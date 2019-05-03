Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR Match in Mohali: Both Teams Look to Stay in Hunt for Playoffs

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 3, 2019, 6:24 PM IST

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

18:21(IST)

Andre Russell vs. Mujeeb ur Rahman


Russell was once again the star for KKR as they ended their losing streak against MI, his 80* proving enough in the first innings despite Hardik Pandya threatening to steal his thunder at one point.

Russell, like his fellow Jamaican Gayle, is adept at playing slower bowlers but does tend to struggle to put them away at the beginning of his innings, meaning R Ashwin might just turn to the Afghan sensation to snare the opposition’s star man.

Mujeeb had been out with a shoulder injury and his previous outing against SRH was one to forget, as he conceded 66 runs without taking a wicket.

However, he is a canny operator with the ball and would be the man best entrusted with the job of putting pressure on Russell early

18:14(IST)

Chris Gayle vs. Sunil Narine

The self-anointed ‘Universe Boss’ hasn’t featured among the runs in KXIP’s previous two encounters against SRH (4) and RCB (23) and is due a big knock, especially considering how top-heavy the side’s batting is. He has shown flashes of his best form lately though and he is a player who when on song, can single-handedly win his side games. To counter him, KKR will most likely turn to Narine. The off-spinner has shown signs of slowly getting back to his wicket-taking ways and has on previous occasions accounted for his West Indies teammate.

Gayle isn’t someone who struggles against spin as much as most overseas players do but he is susceptible to falling victim to spin early in his innings, meaning Narine will be entrusted with the task of dismissing him again.

18:07(IST)

Chris Lynn vs. R Ashwin

It says a lot about the nature of destructive batting on display at the Eden Gardens last Sunday that Lynn’s half-century was something of a footnote in the story of the match.

But the Australian has played a few key knocks for KKR this season and looked in good touch against MI as well, scoring 54 off 29 balls and setting the platform for the Andre Russell blitz that followed.

His main weakness, however, is against the turning ball and this is where Ashwin comes in to the fore. The KXIP skipper is not afraid to lead from the front and regularly takes it upon himself to bowl during the powerplays.

Should Lynn manage to see out Ashwin, the likelihood of him getting a big score goes higher. But should Ashwin get rid of him early, then the onus of scoring the bulk of the runs will fall on KKR’s inconsistent middle order.

17:54(IST)

R Ashwin's side are a rung below KKR at seventh and have lost their last three games.  They were washed away by a dominant Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing, largely due to David Warner's brilliance and Kings XI bowlers not putting up a good show collectively. It was a rare off day for Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as he went for 66 runs. KL Rahul has been the only in-form batsman for Kings XI with Chris Gayle blowing hot and cold.

17:46(IST)

Placed sixth in the points table, KKR are one of the teams in the slugfest for two remaining spots. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have already booked their place in the knockout stage. KKR will take on Mumbai after facing Kings XI in another away game, their last league engagement. The Dinesh-Karthik led side will have to win the those fixtures in order to secure a playoff spot and not depend on any other team. But in Kings XI, they face another side eager to make the grade.

17:35(IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's IPL fixture between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. Buoyed by their big victory over Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders will look to continue the winning momentum in yet another must-win Indian Premier League tie against Kings XI Punjab here on Friday. KKR snapped a six-game losing streak to record a 34-run victory over Mumbai at Eden Gardens last week to revive their chances of a playoffs berth.

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR Match in Mohali: Both Teams Look to Stay in Hunt for Playoffs

(Image: AFP)

Loading...
Follow all the live cricket score from IPL 2019 clash between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): R Ashwin's side are a rung below KKR at seventh and have lost their last three games. They were washed away by a dominant Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing, largely due to David Warner's brilliance and Kings XI bowlers not putting up a good show collectively. It was a rare off day for Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as he went for 66 runs. KL Rahul has been the only in-form batsman for Kings XI with Chris Gayle blowing hot and cold

KXIP vs KKR in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Friday (May 3) from 8:00 PM onwards. KXIP vs KKR live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

PREVIEW: Buoyed by their big victory over Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders will look to continue the winning momentum in yet another must-win Indian Premier League tie against Kings XI Punjab here on Friday. KKR snapped a six-game losing streak to record a 34-run victory over Mumbai at Eden Gardens last week to revive their chances of a playoffs berth. Placed sixth in the points table, KKR are one of the teams in the slugfest for two remaining spots. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have already booked their place in the knockout stage.

KKR will take on Mumbai after facing Kings XI in another away game, their last league engagement. The Dinesh-Karthik led side will have to win the those fixtures in order to secure a playoff spot and not depend on any other team. But in Kings XI, they face another side eager to make the grade. R Ashwin's side are a rung below KKR at seventh and have lost their last three games.

They were washed away by a dominant Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing, largely due to David Warner's brilliance and Kings XI bowlers not putting up a good show collectively. It was a rare off day for Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as he went for 66 runs. KL Rahul has been the only in-form batsman for Kings XI with Chris Gayle blowing hot and cold.

For KKR, Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill scored half centuries in their last game and Andre Russell continued his blistering show with the bat after being promoted to No. 3 for the first time this season. KKR's misfiring bowling arsenal made amends too, with Harry Gurney, Russell and Sunil Narine getting two wickets each.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Harry Gurnley, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Shrikant Mundhe, Nikhil Naik, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Raj, Prasidh Krishna.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Agnivesh Ayachi, Sam Curran, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul, Ankit Rajpoot, Simran Singh, Andrew Tye, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardus Viljoen
Andre Russellipl 2019ipl 2019 liveipl liveipl live scoreKings XI punjabkolkata knight riderskxip vs kkrLive Cricket Scorelive score

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
FULL Ranking