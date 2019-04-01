IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs DC in Mohali: Iyer Departs For 28, Delhi Two Down

We needed a wicket and Hardus ne saddi sun litti! 🕺🕺🕺— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 1, 2019
Two victorious sides from Saturday (March 30). Two sides with two victories in three matches. Two sides that have never won the IPL, and are known for being perennial underachievers. One of the two sides will be taking another positive step this season, increasing their hopes for revival. Will that be Kings XI Punjab or Delhi Capitals? Punjab have the home advantage. They were strong in Mohali last year before their campaign derailed when they shifted to Indore. They've started this season's home run with a victory over the fancied Mumbai Indians.
Punjab lost to Kolkata Knight Riders before that game, but their batting has been strong in all three matches. Chris Gayle is in fine hitting form, Mayank Agarwal's confidence is at an all-time high, as was evident against Mumbai. David Miller and Sarfaraz Khan have also chipped in, while KL Rahul found form with an unbeaten half-century in the Mumbai chase. He started slow, but gave himself time to emerge on top. Punjab need their pacers to bowl better. Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljeon and Andrew Tye conceded more than 40 each against Mumbai, and have leaked runs at the death. R Ashwin has been fairly tidy, while M Ashwin made a successful Punjab debut with a couple of strikes on Saturday. The spin combination is unlikely to change, but Punjab might be considering a change in the pace unit.
Delhi, meanwhile, will be on a high after the thrilling Super Over finish. Kagiso Rabada is the talk of the town, but there were more heroes in the game against KKR. Prithvi Shaw took a giant step towards bigger things. Harshal Patel bowled well, until Delhi ran into Andre Russell. There's little anyone can do when Russell gets going, so it's hard to be critical of Delhi's bowling. Delhi will want their middle order to get better. The game should have never gone into the Super Over, but it did. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant's roles thus become more important if Delhi are to go long.