IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: RR on Top as KXIP Lose Agarwal

19:10(IST)

They are likely to miss a couple of matches for their respective franchises, besides the knockout stage in case the teams make it to the play-offs. Rajasthan will play Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 30 before meeting Delhi Capitals in their last league game on May 4, while Sunrisers will be up against Mumbai and RCB on May 2 and May 4 respectively. Seamer Jason Behrendorff and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who were also named in the World Cup squad, are also expected to leave Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively by the end of the month to attend the camp.