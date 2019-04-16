Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: RR on Top as KXIP Lose Agarwal

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 16, 2019, 8:42 PM IST

Match 32, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 16 April, 2019

Live Now : Toss won by Rajasthan Royals (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

20:41(IST)

OUT: Rahul is striking at a strike rate of 38. He really needs to accelerate or that will put a lot of pressure on his partner. On the other hand Mayank is more than compensating for Rahul. But he goes for a big shot off Sodhi and is caught in the deep by Archer. He goes for 26 as KXIP are 67/2. 

20:37(IST)
Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:36(IST)

KL Rahul needs to step on the pedal. Luckily for him Gayle got off to a flying start and now Mayank is going at a rate of knots too.

20:35(IST)

A double change for Rajasthan in bowling as wrist-spinners come into the attack. After Ish Sodhi, we have Shreyas Gopal into the attack and he is hit for a four by Agarwal. He is looking positive at the moment while Rahul has been struggling at the moment. In fact Agarwal slams him for another six. It's 62/1. 

20:26(IST)

OUT: What an eventful over this from Jofra Archer. First Sanju Samson misses one behind the stumps and KXIP get four byes. And then Archer gets an edge from Gayle and Samson pouches the catch. It's first wicket gone for Punjab. Gayle is gone for 30. It's 38/1. 

20:23(IST)

FOUR, SIX: While Rajasthan are keeping it tight they are still leaking boundaries. Gayle hits Kulkarni for a four and a six on back-to-back balls. This is great batting from Gayle and he is looking dangerous. It's 34/0 after 5 overs. 

20:19(IST)

Another good over by Rajasthan as Jofra Archer just gives 2 runs in his first over. Rahul hasn't looked too confident in the middle while Gayle has done bulk of the scoring. Royals are now 21/0 after 4 overs. 

20:14(IST)

A wide ball from Kulkarni sees Gayle go for a drive. But the batsman gets the edge and the ball flies for a four. Still a good over from the bowler as only five runs come off it. Rajasthan have been using a lot of slower ones here, and looks like it won't be a very high-scoring game. It's 19/0  after 3 overs. 

Rohan Gavaskar, Former India Cricketer 20:11(IST)

Chris Gayle seems to be in the mood !! This is a big big game for Kings XI . They need to get back to winning ways and they wouldn’t want to drop points against one of the bottom placed teams.

20:09(IST)

SIX, SIX: Now we have Jaydev Unadkat. He could come in Gayle's line of fire, if the latter picks up his slower one early. He too starts well and doesn't give a run on first three balls. And Gayle gets a six through midiwicket, but Archer misjudges a catch. On the very next ball he gets another six, and that's a clean hit. After two overs it's 14/0. 

20:04(IST)

Here are the first runs for Rahul and KXIP as the bastman nudges one through the leg side. It's a good start by Kulkarni and doesn't give room to freeze arms. Gayle too gets off the mark. But only two runs come from this over. It's 2/0 after 1. 

20:00(IST)

So the players are on field now. Rahul and Gayle will open for KXIP as expected and Dhawal Kulkarni will start the proceedings for Rajasthan. The match is underway now. 

19:57(IST)
19:53(IST)

We are just minutes away from the start of yet another blockbuster match. A lot would depend on how KL Rahul and Chris Gayle bat for Kings XI Punjab. They have been found wanting in the last two games. Can they turn it around this time?

19:47(IST)
19:45(IST)

It might be a big, big decision to leave out Steve Smith, for Rajasthan Royals. But the move could be looking at the elbow situation of Smith. For him comes Ashton Turner who could just shine for the outfit. 

19:42(IST)
19:37(IST)

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w), Rahul Tripathi, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi

19:36(IST)

Moises Henriques was set to don the KXIP colours for the very first time, but for an unfortunate incident at the boundary just before the start of the match. David Miller comes back in the squad.

19:35(IST)
19:34(IST)

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

19:31(IST)

TOSS: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bowl first. That has been the trend throughout the IPL, bowl first, chase and win. 

19:26(IST)
19:23(IST)

Among others, pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile, who also plays for RCB, has already been ruled out of the IPL following an injury and South Africa's Dale Steyn has been drafted into the squad. Australia open their World Cup title defence against Afghanistan on June 1 in Bristol.

19:17(IST)

While Behrendorff is likely to miss two scheduled Mumbai matches on May 2 and May 5 against SRH and Kolkata Knight Riders, Stoinis might leave a little early considering RCB's dismal run in the IPL this season. Stoinis played a crucial cameo of 28 runs off 16 balls to help RCB register their first win this season when they defeated Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets. RCB will have to win the next seven matches to salvage any chances of making it to the play-offs. The team has just one league match next month against Sunrisers on May 4.

