mind as R Ashwin mankading Jos Buttler remained the talking point after the game and the next day as well. Despite all the hullabaloo over the form of dismissal and the 'spirit of cricket' discussions, the bottom line remains that Punjab won the opening game and will now head to Eden Gardens to face a rampaging Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (March 27) who too had a solid start to their season with a win.

Eden Gardens has been Kolkata's den right from the start of the IPL and Punjab will have to put their best foot forward to topple the hosts. Mujeeb ur Rahman and captain Ravichandran Ashwin will hold key for the visitors at the Eden where the surface is expected to turn right from the outset. Both spinners are one of the best in the business and can cause problems for the Dinesh Karthik-led side. They have had a good start to their season too. While Mujeeb returned 2/31 against Rajasthan, Ashwin produced an economical spell of 1/20 in his four overs. On the batting front, Chris Gayle was his usual destructive self as he slammed 79 in 47 deliveries and will fancy his chances even more on the Eden surface where he has a terrific record. While KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal failed to fire, Sarfaraz Khan came out as a surprise package during his 46* which came off just 29 balls and helped his side go past the 180-run mark.

Punjab have a good all-round unit and with two top-quality spinners at their disposal are bound to keep the hosts on their toes. Kolkata, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after a hard-fought victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their tournament opener. The home side all but looked done and dusted in that game before a stunning Andre Russell onslaught got them over the line in the very last over. It's wins like these that bring the side together and Kolkata now will certainly wish to carry the momentum through into the coming games. The spin troika of Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla will once be the trump card. The trio did not have the best of times in the opening game where they were taken to the cleaners by a raring David Warner. Kolkata have always relied very heavily on their spin department and Karthik will hope the three put up a much better effort come Wednesday. However, the injury status of Narine remains unclear. He injured his hand while trying to stop a boundary which prevented him to finish his full quota of overs.

They will have to be wary of a certain Mr. Gayle who just seems to be getting better with age. He knows the Eden surface well and his wicket is one which the hosts will be aiming for nice and early. Punjab have had their morals questioned in the last two days and it is unlikely the Buttler-Ashwin Mankad debate is dying down anytime soon. What the visitors will want to do though is play tough, hard cricket and try to shut all the background noise.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Andre Russell: The bulky hard-hitting all-rounder just looked in his elements right from the get-go against Hyderabad. He came with his side needing a mountain of runs and ended up smashing 49* off just 19 balls to run the tide in Kolkata's favour. Russell has been laid low with injuries in recent times and will want to have a good IPL that will help him stake claim for a place in the West Indies World Cup squad.

Chris Gayle: The 'Universe Boss' never ceases to amaze. Approaching 40, Gayle still remains that potent force that he has always has been as was on display in the opening game against Rajasthan where he bludgeoned 79 in just 47 balls. He has been in excellent touch over the last few months and will be a key wicket as far as KKR are concerned.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

Kolkata: Sunil Narine was struck fiercely on his right hand while trying to save a four and was immediately taken off the field. He could not complete his full quota of overs and later did not come out to bat as well. If Narine is unable to recover in time, Kolkata might look to give mystery spinner KC Cariappa a go.

Punjab: There was no Karun Nair or Andrew Tye for Punjab in the opening game which certainly raised some eyebrows. Sarfaraz Khan did do well in the opportunity he got but the same can't be said about Sam Curran. The left-arm pacer was carted for 52 runs in his four overs and though he did manage to pick up two wickets at no stage did Curran look threatening. He might be replaced by Tye for the second encounter while there are chances David Miller might also come in for Nicholas Pooran.

PROBABLE XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine/KC Cariappa

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran/David Miller, R Ashwin (c), Sam Curran/Andrew Tye, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami.

FULL SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, KC Cariappa, Nitish Rana, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(capt), Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
Ashwincricket live scoreipl 2019ipl 2019 liveipl liveKings XI punjabKKR vs KXIPkolkata knight riderskxip vs kkrLive Cricket Scorelive score

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking