IPL 2019 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Lynn, Narine Look For Quick Start

This match will feature some of the most brutal hitters of the cricket ball; if KKR can boast about the presence of Chris Lynn, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine in their line-up, KXIP will be able to match that up with the likes of Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran. David Miller will be available to Kings XI Punjab; but with the South African have barely joined up with the team, it is likely he will be given more time to settle in before being given a hit. Both teams possess quality spinners in their ranks; KKR will want Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav to cause plenty of damage, while KXIP will look towards Mujeeb ur Rahman to tie down the KKR batsmen. On the bowling front, Andrew Tye will be available for KXIP; being the Purple Cap winner in 2018, one expects he will walk straight into the KXIP XI – possibly at the expense of Sam Curran.