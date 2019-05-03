IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR Match in Mohali: Both Teams Look to Stay in Hunt for Playoffs

18:07(IST)

Chris Lynn vs. R Ashwin



It says a lot about the nature of destructive batting on display at the Eden Gardens last Sunday that Lynn’s half-century was something of a footnote in the story of the match.



But the Australian has played a few key knocks for KKR this season and looked in good touch against MI as well, scoring 54 off 29 balls and setting the platform for the Andre Russell blitz that followed.



His main weakness, however, is against the turning ball and this is where Ashwin comes in to the fore. The KXIP skipper is not afraid to lead from the front and regularly takes it upon himself to bowl during the powerplays.



Should Lynn manage to see out Ashwin, the likelihood of him getting a big score goes higher. But should Ashwin get rid of him early, then the onus of scoring the bulk of the runs will fall on KKR’s inconsistent middle order.