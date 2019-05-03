IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR Match in Mohali: Both Teams Look to Stay in Hunt for Playoffs

Andre Russell vs. Mujeeb ur Rahman
Russell was once again the star for KKR as they ended their losing streak against MI, his 80* proving enough in the first innings despite Hardik Pandya threatening to steal his thunder at one point.
Russell, like his fellow Jamaican Gayle, is adept at playing slower bowlers but does tend to struggle to put them away at the beginning of his innings, meaning R Ashwin might just turn to the Afghan sensation to snare the opposition’s star man.
Mujeeb had been out with a shoulder injury and his previous outing against SRH was one to forget, as he conceded 66 runs without taking a wicket.
However, he is a canny operator with the ball and would be the man best entrusted with the job of putting pressure on Russell early