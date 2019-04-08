IPL 2019 Live Score KXIP vs SRH Cricket Match at Mohali: Kings XI Punjab Look to Tame Sunrisers Hyderabad at Home

17:51(IST)

"Literally, I own that space at Chepauk. It will feel lovely (to play against CSK in Chennai). I will again get a chance to showcase my skills in front of my home crowd. That is all that matters to me. It is a ground that has great memories. It has been part of my meteoric rise. Coming back there and play against CSK, it may probably motivate me more." This is how R Ashwin reacted last year to the prospect of playing Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, after being picked up by Kings XI Punjab. Ashwin didn't get an opportunity last IPL as CSK's home games were shifted to Pune. He had to wait a year for that 'emotional moment', and ensured he grabbed it with both hands with a spell of 3 for 23 to restrict CSK to 160.