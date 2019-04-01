Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs DC in Mohali: Iyer Departs For 28, Delhi Two Down

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 1, 2019, 10:40 PM IST

Match 13, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 01 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Delhi Capitals (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

22:42(IST)
22:39(IST)

OUT: And after giving a boundary on the first ball of another over, Viljoen gets rid of danger man Iyer. He chops one back on the stumps and Iyer departs for 28. It's 61/2. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:36(IST)

Good power play for Delhi ... the key to this chase is keeping wickets in hand . They have depth in batting and power hitters .

22:34(IST)

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Mujeeb comes to have a bowl, and in that over Dhawan and Iyer bring up their fifty stand. That means that Delhi are already in a comfortable position at 51/1.  

22:31(IST)
22:28(IST)

Dhawan is looking good here as he dances down the track and hits Shami for a four over covers. Punjab really need to get a wicket here or Dhawan and Iyer will cruise to the target pretty easily. It's 44/1. 

22:24(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Another change in the bowling as Vijloen comes to have a bowl. First ball of the over he bangs in one short and Iyer just guides the ball for a four. Then on the second ball he flicks another short one for a four. It's 39/1. 

22:24(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Another change in the bowling as Vijloen comes to have a bowl. First ball of the over he bangs in one short and Iyer just guides the ball for a four. Then on the second ball he flicks another short one for a four. It's 39/1. 

22:21(IST)

It's time for Shami to come into the attack and he starts well as he gives away only six runs. That means Delhi are now 31/1 after 4 overs and Dhawan and Iyer are starting to look comfortable at the crease. 

22:16(IST)

Ashwin continues his second over and he is hit for yet another four by Dhawan. Kings are losing the plot after an early wicket. Ashwin gives 9 as DC are 25/1 after 3 overs. 

22:12(IST)

Sam Curran starts the second over of the innings. After a good hand with the bat, he would certainly be carrying some confidence into his bowling. And on one occasion, the ball hits Dhawan's thigh pad and almost goes on to hit the stumps. Later in the over, Iyer guides the ball towards point for a four. DC are 15/1. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 22:09(IST)

Just the start Punjab wanted. Their captain leading from the front and what a wicket. The in form and dangerous Prithvi.

22:08(IST)

A great over by Ashwin comes to an end, but not before he concedes a boundary to Dhawan. That takes Delhi to 7/1 after the first over. Punjab would look for some more wickets here. 

22:03(IST)

OUT: R Ashwin will start the proceedings for Kings XI Punjab. He has been rather ordinary in this tournament and he would like to flip things around a bit. But he has got Shaw on the first ball of the second innings. Shaw looks bemused. It's 0/1. He is caught behind by Rahul. 

22:00(IST)

Delhi just need a good opening partnership between Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan like they have so far in this tournament. Only a 167 to get in 20 overs, should not be a big task. 

21:56(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:51(IST)

The last two deliveries have given the kings 11 some momentum going into the break .. having said that , Delhi capitals will still be the happier team at the half way stage of this game

21:49(IST)

SIX! Mandeep finishes with a flurry, 10 runs coming from the last two balls. First one is hit just over mid-off which goes for a four, after that a pitched up delivery which is hit straight over Rabada's head for a maximum. Kings XI Punjab cross 160, they end at 166/9!

21:47(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust, this is the short ball from Rabada and too quick for Shami. He doesn't even know where the ball has dropped after hitting him, Mandeep runs through for a single. Both the players are at the same end. Shami is run out here as he doesn't even attempt to run there

21:44(IST)

WICKET! Tailenders were always going to struggle against Rabada's pace here, Murugan Ashwin is the latest to walk back as he looks to flick towards the leg-side but ends up skying that one. Some confusion between Pant and Avesh Khan there, but in the end Khan takes the catch

21:41(IST)

WICKET! Another one bites the dust, Morris gets a wicket with a full toss here. Ashwin looks to hit the full toss straight but is completely beaten by the pace. Ball hits the leg-stump and Ashwin departs for 3. Punjab are now 152/7

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:37(IST)

Mandeep has a lot of ipl experience . He started off with Kkr in 2010 so he knows what it takes . He also is captain of Punjab in the ranji trophy so also knows the importance of taking responsibility

21:35(IST)

WICKET! Kings XI falling like nine pins now, Rabada gets the wicket here. Viljoen departs now, fast and short from Rabada. Viljoen looks to go for the pull but gets a top edge and the ball loops straight to Morris. Punjab are now 146/6 and in all sorts of trouble

21:32(IST)
21:29(IST)

WICKET! Big one for Delhi Capitals, David Miller departs now. Slower ball from Morris and Miller gets a top edge. It goes high in the air and Rishabh Pant takes a simple catch. Disappointment for Kings XI Punjab, as Miller departs for 43. Kings XI Punjab are 137/5

21:25(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 21:22(IST)

This has been a  good few overs for the capitals . They have pulled it back nicely

21:21(IST)

Avesh Khan comes back into the attack here, the last ball is hit for a boundary by Miller which spoils what was otherwise turning out to be a very good over. Miller though hits one over covers for a four. Punjab are now 129/4

21:17(IST)

Sarfaraz departs for 39:

Third highest score for him in the IPL.

21:12(IST)

WICKET! Lamichanne strikes here, this is an important wicket for Delhi Capitals. Sarfaraz has to walk back, he looks to push at the ball but gets a thick outside edge there. Well held by Pant and Lamichanne is delighted. Sarfaraz departs for 39 and Punjab are 120/4

LOAD MORE

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs DC in Mohali: Iyer Departs For 28, Delhi Two Down

Loading...
IPL Live Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals and Latest Updates in Mohali:OUT: And after giving a boundary on the first ball of another over, Viljoen gets rid of danger man Iyer. He chops one back on the stumps and Iyer departs for 28. It's 61/2.

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Monday (April 1) from 8:00 PM onwards. KXIP vs DC live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Two victorious sides from Saturday (March 30). Two sides with two victories in three matches. Two sides that have never won the IPL, and are known for being perennial underachievers. One of the two sides will be taking another positive step this season, increasing their hopes for revival. Will that be Kings XI Punjab or Delhi Capitals? Punjab have the home advantage. They were strong in Mohali last year before their campaign derailed when they shifted to Indore. They've started this season's home run with a victory over the fancied Mumbai Indians.

Punjab lost to Kolkata Knight Riders before that game, but their batting has been strong in all three matches. Chris Gayle is in fine hitting form, Mayank Agarwal's confidence is at an all-time high, as was evident against Mumbai. David Miller and Sarfaraz Khan have also chipped in, while KL Rahul found form with an unbeaten half-century in the Mumbai chase. He started slow, but gave himself time to emerge on top. Punjab need their pacers to bowl better. Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljeon and Andrew Tye conceded more than 40 each against Mumbai, and have leaked runs at the death. R Ashwin has been fairly tidy, while M Ashwin made a successful Punjab debut with a couple of strikes on Saturday. The spin combination is unlikely to change, but Punjab might be considering a change in the pace unit.

Delhi, meanwhile, will be on a high after the thrilling Super Over finish. Kagiso Rabada is the talk of the town, but there were more heroes in the game against KKR. Prithvi Shaw took a giant step towards bigger things. Harshal Patel bowled well, until Delhi ran into Andre Russell. There's little anyone can do when Russell gets going, so it's hard to be critical of Delhi's bowling. Delhi will want their middle order to get better. The game should have never gone into the Super Over, but it did. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant's roles thus become more important if Delhi are to go long.
cricketipl 2019ipl 2019 liveipl liveipl live scorekings xi punjab vs delhi capitalskxip vs dclive score

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking