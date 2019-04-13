Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB Match in Mohali: Virat Kohli & Co. Look For First Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 13, 2019, 6:04 PM IST

Live Blog

Highlights

18:04(IST)

Addressing a separate press conference, KXIP head coach Mike Hesson said that he was hopeful his in-form batting order will be back in full strength, including Chris Gayle. He said both Gayle and Mayank Agarwal have recovered and are highly likely to feature in the playing XI on Saturday. KXIP have won four out of seven games they played so far. 

17:54(IST)

The frequent chopping and changing in the top order had also affected the team balance of RCB and Chahal, when asked to comment on this, said, "We are a settled squad. There is no question about it. We want Virat and AB de Villiers to play as much as possible. We change the top order according to the situation of the game."  Chahal admitted that RCB fielding too has not been up to the mark and said dropping 12-13 catches was simply unacceptable. On the week-long break which the side had, Chahal said, "The break was good for us. We discussed where we are committing mistakes. Saturday is an important match. If we can win this, we can get back the momentum." 

17:43(IST)

On where things went wrong for RCB this season, Chahal said, "I am not going to blame batting or bowling. I think as a team we have not clicked, we are not playing as a team. Sometimes our batting is not working and sometimes bowling. We need to understand that it is not an individual game, you can't depend upon couple of players. All the eleven players need to step up."  He also said that RCB will need to do better in the death bowling. "We need to improve in our death bowling as well. It is a big issue for us. We are bowling well till the 16th over. We need to finish well," Chahal said.

17:38(IST)

Virat Kohli-led RCB have lost six matches on the trot and are placed at the bottom of the points table. Chahal, the side's leading wicket taker, believes that all is not over yet. "We are six down, but we still have an outright chance to qualify for the playoffs. If you can remember in 2016, when we played in final, we were in the same kind of situation. We needed to win six out of seven games. We need to back our skills," he said.

17:31(IST)

Down in the dumps after six straight losses, Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday admitted that his side failed to click as a unit this season so far but said staying focused and hoping to win the the remaining games was the only option before the team now. "We have to forget about the games we lost because we cannot change the results. We have to put losses behind and focus on eight matches coming up," Chahal said at the pre-match press conference ahead of their crucial game against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.

17:27(IST)

It's time for match number 28 in the IPL and Kings XI Punjab take on the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mohali. While the hosts are sitting pretty at fourth spot, Virat Kohli's men are languishing at the last spot and have lost six out six matches. Hello and welcome to the live blog of yet another match. Also, we will be joined by cricket expert Ayaz Memon who will give us an insight into the match. 

(Image: BCCI)

KXIP vs RCB in IPL 2019 will be broadcast on Saturday (April 13) from 08:00 PM onwards. KXIP vs RCB live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can follow all the ball-by-ball updates and live commentary with analysis on our live blog.

Gasping for breath after six losses on the bounce, Royal Challengers Bangalore are in need for some sort of inspiration as they look to snap their winless streak. That inspiration might come from South Africa with the franchise confirming that Dale Steyn has been drafted into the side in place of the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile. The 35-year-old paceman will not be available for Bangalore's next game against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday (April 13) but having such a huge presence in the dressing room itself is bound to get the franchises' hopes up.

Nothing seems to be going right for Bangalore, who slumped to their sixth straight loss after going down to Delhi Capitals last Sunday. Bangalore have been ragged in all three departments. They allowed Sunrisers Hyderabad to post a mammoth 232 with centuries from Jonny Bairstow and David Warner before they were skittled out for 113. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, despite AB de Villiers and Kohli scoring 63 and 84 respectively, the bowlers failed to defend 205 with KKR riding on Andre Russell's explosive knock.

There have been numerous times Virat Kohli has been seen raising his hands or gesturing to his teammates on the field after dropped catches and misfields. It led Kohli to admit in the last game against Delhi that ,"We need to grab our chances when they come our way. We can’t keep give excuses every game. We weren’t good enough on the day again." With just eight games to go and no points on the board, the only way Bangalore can qualify for the playoffs is by winning every game. There can't be no half-measures and no better way to start the reversal than against Kings XI Punjab who themselves are coming off a crushing loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians where they were blown away by a Kieron Pollard onslaught.

However, despite the loss, Punjab's batting has been superb with opener KL Rahul, who scored unbeaten century in the last game, and Chris Gayle looking in devastating form. With the likes of Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair and David Miller in the shed, they will hope to once again put the Bangalore bowlers under the pump on a historically high-scoring PCA Stadium in Mohali. The bowling front is led by R Ashwin and Mohammad Shami though the indifferent form of Sam Curran and Ankit Rajpoot is cause for concern. Punjab are placed fourth on the points table currently with four wins out of seven and having done well on their home ground so far will be keen on continuing their dominance and pile on Bangalore's misery.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

AB de Villiers: The South African has shown glimpses of form so far in the tournament but is yet to play one of those magical knocks that Bangalore fans have so often been used to seeing. With the team languishing right at the bottom, Kohli will want his batting spearhead to go out all guns blazing.

David Miller: He hasn't yet had an innings of note so far this season but Miller always his best against Bangalore. His record in Mohali is also impeccable and that makes for a dangerous combination.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY

Bangalore: Nathan Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a back injury and has been replaced by Dale Steyn. Virat might also want to bring in Umesh Yadav in place of Mohammed Siraj, who has completely looked out of sorts while Washington Sudar might also get a game.

Kings XI Punjab: The hosts will be sweating on Gayle's fitness who twitched his back in the previous game. If he doesn't play Rahul might open with Mayank Agarwal and Tye could be slotted in.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI

Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (w), Chris Gayle/Andrew Tye, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammed Shami, Ankit Rajpoot

Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj/Umesh Yada
​FULL SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya and Tim Southee.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.
