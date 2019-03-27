Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: KKR on Top as Agarwal Departs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 27, 2019, 11:16 PM IST

Match 6, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 27 March, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Kings XI Punjab (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:23(IST)

A half-volley from Ferguson and Mandeep lofts one down the ground for a six. Miller then placed one past the short third man for four to make it a 15-run over. KXIP now need 67 runs in 18 balls.

23:18(IST)

Miller has been given out caught behind and he straightaway went for the referral. Replays suggest there was no edge and he survives. 82 now needed in 24 deliveries.

23:16(IST)

There it is! Piyush Chawla has knocked over Agarwal with a googly and the required run rate has now gone over 20. A good-looking 58 from Agarwal, but it hardly caused any threat to the home team.

23:09(IST)

Agarwal mistimes one and the substitute fielder Rinku Singh almost pulls off a blinder at covers. Miller managed a boundary in the fifth delivery and could only manage nine runs off the over, not much in the context of the match. 86 needed in the last five overs.

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 23:05(IST)

More I see of Mayank Agarwal — in any format — the more he impresses. Bats with finesse and has fine temperament too.

23:03(IST)

Mayank Agarwal whips one towards deep mid wicket and brings up his fifty. This has been a good knock but he will have to go even hard now. KKR needed a quite over and Russell delivers it for them, giving away just eight runs. 95 needed in 36 balls.

22:59(IST)

Piyush Chawla comes into the attack for the first time and Agarwal welcomes him with a six towards backward square leg. Nine runs from the over and Punjab are somehow keeping themselves alive.

22:57(IST)

Miller is slowly starting to open his shoulders up, gets one in the arch and smokes it down the ground for six. Agarwal then ends the over with consecutive fours. In the process, KXIP have gone past 100 but still need 119 runs in 48 deliveries.

22:52(IST)

Miller goes down on his knees and sweeps it out of the park. He tries again but couldn't get the elevation. Ferguson failed to claim the catch but did superbly well to stop it from going for four.

22:48(IST)

Perfect time for Narine to bowl and the spinner only concedes seven runs in his first over, courtesy a boundary from Agarwal in the last delivery. KXIP need big overs if they want to comeback in this game and it's not going to be easy against Kuldeep and Narine.

22:41(IST)

Miller has done it in the past and Punjab will need something special from him if they want to get anywhere near the total. He has started well with a sweep off Kuldeep's bowling for four. KXIP now need 149 runs in 11 overs.

22:37(IST)

Another one bites the dust! What a day Russell is having! Good slower delivery on the pads and Sarfaraz ended up closing the face of the bat a bit too early. The ball ballooned to the left of the wicketkeeper who covered the ground and took a simple catch. Punjab are 61 for 3 at the end of eight overs.

22:31(IST)

Kuldeep is bowling outside off and both Agarwal and Sarfaraz could only manage four runs off it. The required run rate has now gone over 12.5.

22:28(IST)

Six overs gone and KXIP are 51 for 2.

22:27(IST)

What's happening out there? There's a little pause and Karthik is having some discussion with the umpires who are now signaling a boundary. The replays suggest Rana threw a ball and it went over Russell at mid on for four. This should have been a dead ball, right? The ball was dead. They weren't running as well. Karthik doesn't look happy but he will have to live with that. 

Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 22:24(IST)

Bout between heavy duty big hitters Russell and Gayle has resulted in a kayo for the former. KKR firm favourites

22:21(IST)

You just can't keep Dre Russ out of the game! Punjab are 43 for 2 at the end of five overs and will need something extraordinary to win this game.

22:20(IST)
22:19(IST)

HUGE WICKET! Andre Russell has dismissed Gayle who went for a pull but ended up offering a simple catch to Prasidh at mid on who almost collided with Narine. Punjab have lost their two best batsmen.

22:16(IST)

Just when it looked like Ferguson was troubling Gayle with his pace, the left-hander smashed the last two deliveries for a four and six to ruin the over.

22:10(IST)

Agarwal is going after his statemate Prasidh. He first whips one towards deep square leg and then makes room to loft one towards the cover region for another boundary. Agarwal ends the over with one more boundary towards the on side. Three overs done, Punjab are 25 for 1.

22:06(IST)

Superb over from Ferguson, giving away just one run and picking up a key wicket of Rahul. 

22:04(IST)

Lockie Ferguson is going to hit the deck hard and does exactly that in his first over. Rahul missed the first three balls and then mistimed one straight into the hands of Kuldeep at mid-off. This is not the type of start Punjab would have hoped for.

22:00(IST)

Gayle is throwing his bat at everything. Misses two but gets a thick edge in the fifth delivery that goes over the slip cordon for four. 11 off the first over.

21:58(IST)

Prasidh drops one short outside off and Gayle guides it over the head of the third man fielder for a six. Punjab will need a plenty of those and Gayle will have to fire from the word go.

21:56(IST)

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul are out to bat, while Prasidh Krishna will take the new ball for KKR. Punjab will have to get off to a fiery start. 

