IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs CSK Match at Mohali: Chennai Bowlers Look For Early Wickets

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 5, 2019, 5:59 PM IST

Match 55, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 05 May, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Kings XI Punjab (decided to bowl)

Kings XI Punjab need 160 runs in 111 balls at 8.64 rpo

17:59(IST)

Four dots to start with for Chahar. He has bowled well this season and troubled batsmen with the new ball. But on the final ball of the over Rahul pulls one into the stands for a big six. So after one over Punjab are 6/0. 

17:56(IST)

Deepak Chahar will start the bowling for CSK. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul will start the proceedings for KXIP. This will be a good contest keeping in mind Punjab don't have a very big total to chase. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 17:45(IST)

Kings XI Punjab will be very pleased with the way they have gone about finishing off this innings. I would believe that CSK is 20 runs short. Great stuff by KXIP to pull back things. Top over by Shami in the end but suprise, suprise - he hasn't finshed his quota and just bowled three overs for two wickets and 17 runs. Quite surprising to see that. 

17:40(IST)

So after a great innings by du Plessis, CSK just lose the plot and don't get enough runs in the final few overs.Just five runs and two wickets come from the final over of the innings. Chennai finish their innings on 170/5 and would be a touch diasppointed with the final score. 

17:37(IST)

OUT: And Shami comes into the attack for the final over of the innings. And Rayudu targets the midwicket boundary, but Mandeep Singh takes a simple catch. Rayudu is out for 1. And make it two, as Shami castles Jadhav for a first-ball duck. It's 167/5. 

17:32(IST)
17:29(IST)

OUT: What a ripper from Curran. He has yorked du Plessis for 96. The ball deflects from the stumps and hits the stumps. Faf is dismissed for 96. What a gem of an innings from him. Now all eyes on Dhoni. CSK are 163/3. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 17:26(IST)

CSK is on a roll and I get a feeling that they might get close to 190. Just surprised that not many seamers bowled to Suresh Raina to start with and not many bouncers were used, which is a ploy a lot of teams have used against him in recent times. Nevertheless, a good platform for CSK to take off from here. 

17:20(IST)

OUT: Faf is turning on the heat here at the moment. He hits Curran for a six over the top. He is nearing his ton. What an innings this has been from the South African. Meanwhile, Raina is out for 53 and gives a simple catch to Shami. It's 150/2 in 16.4 overs.  

17:16(IST)

18 RUNS: Now du Plessis has stepped on the gas and hits Tye for two four and a six at the start of the 16th over. They must be looking at 200 now. What an over this has been for Chennai so far. 18 runs come off it. Chennai are now 142/1 in 16 overs.  

17:07(IST)

FIFTY FOR RAINA: M Ashwin comes back for another over. And Raina too brings up his fifty as he pulls Ashwin for a four. Excellent batting by this pair and they will have to continue doing the same.

17:05(IST)
17:00(IST)

FIFTY FOR DU PLESSIS: Faf has brought up yest another fifty here. He has done well to slam a fifty in 37 balls. From here on he will have to up the ante and get some boundaries. And in the same over 100 comes up for Chennai. It's 101/1 after 13 overs. 

Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 16:56(IST)

CSK will be at least happy that couple of their players are just about getting into form -- Suresh Raina and Faf du Plessis. Raina carrying on from his last game. 

16:51(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: This has been excellent stand between Raina and du Plessis. They add 50 runs together as Raina gets a four off M Ashwin. Now the key for the visitors will be to score some quick runs here. And a misfield by Rahul brings another four for du Plessis. A good over for Chennai comes to an end. CSK are now 90/1 after 11 overs.

16:46(IST)

Andrew Tye comes into the attack. He hasn't had the best of seasons so far just bagging three wickets in five matches. And Faf just drives through the covers for an excellent four. In fact make that two fours in the over as Raina too gets a boundary through point. 10 runs come from the over as Chennai move to 79/1 after 10 overs. 

16:41(IST)

Chennai need to up the ante now. Till now they haven't been able to score runs freely. They have a long batting line up, who can step up if a few qucik wickets fall now. But they need to gets above 180 on this surface. 

16:38(IST)
Hemang Badani, Former India Cricketer 16:34(IST)

CSK have struggled through the powerplay all season and we get to see it in this game as well. This is way below that what I would have  expected on this surface in the powerplay overs. 

16:31(IST)

Now Harpreet comes back into the attack. He has been good for them and has managed to contain the runs. But he drops one short, Raina dances down the track and hits the ball straight back past the bowler. He gets a big six. After 7 overs it's  49/1. 

16:28(IST)

R Ashwin comes into the attack. He has been excellent this season. But Raina pulls him for a four on one occasion. But all in all it's a good over by the bowler, as only 6 runs come off it. After 6 overs Chennai are 42/1. 

