IPL 2019 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: KKR on Top as Agarwal Departs

22:27(IST)

What's happening out there? There's a little pause and Karthik is having some discussion with the umpires who are now signaling a boundary. The replays suggest Rana threw a ball and it went over Russell at mid on for four. This should have been a dead ball, right? The ball was dead. They weren't running as well. Karthik doesn't look happy but he will have to live with that.