21:52(IST)
21:50(IST)
Ayaz Memon, Cricket expert and commentator 21:47(IST)

Brief lapse in attention by Punjab gave a lifeline to Russell, followed by carnage. Punjab have some big strokeplayers in Gayle, Rahul, Miller, Agarwal, but 219 is a daunting target

21:47(IST)

What hitting this from KKR! Sunil Narine got them off to a fiery start before Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana smashed solid fifties. However, it was once again Andre Russell who turned the game in KKR's favour by hitting 48 off just 16 deliveries. Punjab will have to come up with something special to chase this target of 219.

LOAD MORE

IPL 2019 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: KKR on Top as Agarwal Departs

BCCI Photo

Loading...
IPL 2019 Live Score and Latest Updates From the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab: There it is! Piyush Chawla has knocked over Agarwal with a googly and the required run rate has now gone over 20. A good-looking 58 from Agarwal, but it hardly caused any threat to the home team.

 

Follow all the latest updates from the game between KKR and KXIP.

PREVIEW: Kings XI Punjab started off their IPL 2019 on a winning note as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs on March 25. But, how the game panned out was hardly on anyone's mind as R Ashwin mankading Jos Buttler remained the talking point after the game and the next day as well. Despite all the hullabaloo over the form of dismissal and the 'spirit of cricket' discussions, the bottom line remains that Punjab won the opening game and will now head to Eden Gardens to face a rampaging Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (March 27) who too had a solid start to their season with a win.

Eden Gardens has been Kolkata's den right from the start of the IPL and Punjab will have to put their best foot forward to topple the hosts. Mujeeb ur Rahman and captain Ravichandran Ashwin will hold key for the visitors at the Eden where the surface is expected to turn right from the outset. Both spinners are one of the best in the business and can cause problems for the Dinesh Karthik-led side. They have had a good start to their season too. While Mujeeb returned 2/31 against Rajasthan, Ashwin produced an economical spell of 1/20 in his four overs. On the batting front, Chris Gayle was his usual destructive self as he slammed 79 in 47 deliveries and will fancy his chances even more on the Eden surface where he has a terrific record. While KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal failed to fire, Sarfaraz Khan came out as a surprise package during his 46* which came off just 29 balls and helped his side go past the 180-run mark.

Punjab have a good all-round unit and with two top-quality spinners at their disposal are bound to keep the hosts on their toes. Kolkata, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after a hard-fought victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their tournament opener. The home side all but looked done and dusted in that game before a stunning Andre Russell onslaught got them over the line in the very last over. It's wins like these that bring the side together and Kolkata now will certainly wish to carry the momentum through into the coming games. The spin troika of Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla will once be the trump card. The trio did not have the best of times in the opening game where they were taken to the cleaners by a raring David Warner. Kolkata have always relied very heavily on their spin department and Karthik will hope the three put up a much better effort come Wednesday. However, the injury status of Narine remains unclear. He injured his hand while trying to stop a boundary which prevented him to finish his full quota of overs.

They will have to be wary of a certain Mr. Gayle who just seems to be getting better with age. He knows the Eden surface well and his wicket is one which the hosts will be aiming for nice and early. Punjab have had their morals questioned in the last two days and it is unlikely the Buttler-Ashwin Mankad debate is dying down anytime soon. What the visitors will want to do though is play tough, hard cricket and try to shut all the background noise.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Andre Russell: The bulky hard-hitting all-rounder just looked in his elements right from the get-go against Hyderabad. He came with his side needing a mountain of runs and ended up smashing 49* off just 19 balls to run the tide in Kolkata's favour. Russell has been laid low with injuries in recent times and will want to have a good IPL that will help him stake claim for a place in the West Indies World Cup squad.

Chris Gayle: The 'Universe Boss' never ceases to amaze. Approaching 40, Gayle still remains that potent force that he has always has been as was on display in the opening game against Rajasthan where he bludgeoned 79 in just 47 balls. He has been in excellent touch over the last few months and will be a key wicket as far as KKR are concerned.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY UPDATES

Kolkata: Sunil Narine was struck fiercely on his right hand while trying to save a four and was immediately taken off the field. He could not complete his full quota of overs and later did not come out to bat as well. If Narine is unable to recover in time, Kolkata might look to give mystery spinner KC Cariappa a go.

Punjab: There was no Karun Nair or Andrew Tye for Punjab in the opening game which certainly raised some eyebrows. Sarfaraz Khan did do well in the opportunity he got but the same can't be said about Sam Curran. The left-arm pacer was carted for 52 runs in his four overs and though he did manage to pick up two wickets at no stage did Curran look threatening. He might be replaced by Tye for the second encounter while there are chances David Miller might also come in for Nicholas Pooran.

PROBABLE XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine/KC Cariappa

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran/David Miller, R Ashwin (c), Sam Curran/Andrew Tye, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami.

FULL SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, KC Cariappa, Nitish Rana, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(capt), Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
Ashwincricket live scoreipl 2019ipl 2019 liveipl liveKings XI punjabKKR vs KXIPkolkata knight riderskxip vs kkrLive Cricket Scorelive score

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking