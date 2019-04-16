IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: RR on Top as KXIP Lose Agarwal

OUT: Rahul is striking at a strike rate of 38. He really needs to accelerate or that will put a lot of pressure on his partner. On the other hand Mayank is more than compensating for Rahul. But he goes for a big shot off Sodhi and is caught in the deep by Archer. He goes for 26 as KXIP are 67/2.
Kings XI Punjab will aim to rectify their problems with the ball and get back to winning ways when they host Rajasthan Royals in Mohali on Tuesday. The R Ashwin-led side are now fifth in the league standings after losing to both the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in successive matches. KXIP’s bowling attack has been inconsistent to say the least. They were unable to defend 197 against MI as Kieron Pollard's 31-ball 83 consigned them to a loss. It was déjà vu against RCB as a poor showing with the ball saw RCB chase down the target of 173 with four balls to spare.
Mohammad Shami, Andrew Tye and all-rounder Sam Curran will all have to keep tighter lines and lengths in order to not give away too many, especially at the death. Rajasthan come into this match with some momentum, having beaten Mumbai by four wickets but are still only in seventh in the league table having registered just two wins so far in the tournament. However, KXIP have been dominant at home and with the likes of Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sam Curran and Mandeep Singh in the middle order, can cause issues to RR’s inconsistent bowling line-up. For RR, while Buttler has been the top-scorer, skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith will also have to come to the party sooner rather than later. Pacer Jofra Archer has troubled the batsmen with his fast bouncers and accurate yorkers and will look for another good outing Tuesday.
PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR
Jos Buttler – Buttler's 43-ball 89 was the cornerstone of Rajasthan's chase against Mumbai. The Englishman has had mixed returns so far this season but RR are often at their best when he’s playing well so expect him to do well on a pitch that supports strokeplay.
Chris Gayle – Age has caught up slightly to the Universe Boss, but he smashed an unbeaten 99 to single-handedly take Punjab to 173 against RCB in their previous game. Gayle still has the ability to turn it on when needed and KXIP will hope he continues this run of form.
TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY
KXIP – They have a full squad to choose from and have been prone to making a few changes on occasion but could well stick to the same XI.
RR – Ben Stokes missed their previous game with an injury and his availability is in doubt, meaning Liam Livingstone could continue in the playing XI.
PROBABLE PLAYING XI
KXIP – Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Andrew Tye, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin.
RR – Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni.
FULL SQUAD
RR: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.
KXIP: KL Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.