IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB Match in Mohali: Virat Kohli & Co. Look For First Win

On where things went wrong for RCB this season, Chahal said, "I am not going to blame batting or bowling. I think as a team we have not clicked, we are not playing as a team. Sometimes our batting is not working and sometimes bowling. We need to understand that it is not an individual game, you can't depend upon couple of players. All the eleven players need to step up." He also said that RCB will need to do better in the death bowling. "We need to improve in our death bowling as well. It is a big issue for us. We are bowling well till the 16th over. We need to finish well," Chahal said.