19:10(IST)

They are likely to miss a couple of matches for their respective franchises, besides the knockout stage in case the teams make it to the play-offs. Rajasthan will play Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 30 before meeting Delhi Capitals in their last league game on May 4, while Sunrisers will be up against Mumbai and RCB on May 2 and May 4 respectively. Seamer Jason Behrendorff and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who were also named in the World Cup squad, are also expected to leave Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively by the end of the month to attend the camp.

19:03(IST)

"The fifteen-player squad for the ICC world cup will assemble in Brisbane for a training camp at the National Cricket Centre on May 2," Cricket Australia said. "The training camp will include three practice matches between Australia XI and New Zealand XI at Allan Border Field."  While Warner has been in red-hot form for Sunrisers, holding the orange cap with 400 runs including a century and four fifties, Smith has found the going tough for Rajasthan having scored just 186 runs in seven matches.

18:55(IST)

Australian batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner are likely to leave their respective IPL teams by the end of this month to attend their national training camp from May 2 after being drafted into the squad for the upcoming World Cup. Smith and Warner are currently playing for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively in the IPL after serving their 12-month ban for their role in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket last year. The two were recalled to the national team after Australia named their 15-member squad for World Cup beginning May 30 in England and Wales.

18:48(IST)

Through the course of the current IPL there has been a lot of chatter about fitness and workload management, but Shami feels it is ideal preparation ahead of the World Cup.  "Playing these matches [in the IPL] help in terms of fitness and mental preparation," he said. "It's a challenging tournament before the World Cup and it is very helpful in the preparation, mentally and physically."

18:42(IST)

But since spending more time on the sidelines of the ODI side, Shami returned to the fold in October and was soon back to his usual wicket-taking ways. He is KXIP’s highest wicket-taker so far this season with eight from 10 games.  "I'm very happy that I have got a second chance in a World Cup," he said. "As far as performance is concerned, they way I had performed in 2015, how I approached it with confidence, I am hoping that there's an increased confidence in me. And whatever confidence that I have, in terms of my performance in the last seven-eight months, I want to carry that confidence and put my best foot forward for my team."

Jofra Archer after picking a wicket (IPL)

Follow all the live cricket score and latest updates from the game between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR):OUT: Rahul is striking at a strike rate of 38. He really needs to accelerate or that will put a lot of pressure on his partner. On the other hand Mayank is more than compensating for Rahul. But he goes for a big shot off Sodhi and is caught in the deep by Archer. He goes for 26 as KXIP are 67/2.

Kings XI Punjab will aim to rectify their problems with the ball and get back to winning ways when they host Rajasthan Royals in Mohali on Tuesday. The R Ashwin-led side are now fifth in the league standings after losing to both the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in successive matches. KXIP’s bowling attack has been inconsistent to say the least. They were unable to defend 197 against MI as Kieron Pollard's 31-ball 83 consigned them to a loss. It was déjà vu against RCB as a poor showing with the ball saw RCB chase down the target of 173 with four balls to spare.

Mohammad Shami, Andrew Tye and all-rounder Sam Curran will all have to keep tighter lines and lengths in order to not give away too many, especially at the death. Rajasthan come into this match with some momentum, having beaten Mumbai by four wickets but are still only in seventh in the league table having registered just two wins so far in the tournament. However, KXIP have been dominant at home and with the likes of Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sam Curran and Mandeep Singh in the middle order, can cause issues to RR’s inconsistent bowling line-up. For RR, while Buttler has been the top-scorer, skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith will also have to come to the party sooner rather than later. Pacer Jofra Archer has troubled the batsmen with his fast bouncers and accurate yorkers and will look for another good outing Tuesday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Jos Buttler – Buttler's 43-ball 89 was the cornerstone of Rajasthan's chase against Mumbai. The Englishman has had mixed returns so far this season but RR are often at their best when he’s playing well so expect him to do well on a pitch that supports strokeplay.

Chris Gayle – Age has caught up slightly to the Universe Boss, but he smashed an unbeaten 99 to single-handedly take Punjab to 173 against RCB in their previous game. Gayle still has the ability to turn it on when needed and KXIP will hope he continues this run of form.

TEAM NEWS/AVAILABILITY

KXIP – They have a full squad to choose from and have been prone to making a few changes on occasion but could well stick to the same XI.

RR – Ben Stokes missed their previous game with an injury and his availability is in doubt, meaning Liam Livingstone could continue in the playing XI.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI

KXIP – Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Sam Curran, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Andrew Tye, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin.

RR – Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni.

FULL SQUAD

RR: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

KXIP: KL Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi. ​
