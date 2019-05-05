IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs CSK Match at Mohali: KXIP Going For One Last Push Against CSK at Home

14:28(IST)

Hello and welcome to our live updates of the IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings at Mohali, where two sides at the extreme opposite ends of the table will lock horns with yet something to play for. Although extremely remote and unlikely, KXIP still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs stage of the tournament. It will require a margin of victory that is unheard of in the IPL, so realistically, pride is all there is at stake for the home side today.