16:24(IST)
16:21(IST)

OUT: Watson perishes. And the man with the golden arm -- Sam Curran -- bags the wicket. The ball just comes back in a little and Watson doesn't pick it. The ball crashes in the stumps and Punjab have their first breakthrough. Chennai are 30/1. 

16:18(IST)

Shami comes on for another over. He has been bowling well. But Chennai have still not lost any wickets and in fact de Plessis gets yet another four through the leg  side. After 4 overs Chennai now reach 29/0. 

16:13(IST)

Now Curran comes into the attack. He is greeted with a four by Faf. This is excellent batting by Chennai, who believe in building innings. So in that context they have started well. 9 runs come from the over. It's 23/0 after 3 overs. 

16:08(IST)

FOUR: Shami comes into the attack and he strays on the pads. Faf is quick on his feet and gets a crisp four. But then he makes amends in his line and gets a couple of dots. A good start for Shami as well. After 2 overs it's 14/0. 

16:03(IST)

Harpreet Brar starts the proceedings for KXIP and Shane Watson and Faf de Plessis have come out to face him. KXIP would eye a win here as this, in all possibility, is their last game. On the last ball of the over Watson gets a four. It's a good over to start with KXIP as just 7 runs come off it. It's 7/0 after 1 over. 

15:55(IST)

Only a miracle can take KXIP through to the playoffs. They need to win by 250 runs, which looks impossible for now. CSK would like to win here once again and seal their place on the top of the points table here. 

15:53(IST)
15:47(IST)

MS DHONI: Nothing really has changed and that's how we look at it. Last game in the league stage, gives us an opportunity to sort every thing out before the important part of the tournament gets in. We are playing with the same squad.

Follow all the live IPL 2019 action as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Four dots to start with for Chahar. He has bowled well this season and troubled batsmen with the new ball. But on the final ball of the over Rahul pulls one into the stands for a big six. So after one over Punjab are 6/0.

KXIP vs CSK in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Sunday (May 5) from 4:00 PM onwards. KXIP vs CSK live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Assured of a playoff berth, Chennai Super Kings will aim to maintain pole position on the points table when they clash with a beleaguered Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (May 5).

In what will be both sides' last game of the group stage, Chennai will want to sign off with a win and ensure a top-two finish while Punjab will hope to end a disappointing campaign on a high.

After a defeat against Mumbai Indians in an earlier game, Chennai bounced back with a massive 80-run win over Delhi Capitals in their last match, to reclaim the No.1 spot on the table. They are currently on 18 points and a win against Punjab will take them to 20 and assure them of a top-two finish. This will be crucial as it will then give them a home qualifier.

Chennai will be on a high having served Delhi a severe thrashing. Suresh Raina, who has had an iffy season so far, finally found some form as he slammed a quick-fire half-century while MS Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 22-ball 44 to take the side to 179/4. Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir then shared seven wickets between them to bundle Delhi out for just 99.

Dhoni and Raina are in good touch but Chennai will be fretting on the form of Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. With the qualifiers not too far away the visitors will hope the batting order fires in unison and hit their straps before the playoffs.

Punjab, on the other hand, already out of the play-offs race after a seven-wicket loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders would be playing only for pride. With 10 points from 13 games, they are at seventh spot, a rung above bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It has been a frustrating season for the R Ashwin-led team. They showed patches of brilliance in a few games but often lost the key moments. Ashwin admitted that the powerplay has been his team's "massive problem".

"Powerplay has been one of our massive problems. Most games that we won is because through the middle overs or sometimes in the death overs where you had some incredible performances by (Mohammed) Shami or Sam (Curran), something like that," said Ashwin.

Punjab's in-form openers Chris Gayle and K L Rahul would be keen to come good against Chennai while likes of Sam Curran, Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran will have to shoulder more responsibility in the middle-order. Their bowling largely depends on skipper Ashwin and Shami.

The surface at the PCA Stadium in Mohali has been a haven for batsmen and another high-scoring encounter can be expected on Sunday.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Faf du Plessis' 38-ball 54 backed up by Harbhajan Singh's economical spell helped Chennai record a 22-run win when these two sides met last month at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

KL Rahul: The opener has been the standout performer for Punjab and is easily the highest run-scorer for his side in the tournament. He failed in the last match against Kolkata and that will be hurting him. With just a game to go, Rahul will want to cap off an excellent season with a big one.

Shane Watson: Barring a 96 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Watson has had a quiet season so far with voices also calling for him to be dropped. He has suffered on the sluggish home surfaces in Chennai but the pacy Mohali surface is one that will suit him. The ball coming onto the bat nicely is something that Watson will enjoy and he will hope to find his feet ahead of the playoffs.​

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY

Punjab: There are no injury concerns as such but Punjab might want to bring in Mujeeb ur Rahman for the final game in place of Andrew Tye.

Chennai: The visitors might not want to tinker with a winning combination.

PROBABLE XI

Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Chennai: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
